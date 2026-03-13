$44.160.1950.960.02
ukenru
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 810 views
Dollar at 44 hryvnias - currency crisis or a natural process
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 13558 views
Commissioned criminal cases against businesses are perceived by foreign partners as risks
Exclusive
10:42 AM • 15441 views
Fuel prices in Ukraine rose unevenly: where to fill up cheapest
Exclusive
March 12, 09:38 PM • 33578 views
A famous Ukrainian singer exclusively revealed how much he spends on living expenses each month
Exclusive
March 12, 04:05 PM • 63999 views
Ukraine to introduce Romanian Language Day, to be celebrated on August 31
March 12, 03:30 PM • 59257 views
The Cabinet of Ministers will pay UAH 1,500 to millions of Ukrainians and introduce cashback for fuel
Exclusive
March 12, 03:26 PM • 88842 views
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
March 12, 02:55 PM • 42867 views
Romania and Ukraine are building two new power lines for energy security
March 12, 02:27 PM • 27818 views
Ukraine and Romania will jointly produce drones – Nicușor Dan
Exclusive
March 12, 01:11 PM • 21179 views
Where do dogs most often pick up parasites and how to protect them - a veterinarian's comment
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+16°
3.1m/s
29%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
French soldier killed in drone attack in IraqMarch 13, 04:36 AM • 5026 views
Where to go this weekend in Kyiv: March 14-15March 13, 07:00 AM • 32835 views
Original presentation of dishes, or how mimicry integrated into cookingPhoto09:57 AM • 28872 views
Ukraine received a new batch of PAC-3 missiles for Patriot - Ministry of Defense12:19 PM • 13228 views
Bonnie Bennett from "The Vampire Diaries" gave birth to her first childPhoto12:24 PM • 9870 views
Publications
Dollar at 44 hryvnias - currency crisis or a natural process
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 814 views
Commissioned criminal cases against businesses are perceived by foreign partners as risks
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 13560 views
Original presentation of dishes, or how mimicry integrated into cookingPhoto09:57 AM • 29001 views
Where to go this weekend in Kyiv: March 14-15March 13, 07:00 AM • 32953 views
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
Exclusive
March 12, 03:26 PM • 88843 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Denys Shmyhal
Bloggers
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
France
Iran
Europe
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bonnie Bennett from "The Vampire Diaries" gave birth to her first childPhoto12:24 PM • 10002 views
Original presentation of dishes, or how mimicry integrated into cookingPhoto09:57 AM • 29001 views
Yuriy Tkach confessed how alcohol almost ruined his marriage with his wifeMarch 12, 05:23 PM • 27039 views
Ozzy Osbourne's son named his newborn daughter after his legendary fatherVideoMarch 12, 02:36 PM • 26718 views
Forbes named the world's richest celebrity - Steven Spielberg topped the rankingMarch 12, 02:24 PM • 24860 views
Actual
Technology
MIM-104 Patriot
Social network
Shahed-136
Heating

Dollar at 44 hryvnias - currency crisis or a natural process

Kyiv • UNN

 • 828 views

The NBU set the exchange rate at UAH 44.55 per dollar amid global trends. Expert Serhiy Fursa assures that the situation is under control thanks to record reserves.

Dollar at 44 hryvnias - currency crisis or a natural process

For several days in a row, the dollar has been breaking records on the Ukrainian market. On the morning of March 13, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) set the official exchange rate at 44 hryvnias for buying 1 dollar and 44.55 hryvnias for selling. However, as a number of Ukrainian media outlets write, by the afternoon, the value of foreign currency in exchange offices had significantly increased.

Why the dollar confidently "went" up, whether the hryvnia is threatened with collapse, and what Ukrainians should do with foreign currency savings, UNN journalists asked financier and analyst Serhiy Fursa.

Details

The expert is convinced: the current exchange rate movement is not a sign of a currency crisis. The trend rather reflects the external background and the controlled adaptation of the Ukrainian market to global processes.

Serhiy Fursa says that despite the panic in social networks and media, it is not about a sharp jump, but about a moderate change in the exchange rate.

If we had a jump of 10-20 percent, we would say that these are records. But this is just plus one percent

 - he says.

The analyst also explains: a moderate weakening of the hryvnia in itself is not evidence of a systemic failure, especially if the market does not lose control, and the regulator does not show signs of losing influence tools.

Dollar exchange rate growth: why the influence of the external environment is a key factor

Serhiy Fursa, in an exclusive comment to UNN, said that the main reason for the current exchange rate movement lies in the global change in sentiment in foreign exchange markets, and not in the weakness of the Ukrainian economy.

The exchange rate is absolutely under the control of the National Bank, and the current reaction is due to the fact that against the background of Trump's war against Iran, the dollar is strengthening against all currencies.

- Fursa explained.

That is why the hryvnia is currently, rather, "catching up" with the global trend, rather than demonstrating a threatening weakening.

If the source of pressure lies primarily in the external environment, then experts consider the exchange rate movement not from the perspective of a local anomaly, but as a component of broader processes in the money market. In such conditions, it is more correct to talk about a controlled correction of the exchange rate than about rapid destabilization. 

Is there a risk of hryvnia depreciation?

When asked about the threat to the national currency, Serhiy Fursa answers unequivocally: there is none. He cites the resource position of the National Bank as an argument.

Our bank (has, - ed.) record reserves, so it absolutely controls the situation on the foreign exchange market.

- says Fursa.

Within this approach, the current weakening of the hryvnia is not perceived as a harbinger of a deeper currency problem. On the contrary, it is a situation where the key player has a sufficient margin of safety to smooth out excessive fluctuations.

In conditions of war, high dependence on external support and sensitivity to international events, the very existence of reserves and the preservation of control by the NBU act as a factor of stability. This does not cancel the gradual adjustment of the exchange rate, but reduces the likelihood of a panic scenario, when the population and businesses begin to act proactively, increasing pressure on the market with their own decisions.

Don't speculate, but calculate profitability: what Ukrainians should do with foreign currency savings.

The UNN interlocutor paid special attention to the behavior of citizens who have foreign currency savings.

Ukrainians should not be currency speculators. This is the most important thing.

 - Fursa emphasized.

The financier explained that the simple presence of dollars without a profitable instrument is not an optimal strategy for safe accumulation, as the currency is eaten away by inflation. 

Serhiy Fursa suggests that Ukrainians who want to save money should pay attention to such a money placement instrument as government bonds. In his opinion, in conditions of moderate devaluation, hryvnia instruments can become more attractive than passive storage of cash currency.

Government bonds give you 16% per year, and the dollar depreciates by 5% against the hryvnia.

- he confirms.

Is a massive sale of currency in Ukraine possible amid exchange rate fluctuations?

Fursa considers the scenario in which Ukrainians massively begin to get rid of foreign currency savings unlikely.

Ukrainians will not rush to hand over foreign currency savings. This has never happened in history.

- he stated.

At the same time, the financier clarifies: even if this happened, the consequence for the economic situation would be rather positive than negative.

Summarizing the conversation with the expert, it is worth dwelling on several important conclusions in the current situation.

First, the current increase in the dollar exchange rate should not be interpreted as a crisis.

Secondly, the main impetus for this movement comes from the external environment.

Thirdly, the National Bank maintains full control over the situation thanks to significant reserves.

And, fourthly, for citizens, it is more rational to evaluate not the fact of the exchange rate change itself, but the effectiveness of money saving instruments.

In general, Serhiy Fursa is convinced: the Ukrainian foreign exchange market remains manageable, and short-term fluctuations do not change the fundamental picture.

The exchange rate soared to a historic high - how much does the dollar cost on March 1313.03.26, 12:48 • 1922 views

Oleksandra Vasylenko

EconomyPublicationsFinance
Trend
National Bank of Ukraine
Donald Trump
Ukraine
Iran