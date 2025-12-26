$41.930.22
01:36 PM • 5984 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
12:21 PM • 13476 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 25856 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
10:40 AM • 18887 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
10:39 AM • 16253 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
10:07 AM • 17310 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
December 26, 09:23 AM • 19562 views
Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unitPhoto
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 38438 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
December 26, 08:22 AM • 17221 views
Russian attacks left residents in 5 regions without electricity, blackout schedules in almost all regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
December 26, 08:10 AM • 35724 views
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
Publications
Exclusives
A third of polling stations in Ukraine have been destroyed - Kornienko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

A third of polling stations in Ukraine have been destroyed due to the war, according to First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Oleksandr Kornienko. Many polling stations are located in uncontrolled territories or have been damaged by Russian strikes.

A third of polling stations in Ukraine have been destroyed - Kornienko

As a result of the war in Ukraine, a third of polling stations have been destroyed. This was stated by Oleksandr Kornienko, head of the working group for the preparation of legislative proposals on the specifics of the organization and conduct of elections under martial law and/or post-war elections in Ukraine, and first deputy chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, during a meeting, UNN reports.

Details

The war has caused a lot of damage to the electoral infrastructure. A third of our polling stations have been physically destroyed. A large part of them, unfortunately, are currently in uncontrolled territory, but I would consider them destroyed too, because we do not have access to them.

- said Kornienko.

He noted that there were many Russian missile and Shahed drone attacks on frontline and non-frontline territories: on dormitories, hospitals and other institutions where polling stations were located during elections.

Recall

The head of the "Servant of the People" faction, David Arakhamia, stated that the issue of participation in elections of Ukrainians abroad and internally displaced persons is one of the most difficult issues, and therefore they may consider the possibility of holding elections online, as well as consider the possibility of voting over several days.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
David Arakhamia
Servant of the People
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine