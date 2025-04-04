Olaf Scholz

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15679 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28595 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64728 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213759 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122575 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391857 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310732 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213742 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244218 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255099 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

Germany and France are pushing for a more aggressive response to new US tariffs – Bloomberg

France and Germany are pushing for an aggressive EU response to new US tariffs, considering targeting American technology and services to protect the interests of the European Union.

Economy • April 3, 12:25 PM • 8974 views

Zelenskyy hopes for Taurus delivery from Germany under Merz's leadership

The President of Ukraine expressed hope that Friedrich Merz will approve the supply of Taurus missiles. Merz previously stated that Ukraine should receive the necessary defense systems.

War • April 2, 05:49 AM • 9609 views

Trump finalizes details on tariffs: European leaders prepare for tariff wars with the US

Donald Trump plans to introduce import tariffs, which could lead to a trade war. Europe is preparing to respond, considering protecting its own economic interests.

News of the World • April 1, 07:02 AM • 17433 views

Scholz condemned Trump's attacks and supported Canada

Olaf Scholz expressed solidarity with Canada, condemning Trump's tariffs and the idea of making Canada the 51st U. S. state. He emphasized Germany's support for Canada's independence.

Politics • March 31, 02:48 AM • 15936 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, rejects Putin's request for SWIFT for banks - EUobserver

The EU is working on the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, despite Moscow's demands to return one of its banks to SWIFT in exchange for a partial ceasefire. EU leaders rule out easing sanctions.

Politics • March 28, 09:22 AM • 39588 views

There is no point in lifting sanctions until peace is achieved - Scholz

Olaf Scholz said that lifting sanctions from Russia before peace is achieved would be a serious mistake, as Russia is not interested in peace. The US and Europe must take a common position on this.

Politics • March 27, 02:50 PM • 17428 views

The "coalition of the willing" summit in Paris is coming to an end, leaders are leaving the Élysée Palace

Negotiations in Paris have ended, as evidenced by the departure of the first leaders. Participants published updates on social networks, and Macron plans to address the media.

War • March 27, 12:48 PM • 21301 views

Steinmeier officially dismissed Scholz and his government

The German President has dismissed Chancellor Scholz and the ministers of his cabinet. Scholz will temporarily serve as acting head until a new government is formed.

Politics • March 25, 08:45 PM • 12637 views

Germany will allocate hundreds of billions of euros for defense and infrastructure: a large-scale package has passed parliament

The Bundesrat has approved a package of expenditures that weakens the 'debt brake' for defense and infrastructure. 500 billion euros will be allocated to a special fund, which will stimulate the economy and modernization.

News of the World • March 21, 11:44 AM • 11567 views

Germany will allocate an additional 3 billion euros in military aid to Ukraine

The outgoing German government has agreed to provide an additional 3 billion euros in military aid to Ukraine this year. Also, assistance of more than 8 billion euros is planned for 2026-29.

War • March 19, 09:16 PM • 19056 views

France will order more Rafale fighter jets than planned - Macron

Emmanuel Macron announced an increase in orders for Rafale. France will continue to support Ukraine and train Ukrainian pilots on Mirage aircraft.

News of the World • March 18, 02:30 PM • 12500 views

Macron: Russia's permission is not required for the deployment of troops in Ukraine

France, Great Britain and other countries can deploy several thousand military contingents in Ukraine to guarantee security after the ceasefire, even without Russia's consent.

War • March 17, 08:00 AM • 84526 views

Scholz calls on Russia to work towards achieving a "just peace" in Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called on Russia to stop attacks on Ukrainian cities and embark on the path to lasting peace. The President of Ukraine stressed the importance of security guarantees.

War • March 15, 03:08 PM • 18938 views

Germany has agreed on a billion-dollar plan for defense and infrastructure within the country, as well as funds for Ukraine

Leading German parties have agreed on a financial package for defense and infrastructure. An increase in aid to Ukraine by three billion euros has also been agreed.

Economy • March 14, 04:09 PM • 17896 views

Scholz commented on the idea of a truce between Ukraine and Russia

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz supported the idea of a 30-day ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, calling it an important step towards a just peace. Kaya Kallas welcomed the negotiations between Ukraine and the United States in Jeddah.

