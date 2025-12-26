A third of polling stations in Ukraine have been destroyed - Kornienko

As a result of the war in Ukraine, a third of polling stations have been destroyed. This was stated by Oleksandr Kornienko, head of the working group for the preparation of legislative proposals on the specifics of the organization and conduct of elections under martial law and/or post-war elections in Ukraine, and first deputy chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, during a meeting, UNN reports.

Details

The war has caused a lot of damage to the electoral infrastructure. A third of our polling stations have been physically destroyed. A large part of them, unfortunately, are currently in uncontrolled territory, but I would consider them destroyed too, because we do not have access to them. - said Kornienko.

He noted that there were many Russian missile and Shahed drone attacks on frontline and non-frontline territories: on dormitories, hospitals and other institutions where polling stations were located during elections.

Recall

The head of the "Servant of the People" faction, David Arakhamia, stated that the issue of participation in elections of Ukrainians abroad and internally displaced persons is one of the most difficult issues, and therefore they may consider the possibility of holding elections online, as well as consider the possibility of voting over several days.