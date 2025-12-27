Explosion rocks Kyiv amid ballistic missile threat: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of December 27, an explosion occurred in Kyiv after an air raid alert was declared due to the threat of ballistic weapons from Bryansk. The city authorities confirmed the operation of air defense.
On the night of December 27, a powerful explosion occurred in Kyiv after a ballistic threat warning. Local authorities reported air defense operations. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitali Klitschko.
Explosions in the capital. Air defense forces are working
He urged citizens to stay in shelters.
Recall
On the night of December 27, an air raid alert was declared in Kyiv and a number of regions of Ukraine due to the threat of ballistic missile use from Bryansk. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported high-speed targets heading towards Kyiv.
A third of polling stations in Ukraine have been destroyed - Kornienko26.12.25, 16:57 • 2594 views