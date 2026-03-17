The first trailer for "Dune: Part Three" has been released

Warner Bros. has released the first trailer for the final part of the "Dune" trilogy directed by Denis Villeneuve, based on Frank Herbert's science fiction saga, writes UNN.

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"Dune: Part Three" is based on the second novel in the series, "Dune Messiah." It will tell the story of events taking place 17 years after Paul Atreides became emperor, gaining power over the entire known Universe.

According to Denis Villeneuve, the third "Dune" will have more action than the previous two parts. The director also previously stated that the third film would be his last in the franchise, despite Herbert's "Dune Chronicles" comprising six novels.

Timothy Chalamet, Zendaya, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, Florence Pugh, and Javier Bardem will return to their roles in the third "Dune." Pattinson will play Scytale, a villain who plots to overthrow Emperor Paul Atreides. Anya-Taylor Joy will play Alia, Paul's sister. The previously killed Duncan Idaho, played again by Jason Momoa, will also return to life.

The world premiere of the film "Dune: Part Three" is scheduled for December 18 this year.

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