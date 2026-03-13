The exchange rate soared to a historic high - how much does the dollar cost on March 13
Kyiv • UNN
The National Bank set a record official dollar exchange rate at 44.16 hryvnias. At the same time, the average cost of the euro in exchange offices decreased to 51.50 hryvnias.
On Friday, March 13, the official dollar exchange rate in Ukrainian banks reached 44.55 hryvnias, which is a historical high. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Bank of Ukraine.
Details
The National Bank also raised the currency exchange rate to a record high of 44.16 hryvnias, which is 19 kopecks more than the day before.
The euro slightly decreased in price - the average exchange rate in exchange offices is 51.50 hryvnias, in the NBU - 50.95 hryvnias.
Recall
The interbank foreign exchange market of Ukraine recorded an unprecedented level of devaluation of the national currency. On Monday, March 9, the American dollar officially reached the psychological mark of 44 hryvnias for the first time in history, which became a new absolute maximum for the Ukrainian financial sector.