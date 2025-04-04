France and Germany are pushing for an aggressive EU response to new US tariffs, considering targeting American technology and services to protect the interests of the European Union.
The President of Ukraine expressed hope that Friedrich Merz will approve the supply of Taurus missiles. Merz previously stated that Ukraine should receive the necessary defense systems.
Donald Trump plans to introduce import tariffs, which could lead to a trade war. Europe is preparing to respond, considering protecting its own economic interests.
Olaf Scholz expressed solidarity with Canada, condemning Trump's tariffs and the idea of making Canada the 51st U. S. state. He emphasized Germany's support for Canada's independence.
The EU is working on the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, despite Moscow's demands to return one of its banks to SWIFT in exchange for a partial ceasefire. EU leaders rule out easing sanctions.
Olaf Scholz said that lifting sanctions from Russia before peace is achieved would be a serious mistake, as Russia is not interested in peace. The US and Europe must take a common position on this.
Negotiations in Paris have ended, as evidenced by the departure of the first leaders. Participants published updates on social networks, and Macron plans to address the media.
The German President has dismissed Chancellor Scholz and the ministers of his cabinet. Scholz will temporarily serve as acting head until a new government is formed.
The Bundesrat has approved a package of expenditures that weakens the 'debt brake' for defense and infrastructure. 500 billion euros will be allocated to a special fund, which will stimulate the economy and modernization.
The outgoing German government has agreed to provide an additional 3 billion euros in military aid to Ukraine this year. Also, assistance of more than 8 billion euros is planned for 2026-29.
Emmanuel Macron announced an increase in orders for Rafale. France will continue to support Ukraine and train Ukrainian pilots on Mirage aircraft.
France, Great Britain and other countries can deploy several thousand military contingents in Ukraine to guarantee security after the ceasefire, even without Russia's consent.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called on Russia to stop attacks on Ukrainian cities and embark on the path to lasting peace. The President of Ukraine stressed the importance of security guarantees.
Leading German parties have agreed on a financial package for defense and infrastructure. An increase in aid to Ukraine by three billion euros has also been agreed.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz supported the idea of a 30-day ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, calling it an important step towards a just peace. Kaya Kallas welcomed the negotiations between Ukraine and the United States in Jeddah.
The EU plans to allocate 150 billion euros for the development of the defense industry. France insists on using the funds only within the EU, while Germany wants to involve partner countries.
The Chancellor of Germany stated the need to ensure conditions for a just peace in Ukraine. Scholz emphasized the importance of preserving Ukraine's sovereignty and rejecting a dictatorial peace.
The President of Ukraine had a phone conversation with the Chancellor of Germany regarding security issues and support for Ukraine. Zelensky thanked Germany for its contribution to strengthening Ukraine's air shield.
The likely future Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, will support the immediate approval of a 3 billion euro aid package for Ukraine. Conservatives and Social Democrats are also planning large-scale investments in the country's defense.
At the summit in London, European leaders discussed steps toward peace in Ukraine, but emphasized the need for active U. S. involvement. The UK, Italy, and other EU countries expressed their willingness to cooperate, but some leaders remain cautious.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives at Lancaster House for an international security summit. The meeting is attended by European leaders, including Macron, Tusk, Scholz, and von der Leyen.
An international summit on support for Ukraine will be held in London with the participation of European leaders and senior NATO and EU officials. The meeting is expected to adopt an action plan to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities.
Robert Habeck calls on Germany and the EU to urgently provide billions in aid to Ukraine. The Vice Chancellor insists on allocating 3 billion euros for the purchase of air defense systems.
CDU members suggest that the German Chancellor involve Friedrich Merz in international meetings. This is due to recent events in Washington and the need to coordinate further policy toward Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy will attend the European Summit in London to meet with EU leaders. The meeting will discuss further steps for Ukraine and European support for it after the meeting with Trump.
CDU/CSU leader Friedrich Merz made his first foreign visit to Paris to meet with Macron. The conservative bloc won 208 seats in the Bundestag, but this is not enough to form a government.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will meet with the leaders of Italy, Germany, Poland, and possibly Zelenskyy on March 2. The participants will discuss Trump's peace initiative for Ukraine and European security issues.
German Finance Minister Jörg Kukis said that Russia will not be readmitted to the G7, despite Trump's demand. He also discussed the use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's recovery.
Friedrich Merz, the winner of the Bundestag elections, expressed doubts about the future of NATO in its current form. He suggested the possibility of creating an independent European defense structure to replace the Alliance.
Macron held talks with key European leaders to ensure a just peace in Ukraine. The politicians also agreed to strengthen the security of Europeans “during all future negotiations.