We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14725 views

06:32 PM • 26475 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 63609 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 211988 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121596 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 390462 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309661 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213548 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244120 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255042 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 21966 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44156 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130276 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 13892 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13035 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130329 views

Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 211988 views

Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 390462 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253606 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309661 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2324 views

05:58 PM • 13070 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44194 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71831 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56959 views
Azerbaijan calls on Armenia to reach a peace agreement, but demands concessions

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has called on Armenia to fulfill the demands to remove references to Karabakh from the constitution. He also demands the dissolution of the OSCE group.

News of the World • April 2, 01:17 PM • 13858 views

Armenia has taken another step towards the EU: Parliament approves start of accession process

The Armenian Parliament supported the bill on the start of the process of joining the European Union. The initiative was supported by the majority of deputies, despite the Prime Minister's reservations regarding the referendum.

News of the World • March 26, 07:28 AM • 10337 views

Azerbaijan reported shelling of their positions by Armenia, Yerevan denies

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan reported the shelling of its positions by Armenian forces near the village of Dig. Armenia denied the accusations, recalling the initiative for a joint investigation of the incidents.

News of the World • March 16, 11:44 AM • 19003 views

Azerbaijan and Armenia have completed negotiations on the text of the peace agreement

Azerbaijan and Armenia have completed negotiations on the text of the peace agreement. Armenia has accepted Azerbaijan's proposals regarding the last two points of the agreement.

News of the World • March 13, 02:21 PM • 14050 views

A second earthquake occurred in Georgia today: what is known about the tremors

In northeastern Georgia, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4 was recorded with its epicenter near Tianeti, 63 km from Tbilisi. This is the second earthquake in the country today, the first occurred in the morning in the territory of Armenia.

News of the World • March 8, 05:59 PM • 24357 views

Every fourth visitor to Georgia in 2024 was a citizen of the Russian Federation

In 2024, more than 1. 8 million Russians visited Georgia, accounting for 25% of all foreign visits. The majority of visitors are men aged 31-45, with a minimal difference between Russian entries and departures.

News of the World • February 20, 05:14 PM • 51000 views

Armenia begins historic EU accession process: what is happening in the country

The National Assembly of Armenia has passed in the first reading a bill to start the EU accession process. The draft law was voted in favor by 63 deputies and supported by a public initiative and the government.

News of the World • February 12, 10:25 AM • 22010 views

Reproductive Health Day, International Day of Science and Humanism: what else is celebrated on February 12

On February 12, the world celebrates the World Day of Reproductive Health, the Day Against the Use of Child Soldiers, and the Day of Science and Humanism. Each holiday has a special meaning and draws attention to important social issues.

Society • February 12, 04:30 AM • 26568 views

International Adoption Day, Penguin Day, and Camcorder Day. What is celebrated on January 20

On January 20, the International Day of Acceptance, Penguin Day, and Video Camera Day are celebrated. Believers also honor the memory of St. Eutymius the Great, known for his asceticism.

Society • January 20, 04:20 AM • 25189 views

Armenian Defense Minister: Armenia is interested in maintaining “high level” of cooperation with Russia, but discussion is needed

Armenia's Defense Minister has stated that he wants to maintain a high level of cooperation with Russia, but needs to discuss important issues. The country does not actually participate in the CSTO, although it has not officially withdrawn from the organization.

News of the World • January 16, 04:51 AM • 27902 views

As Armenia deepens cooperation with the US, Russia responds with threats - ISW

Armenia and the United States have established a Strategic Partnership Commission to cooperate in economic, security, and defense. russia has responded with threats and criticism, especially regarding Armenia's intentions to join the EU.

News of the World • January 16, 02:48 AM • 29160 views

Armenia signs a document on strategic partnership with the United States

Armenia and the United States signed a strategic partnership agreement in Washington. The document envisages expanding cooperation in the economy, security, and defense, as well as sending a U.S. border guard group to Armenia.

News of the World • January 14, 09:11 PM • 25663 views

In Armenia the government approved a draft law on the start of the EU accession process

The Armenian government has approved a bill to start the EU accession process. To make a final decision on membership, a referendum must be held and a roadmap agreed with the EU.

News of the World • January 9, 08:21 AM • 20623 views

President of Azerbaijan calls Armenia a “fascist state” and threatens to destroy it

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that Armenia is a source of threat to the region and a fascist state. He emphasized that fascism must be destroyed either by the leadership of Armenia or Azerbaijan.

War • January 8, 12:44 AM • 95315 views

FIFA shows a map of Ukraine without Crimea: the Foreign Ministry demands an apology

During the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw, FIFA showed a map of Ukraine without occupied Crimea. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry demands a public apology.

