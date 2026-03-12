Yuriy Tkach confessed how alcohol almost ruined his marriage with his wife

$43.980.1150.930.10
ukenru
Exclusive
04:05 PM • 6958 views
Ukraine to introduce Romanian Language Day, to be celebrated on August 31
03:30 PM • 13666 views
The Cabinet of Ministers will pay UAH 1,500 to millions of Ukrainians and introduce cashback for fuel
Exclusive
03:26 PM • 16716 views
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
02:55 PM • 12360 views
Romania and Ukraine are building two new power lines for energy security
02:27 PM • 12801 views
Ukraine and Romania will jointly produce drones – Nicușor Dan
Exclusive
01:11 PM • 12098 views
Where do dogs most often pick up parasites and how to protect them - a veterinarian's comment
Exclusive
March 12, 11:13 AM • 21121 views
Lawyer called for review of rules for companies' access to Defence City special regime
Exclusive
March 12, 09:02 AM • 39013 views
SBU hit one of the largest oil hubs in southern Russia - the Tikhoretsk oil pumping stationVideo
Exclusive
March 12, 07:14 AM • 48829 views
Ukrainians cancel planned trips - where else can they go on vacation?
Exclusive
March 11, 07:47 PM • 58146 views
Threats of oil at $200 per barrel - what fuel prices should Ukrainians prepare for
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+9°
1.4m/s
56%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Vegetables on the windowsill - what can be grown and when to plantMarch 12, 09:55 AM • 46652 views
How the land scheme under the Odrex clinic hits the pocket of every Odesa residentPhotoMarch 12, 11:29 AM • 41576 views
Nicole Kidman commented on her breakup with Keith Urban for the first timeMarch 12, 12:00 PM • 23851 views
Budapest names condition for return of money seized from Ukrainian collectors12:32 PM • 32549 views
Safe assets - why gold is considered the main one and what other tools investors use01:41 PM • 13491 views
Publications
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
Exclusive
03:26 PM • 16716 views
Safe assets - why gold is considered the main one and what other tools investors use01:41 PM • 13579 views
Work in 2026: where to look for vacancies and what has changed in the labor market01:32 PM • 12899 views
How the land scheme under the Odrex clinic hits the pocket of every Odesa residentPhotoMarch 12, 11:29 AM • 41664 views
Vegetables on the windowsill - what can be grown and when to plantMarch 12, 09:55 AM • 46759 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Karoline Leavitt
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ali Khamenei
Actual places
Ukraine
Romania
United States
Iran
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Yuriy Tkach confessed how alcohol almost ruined his marriage with his wife05:23 PM • 2716 views
Ozzy Osbourne's son named his newborn daughter after his legendary fatherVideo02:36 PM • 7644 views
Forbes named the world's richest celebrity - Steven Spielberg topped the ranking02:24 PM • 7734 views
Nicole Kidman commented on her breakup with Keith Urban for the first timeMarch 12, 12:00 PM • 23922 views
Michael Jackson's legendary mother seen in public for the first time in a long whileMarch 11, 11:05 PM • 46757 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
The New York Times
Forbes

Yuriy Tkach confessed how alcohol almost ruined his marriage with his wife

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2734 views

The actor admitted to alcohol abuse and a temporary separation from his wife. After his beloved's ultimatum, the comedian changed his lifestyle to save his family.

Yuriy Tkach confessed how alcohol almost ruined his marriage with his wife

Ukrainian actor and comedian Yuriy Tkach frankly spoke about a difficult period in his life when excessive alcohol consumption seriously affected his family and almost led to a breakup with his wife Viktoria Tkach, UNN reports with reference to the YouTube project What DaLee.

So, according to Tkach, the first alarming signals appeared long before he met his future wife — during his active club life. The actor admitted that he then began to notice how alcohol affected his responsibility and attitude to work.

I realized that I was just starting to fade... I realized that I had become simply irresponsible

- he recalled.

Over time, the artist was able to get the situation under control. However, years later in marriage, the problem returned — alcohol again began to appear in everyday life. According to the comedian, he and his friends could drink a lot of beer almost every evening, which eventually affected his health.

Almost every evening we drank 4 liters of beer with my kum... Accordingly, it hit my health. And we thought about it

- Tkach shared.

A critical moment was his wife's position, who gave him a tough choice. The couple even decided to live separately for a while.

There was a moment when my wife said: "Finita la comedia. I will probably either leave, or you will think about it

- the artist said.

This situation forced him to reconsider his attitude towards alcohol. According to Tkach, after that he practically stopped drinking and now only occasionally allows himself a symbolic glass in company. At the same time, the comedian does not hide that sometimes he wants to "reset". However, his last experience with tequila convinced him to be even more careful with alcohol.

I drank tequila on my birthday, and the next day I realized that I had to stop that too

- he admitted.

Now the artist says that he is much more attentive to his own health and tries not to return to habits that once threatened his family life.

Vitaliy Kozlovsky temporarily halted concerts due to illness: what happened to the artist11.03.26, 17:51 • 31629 views

Stanislav Karmazin

SocietyUNN Lite
Marriage