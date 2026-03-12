Yuriy Tkach confessed how alcohol almost ruined his marriage with his wife

Ukrainian actor and comedian Yuriy Tkach frankly spoke about a difficult period in his life when excessive alcohol consumption seriously affected his family and almost led to a breakup with his wife Viktoria Tkach, UNN reports with reference to the YouTube project What DaLee.

So, according to Tkach, the first alarming signals appeared long before he met his future wife — during his active club life. The actor admitted that he then began to notice how alcohol affected his responsibility and attitude to work.

I realized that I was just starting to fade... I realized that I had become simply irresponsible - he recalled.

Over time, the artist was able to get the situation under control. However, years later in marriage, the problem returned — alcohol again began to appear in everyday life. According to the comedian, he and his friends could drink a lot of beer almost every evening, which eventually affected his health.

Almost every evening we drank 4 liters of beer with my kum... Accordingly, it hit my health. And we thought about it - Tkach shared.

A critical moment was his wife's position, who gave him a tough choice. The couple even decided to live separately for a while.

There was a moment when my wife said: "Finita la comedia. I will probably either leave, or you will think about it - the artist said.

This situation forced him to reconsider his attitude towards alcohol. According to Tkach, after that he practically stopped drinking and now only occasionally allows himself a symbolic glass in company. At the same time, the comedian does not hide that sometimes he wants to "reset". However, his last experience with tequila convinced him to be even more careful with alcohol.

I drank tequila on my birthday, and the next day I realized that I had to stop that too - he admitted.

Now the artist says that he is much more attentive to his own health and tries not to return to habits that once threatened his family life.



