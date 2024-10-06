What are the benefits of seasonal vegetables and which ones to look for? The Ministry of Health gives advice

Seasonal vegetables are an important component of a balanced diet. Foods that ripen in their natural season contain the maximum amount of nutrients and vitamins necessary to maintain a healthy body. Such vegetables are often fresher and less processed because they do not require long-term storage or transportation. This was reported by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Let's talk about beets. Not only does it add a bright color to our dishes, but it also contains nutrients that have numerous health benefits, from supporting the cardiovascular system to improving digestion, - the statement said.

So what are the benefits of beets?

Vitamins:

Vitamin C (ascorbic acid) - strengthens the immune system, supports the health of mucous membranes and skin.

Vitamin B9 (folic acid) is important for the formation of blood cells, prevention of anemia, and is also essential for the normal development of the fetal nervous system during pregnancy.

Vitamin B6 (pyridoxine) is essential for blood cell formation, optimal brain function, metabolism, etc.

Vitamin A in the form of beta-carotene, which supports the health of the eyes, skin and mucous membranes.

Trace elements:

Potassium - regulates water and salt balance, supports heart health, contributes to normal heart rhythm and blood pressure, and helps normal muscle function.

Magnesium is important for the nervous system, regulates muscle and heart function, and is involved in protein synthesis and energy production.

Iron - contributes to the formation of hemoglobin, which is necessary for the transportation of oxygen in the blood, and helps prevent anemia associated with its deficiency.

Calcium is essential for healthy bones and teeth, and is involved in muscle contraction and the transmission of nerve impulses.

Manganese is important for the formation of connective tissue, regulates glucose levels, and is involved in the metabolism of fats and carbohydrates.

Copper - helps in the absorption of iron, is important for the formation of bone tissue and nerve fibers.

Other useful components:

Betaine - supports liver function, helps regulate metabolism and protects against cardiovascular diseases.

Anthocyanins are antioxidants that protect cells from oxidative stress and free radical damage.

