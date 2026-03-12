$43.980.1150.930.10
Lawyer called for review of rules for companies' access to Defence City special regime
09:02 AM • 8060 views
SBU hit one of the largest oil hubs in southern Russia - the Tikhoretsk oil pumping station
07:14 AM • 20416 views
Ukrainians cancel planned trips - where else can they go on vacation?
March 11, 07:47 PM • 31915 views
Threats of oil at $200 per barrel - what fuel prices should Ukrainians prepare for
March 11, 03:03 PM • 49226 views
Inflation accelerated to 7.6% - how much food and fuel prices increased
March 11, 02:45 PM • 49825 views
Naftogaz: Russia is attacking oil infrastructure in the south for the second day, the reason is obvious - blocking supplies of non-Russian oil to Europe
March 11, 01:06 PM • 40465 views
Stories of former patients of the Odrex clinic that most impressed StopOdrex activists
March 11, 12:47 PM • 43957 views
NACP will check the lifestyle of Deputy Head of Customs Suvorov, if a corresponding request is made
March 11, 09:10 AM • 37178 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy - case sent to court, detainee faces life imprisonment
March 11, 08:06 AM • 39811 views
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
Publications
Exclusives
The Russian government plans to cut budget expenditures by 10% due to falling revenues from energy exports
Man executed in Texas for brutal murder of girl and child in 2013
IRGC, together with "Hezbollah", launched the fortieth wave of massive attacks on Israel and American bases
Six ships attacked in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz, one sailor killed
Kharkiv and the region suffered a night drone attack from Russia, the enemy repeatedly struck rescuers
Publications
Vegetables on the windowsill - what can be grown and when to plant
Where to go for the weekend: top 10 interesting locations in Zhytomyr region for a short trip
Conflict in the Middle East could create a grain surplus in Ukraine - expert
Fuel prices are soaring in Europe, while in Ukraine, the increase is still more moderate
NABU and SAP want more powers and less control, despite obvious risks and increased costs
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Oksen Lisovyi
Viktor Orbán
Ukraine
United States
Iran
White House
Iraq
Michael Jackson's legendary mother seen in public for the first time in a long while
Chuck Norris's Birthday: Top Films of the Cult Action Star
Vitaliy Kozlovsky temporarily halted concerts due to illness: what happened to the artist
Mickey Rourke evicted from rented house in Los Angeles after court decision
"After this interview, I stopped respecting her": Ivo Bobul sharply responded to Sandulesa's scandalous statements
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Vegetables on the windowsill - what can be grown and when to plant

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8142 views

For a home garden, it is important to choose special varieties and deep pots with drainage. Vegetables need regular watering and the right amount of soil.

Vegetables on the windowsill - what can be grown and when to plant

Having your own mini-garden on the windowsill looks not only very aesthetic but also practical. After all, the harvest is organic and always at hand. Nowadays, people grow not only greens but also vegetables and even strawberries. UNN will tell you how to choose the right varieties for a good harvest at home.

Details

In fact, growing vegetables on the windowsill is very popular, so there are special varieties that feel comfortable in pots. However, for a good harvest, you need to follow certain rules.

A pot limits the space for plant growth, so it is important to choose the right varieties that will survive in such conditions, and most importantly - bear fruit. After all, some plants will not even sprout if they do not receive enough nutrients.

There are special varieties for growing on the windowsill, including:

  • Eggplants (varieties Pot Black, Pinstripe, Ping-pong F1, Golden Eggs 0.1 g, Chinese Lantern);
    • Peppers - usually hot peppers are grown on the windowsill, but it is quite realistic to grow sweet varieties (hot Fireworks, sweet Poupylla, Treasure Island, Gift of Moldova, Dwarf);
      • Tomatoes - cherry tomatoes are usually chosen - Balcony Red, Thumbelina, Spencer;
        • Onions - Schnitt, April, Parade;
          • Radishes - Champion, 18 days, Early Red;
            • Greens - basil, arugula, dill, mint;
              • Lettuce - Balcony mix, cress Aphrodite.

                What are the benefits of seasonal vegetables and which ones to look for? The Ministry of Health gives advice06.10.24, 03:43 • 18248 views

                The first step is choosing the soil. Usually, a ready-made soil mixture for growing on the windowsill is purchased. It is universal for seedlings and suitable for all crops.

                The container plays an important role; it is important that the plant feels comfortable. What principle to choose a pot or container by:

                The container should be deep enough. To determine the correct size, you need to focus on the height of the adult plant; the pot should cover half of it. The container should also be wide and spacious.

                There must be drainage holes; they help avoid water stagnation and root rot. It is worth placing trays - excess moisture will drain there.

                Greens do not require special conditions, so they can be planted directly in a pot. For better germination of vegetables, cassettes or peat tablets, ceramic or plastic containers, including pots, are used. But over time and with growth, vegetables need more space, so they need to be transplanted into larger containers.

                Cucumbers

                Cucumbers need a lot of space, so they should be planted immediately in containers with a volume of 5-6 liters. Seeds should be placed at a depth of 1-2 centimeters, then covered with film or glass for a greenhouse effect. Regular spraying will help maintain moisture. After the first shoots, pinch the top; this will stimulate branching.

                Tomatoes

                For home conditions, the best choice of variety is cherry tomatoes or dwarf varieties. For tomatoes, you need a pot with a volume of 4-5 liters. Tomatoes need regular warmth and watering.

                Pepper

                Growing peppers depends on the variety; for example, sweet peppers need a larger container than hot peppers. It is best to sow peppers under film until germination. Also, do not forget about regular watering with warm, settled water. Hot peppers ripen faster in 3 months, bell peppers in 5 months. It is important to grow sweet and hot peppers on different windowsills to prevent cross-pollination.

                Indoor Eggplants

                The first harvest can be collected in 2-3 months. Eggplants are very capricious; they need 23-25 degrees of heat and a pot with a volume of 3 liters or more. On cloudy days, they need additional lighting, and watering only with settled water. Usually, the first harvest comes in 2-3 months.

                Beans

                For beans, like all legumes, a bowl or a wide pot is needed. The best option is bush varieties of asparagus beans. They need regular watering, loosening of the soil, and fertilization.

                Vegetables in Ukraine to rise in price by another 10-12% - agrarians explain the reason11.03.26, 17:22 • 2876 views

                Oleksandra Mesenko

                SocietyLife hackPublications