Politics • March 12, 09:32 AM • 40498 views

France and Germany are arguing over a 150 billion euro plan for EU defense - FT

The EU plans to allocate 150 billion euros for the development of the defense industry. France insists on using the funds only within the EU, while Germany wants to involve partner countries.

War • March 8, 01:10 PM • 33468 views

Scholz on the ceasefire in Ukraine: "We are making concrete proposals so that weapons in the air and at sea remain silent for now."

The Chancellor of Germany stated the need to ensure conditions for a just peace in Ukraine. Scholz emphasized the importance of preserving Ukraine's sovereignty and rejecting a dictatorial peace.

War • March 6, 12:06 PM • 12441 views

Zelensky and Scholz discussed the future security architecture: what is known

The President of Ukraine had a phone conversation with the Chancellor of Germany regarding security issues and support for Ukraine. Zelensky thanked Germany for its contribution to strengthening Ukraine's air shield.

War • March 5, 01:29 PM • 17511 views

Berlin wants to allocate more than 3 billion euros to Kyiv

The likely future Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, will support the immediate approval of a 3 billion euro aid package for Ukraine. Conservatives and Social Democrats are also planning large-scale investments in the country's defense.

War • March 4, 08:38 PM • 15463 views

European leaders are ready to negotiate for peace in Ukraine with active role of the United States - media

At the summit in London, European leaders discussed steps toward peace in Ukraine, but emphasized the need for active U. S. involvement. The UK, Italy, and other EU countries expressed their willingness to cooperate, but some leaders remain cautious.

War • March 3, 09:37 AM • 34900 views

Zelenskyy and European leaders meet at security summit in London

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives at Lancaster House for an international security summit. The meeting is attended by European leaders, including Macron, Tusk, Scholz, and von der Leyen.

Politics • March 2, 02:11 PM • 84099 views

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

An international summit on support for Ukraine will be held in London with the participation of European leaders and senior NATO and EU officials. The meeting is expected to adopt an action plan to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities.

Politics • March 2, 09:32 AM • 101907 views

German Vice Chancellor demands three billion euros for Ukraine's defense

Robert Habeck calls on Germany and the EU to urgently provide billions in aid to Ukraine. The Vice Chancellor insists on allocating 3 billion euros for the purchase of air defense systems.

War • March 1, 01:45 PM • 32605 views

Scholz urged to take Merz to Ukraine summit in London

CDU members suggest that the German Chancellor involve Friedrich Merz in international meetings. This is due to recent events in Washington and the need to coordinate further policy toward Ukraine.

War • March 1, 12:52 PM • 37028 views

Zelenskyy expected at London summit on March 2

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy will attend the European Summit in London to meet with EU leaders. The meeting will discuss further steps for Ukraine and European support for it after the meeting with Trump.

Politics • February 28, 07:37 PM • 30450 views

Merz unexpectedly meets with Macron in Paris: they were to discuss the US position on the war in Ukraine

CDU/CSU leader Friedrich Merz made his first foreign visit to Paris to meet with Macron. The conservative bloc won 208 seats in the Bundestag, but this is not enough to form a government.

Politics • February 27, 06:35 AM • 27465 views

Starmer gathers European leaders in London to discuss Trump's plan

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will meet with the leaders of Italy, Germany, Poland, and possibly Zelenskyy on March 2. The participants will discuss Trump's peace initiative for Ukraine and European security issues.

Politics • February 27, 12:18 AM • 112324 views

Germany rejects possibility of Russia returning to G7 despite Trump's statements

German Finance Minister Jörg Kukis said that Russia will not be readmitted to the G7, despite Trump's demand. He also discussed the use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's recovery.

War • February 25, 08:59 AM • 45676 views

Merz doubts the future existence of NATO

Friedrich Merz, the winner of the Bundestag elections, expressed doubts about the future of NATO in its current form. He suggested the possibility of creating an independent European defense structure to replace the Alliance.

Politics • February 24, 07:22 AM • 40962 views

European leaders agreed to “ensure the return of a just peace” to Ukraine - Macron

Macron held talks with key European leaders to ensure a just peace in Ukraine. The politicians also agreed to strengthen the security of Europeans “during all future negotiations.

War • February 24, 03:27 AM • 33286 views