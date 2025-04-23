Germany is preparing a logistics hub for NATO with the help of Lufthansa and Rheinmetall

The German government is preparing a "logistics hub" for NATO in accordance with the National Security Strategy, which was approved in recent years. The Bundeswehr is asking large companies for help in organizing the movement of troops and equipment.

The German army has approached several large companies as part of a project to prepare for a possible decision to move soldiers and equipment to NATO's eastern border. We are talking about negotiations with Deutsche Bahn, Lufthansa and Rheinmetall and others.

The army's needs are primarily focused on their logistical capabilities for transporting armed forces, ammunition and military equipment - explains the key goal of the negotiations Handelsblatt.

Germany is increasingly focused on defense on its own territory after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. A few days after the invasion, Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced a "Zeitenwende" - a historical turning point in German - with a special fund of 100 billion euros ($114.6 billion) to modernize the army.

In its 2023 National Security Strategy, the German government defined Germany's role as a "logistics hub" for NATO - thanks to its central location in Europe. Germany has pledged to provide 35,000 soldiers and more than 200 aircraft and ships within 30 days of any major conflict as part of NATO's new model to counter growing threats, particularly from Russia.

"The Bundeswehr relies almost exclusively on civilian service providers for the logistical transport of military goods and materials outside of crisis zones. (..) In maritime and air transportation of oversized and overweight materials - even 100 percent," the German military said in a statement, Handelsblatt reports.