Politics • December 14, 01:26 PM • 25501 views

Russia buys rifles and ammunition from the EU and the US despite sanctions - media

EU and US companies continue to supply weapons to Russia through intermediary countries. Arms exports to Armenia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, and other countries have increased 2.5 times in three years, from where they end up in Russia.

War • December 12, 02:56 AM • 104407 views

Armenia has left the CSTO and does not plan to return - Pashinyan

Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan said that the country considers itself outside the CSTO and does not participate in the development of the organization's documents. He emphasized that the point of no return has already been passed.

News of the World • December 4, 03:20 PM • 20654 views

Swiss village urgently evacuated due to threat of large-scale landslide

More than 80 residents of the village of Brienz in Switzerland have to leave their homes by November 17 due to the threat of rockfall. The village is threatened by the collapse of 1.2 million cubic meters of rock.

News of the World • November 17, 11:43 AM • 22559 views

China's largest bank starts blocking yuan transfers on suspicion of payment link to russia - media

Bank of China has stepped up its blocking of yuan-denominated transfers from countries through which russia purchases goods. The bank stops large transactions from Kazakhstan, Georgia, Armenia and the UAE, especially for purchases of complex equipment.

War • November 15, 11:37 AM • 18775 views

Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan radically changed his image for the first time since 2018

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has shaved off his beard and mustache, which he has worn since 2018. He showed the process of changing his appearance in a video on his Instagram page.

News of the World • November 14, 05:03 PM • 19654 views

In Armenia, unexpected snow trapped hundreds of cars on a mountain road

In southern Armenia, about 250 cars were stuck in a traffic jam due to vans blocked by snow. Rescuers managed to free 7 vans and restore traffic in both directions.

News of the World • November 12, 03:51 PM • 19900 views

Armenian PM says Yerevan and Baku discussed all issues for peace - media

The Armenian prime minister announced that all fundamental issues for peace with Azerbaijan had been agreed upon. Yerevan offered Baku to sign a treaty and provide simplified communication with Nakhchivan.

News of the World • October 24, 11:15 AM • 16527 views

Collaborators conducted a tour of occupied Mariupol for foreign journalists

Local collaborators organized a visit of Turkish media to occupied Mariupol to create propaganda materials. Such visits are intended to legitimize the occupation and test the reaction of the international community.

War • October 19, 12:40 PM • 21646 views

Russian coach of the Kazakh national football team fined for disrespecting the Kazakh language

The head coach of the Kazakh national team, Stanislav Cherchesov, was fined 1,500 dollars for ridiculing the Kazakh language. The incident occurred at a press conference after a match against Slovenia.

Sports • October 16, 07:59 PM • 31739 views

Suspected chemical weapons precursors: 13 tons of chemicals intended for shipment to Russia seized in Spain

Spanish police arrested 4 people suspected of supplying sanctioned chemicals to Russia. 13 tons of substances that could be precursors of chemical weapons were seized. The EU calls for stricter export controls.

War • October 15, 03:14 PM • 17682 views

Alexander Petrakov is officially dismissed as head coach of the Armenian national team

After a 0-2 defeat by North Macedonia in the UEFA Nations League, Oleksandr Petrakov was fired as head coach of the Armenian national team. The Ukrainian specialist had been leading the team since January 2023.

Sports • October 14, 08:13 AM • 12457 views

Sibiga invited Armenian Foreign Minister to visit Ukraine

Andriy Sybiga met with Ararat Mirzoyan in Warsaw. They discussed bilateral relations, thanked him for his support of the Peace Formula, and invited the Armenian minister to visit Ukraine.

Politics • October 2, 02:07 PM • 16599 views

Azerbaijan extends closure of land borders until 2025

The Prime Minister of Azerbaijan has signed an order to extend the closure of land borders until January 1, 2025. President Aliyev said that this decision saved the country from “very big disasters”.

News of the World • September 25, 05:45 PM • 16538 views

EU may impose sanctions on financial institutions that support military supplies to Russia - Special Representative

The EU is considering sanctions against financial institutions that support military supplies to Russia and supplies from Southeast Asia.

War • September 18, 02:35 PM • 47835 views

CSTO poses threats to Armenia's security, existence and sovereignty - Pashinyan

The Armenian prime minister said that the country had frozen its participation in the CSTO because of threats to its security and sovereignty. Pashinyan emphasized that the resumption of participation is possible only after receiving concrete answers to the issues raised.

News of the World • September 18, 08:34 AM • 13740 views