Germany is preparing a logistics hub for NATO with the help of Lufthansa and Rheinmetall

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy
April 22, 06:22 PM • 26485 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

April 22, 05:32 PM • 60298 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

April 22, 01:40 PM • 93459 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM • 93522 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 113036 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 170940 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 124170 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 227098 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 119805 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 85687 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Popular news

Telegraph: The US will present a seven-point peace plan in London

April 23, 12:27 AM • 16113 views

Trump administration liquidates group investigating Russian war crimes against Ukraine -The Washington Post

01:42 AM • 21232 views

The State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the attack on Poltava: 3 people were injured, houses and infrastructure were damaged

03:03 AM • 13572 views

The consequences of massive strikes on residential infrastructure are being eliminated in Kharkiv: preliminary, without casualties

03:50 AM • 12009 views

In a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1210 soldiers and dozens of pieces of equipment

04:31 AM • 22873 views
Publications

Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

06:48 AM • 2008 views

"When energy is security." How the Ukrainian company RSE is creating autonomous energy during the war

06:22 AM • 5078 views

Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

April 22, 02:43 PM • 54884 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

April 22, 01:40 PM • 93459 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

April 22, 12:23 PM • 75905 views
Germany is preparing a logistics hub for NATO with the help of Lufthansa and Rheinmetall

Kyiv • UNN

 • 274 views

The German army is negotiating with large companies to organize logistical support for NATO. The German government is preparing a "logistics hub" for NATO in accordance with the strategy.

Germany is preparing a logistics hub for NATO with the help of Lufthansa and Rheinmetall

The German government is preparing a "logistics hub" for NATO in accordance with the National Security Strategy, which was approved in recent years. The Bundeswehr is asking large companies for help in organizing the movement of troops and equipment.

UNN reports with reference to Handelsblatt and Reuters.

Details

The German army has approached several large companies as part of a project to prepare for a possible decision to move soldiers and equipment to NATO's eastern border. We are talking about negotiations with Deutsche Bahn, Lufthansa and Rheinmetall and others.

The army's needs are primarily focused on their logistical capabilities for transporting armed forces, ammunition and military equipment

- explains the key goal of the negotiations Handelsblatt.

Reference

Germany is increasingly focused on defense on its own territory after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. A few days after the invasion, Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced a "Zeitenwende" - a historical turning point in German - with a special fund of 100 billion euros ($114.6 billion) to modernize the army.

In its 2023 National Security Strategy, the German government defined Germany's role as a "logistics hub" for NATO - thanks to its central location in Europe. Germany has pledged to provide 35,000 soldiers and more than 200 aircraft and ships within 30 days of any major conflict as part of NATO's new model to counter growing threats, particularly from Russia.

Comment from the Operational Command of the Bundeswehr

"The Bundeswehr relies almost exclusively on civilian service providers for the logistical transport of military goods and materials outside of crisis zones. (..) In maritime and air transportation of oversized and overweight materials - even 100 percent," the German military said in a statement, Handelsblatt reports.

Recall

Germany has handed over to Ukraine ammunition for Gepard, Leopard 2 tanks, demining vehicles and Zuzana 2 self-propelled guns. The package also includes armored vehicles, drones, radars and other equipment.

The German company EKC is the largest supplier of chromium to Russia, which is used in military equipment. From January 2023 to April 2024, it exported metal worth 24.2 million euros, covering half of Russia's imports.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Lufthansa
Bundeswehr
Rheinmetal
NATO
Leopard 2
Germany
Olaf Scholz
