What are the benefits of seasonal vegetables and which ones to look for? The Ministry of Health gives advice

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 61034 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 102791 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 165932 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137261 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142806 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138914 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181708 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112053 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172323 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104740 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 98219 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109335 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111433 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 43940 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 51180 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 165932 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181708 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172323 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199704 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188662 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141563 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141628 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146355 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137790 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154691 views
What are the benefits of seasonal vegetables and which ones to look for? The Ministry of Health gives advice

What are the benefits of seasonal vegetables and which ones to look for? The Ministry of Health gives advice

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18186 views

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine informs about the beneficial properties of seasonal vegetables, in particular beets. It contains important vitamins, minerals and other components that support the health of the cardiovascular, digestive and other body systems.

Seasonal vegetables are an important component of a balanced diet. Foods that ripen in their natural season contain the maximum amount of nutrients and vitamins necessary to maintain a healthy body. Such vegetables are often fresher and less processed because they do not require long-term storage or transportation. This was reported by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Let's talk about beets. Not only does it add a bright color to our dishes, but it also contains nutrients that have numerous health benefits, from supporting the cardiovascular system to improving digestion,

- the statement said.

So what are the benefits of beets?

Vitamins:

  • Vitamin C (ascorbic acid) - strengthens the immune system, supports the health of mucous membranes and skin.
  • Vitamin B9 (folic acid) is important for the formation of blood cells, prevention of anemia, and is also essential for the normal development of the fetal nervous system during pregnancy.
  • Vitamin B6 (pyridoxine) is essential for blood cell formation, optimal brain function, metabolism, etc.
  • Vitamin A in the form of beta-carotene, which supports the health of the eyes, skin and mucous membranes.

Trace elements:

  • Potassium - regulates water and salt balance, supports heart health, contributes to normal heart rhythm and blood pressure, and helps normal muscle function.
  • Magnesium is important for the nervous system, regulates muscle and heart function, and is involved in protein synthesis and energy production.
  • Iron - contributes to the formation of hemoglobin, which is necessary for the transportation of oxygen in the blood, and helps prevent anemia associated with its deficiency.
  • Calcium is essential for healthy bones and teeth, and is involved in muscle contraction and the transmission of nerve impulses.
  • Manganese is important for the formation of connective tissue, regulates glucose levels, and is involved in the metabolism of fats and carbohydrates.
  • Copper - helps in the absorption of iron, is important for the formation of bone tissue and nerve fibers.

Other useful components:

  • Betaine - supports liver function, helps regulate metabolism and protects against cardiovascular diseases.
  • Anthocyanins are antioxidants that protect cells from oxidative stress and free radical damage.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Society

