Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has called on Armenia to fulfill the demands to remove references to Karabakh from the constitution. He also demands the dissolution of the OSCE group.
The Armenian Parliament supported the bill on the start of the process of joining the European Union. The initiative was supported by the majority of deputies, despite the Prime Minister's reservations regarding the referendum.
The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan reported the shelling of its positions by Armenian forces near the village of Dig. Armenia denied the accusations, recalling the initiative for a joint investigation of the incidents.
Azerbaijan and Armenia have completed negotiations on the text of the peace agreement. Armenia has accepted Azerbaijan's proposals regarding the last two points of the agreement.
In northeastern Georgia, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4 was recorded with its epicenter near Tianeti, 63 km from Tbilisi. This is the second earthquake in the country today, the first occurred in the morning in the territory of Armenia.
In 2024, more than 1. 8 million Russians visited Georgia, accounting for 25% of all foreign visits. The majority of visitors are men aged 31-45, with a minimal difference between Russian entries and departures.
The National Assembly of Armenia has passed in the first reading a bill to start the EU accession process. The draft law was voted in favor by 63 deputies and supported by a public initiative and the government.
Armenia's Defense Minister has stated that he wants to maintain a high level of cooperation with Russia, but needs to discuss important issues. The country does not actually participate in the CSTO, although it has not officially withdrawn from the organization.
Armenia and the United States have established a Strategic Partnership Commission to cooperate in economic, security, and defense. russia has responded with threats and criticism, especially regarding Armenia's intentions to join the EU.
Armenia and the United States signed a strategic partnership agreement in Washington. The document envisages expanding cooperation in the economy, security, and defense, as well as sending a U.S. border guard group to Armenia.
The Armenian government has approved a bill to start the EU accession process. To make a final decision on membership, a referendum must be held and a roadmap agreed with the EU.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that Armenia is a source of threat to the region and a fascist state. He emphasized that fascism must be destroyed either by the leadership of Armenia or Azerbaijan.
During the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw, FIFA showed a map of Ukraine without occupied Crimea. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry demands a public apology.
EU and US companies continue to supply weapons to Russia through intermediary countries. Arms exports to Armenia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, and other countries have increased 2.5 times in three years, from where they end up in Russia.
Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan said that the country considers itself outside the CSTO and does not participate in the development of the organization's documents. He emphasized that the point of no return has already been passed.
Bank of China has stepped up its blocking of yuan-denominated transfers from countries through which russia purchases goods. The bank stops large transactions from Kazakhstan, Georgia, Armenia and the UAE, especially for purchases of complex equipment.
In southern Armenia, about 250 cars were stuck in a traffic jam due to vans blocked by snow. Rescuers managed to free 7 vans and restore traffic in both directions.
The Armenian prime minister announced that all fundamental issues for peace with Azerbaijan had been agreed upon. Yerevan offered Baku to sign a treaty and provide simplified communication with Nakhchivan.
Spanish police arrested 4 people suspected of supplying sanctioned chemicals to Russia. 13 tons of substances that could be precursors of chemical weapons were seized. The EU calls for stricter export controls.
After a 0-2 defeat by North Macedonia in the UEFA Nations League, Oleksandr Petrakov was fired as head coach of the Armenian national team. The Ukrainian specialist had been leading the team since January 2023.
Andriy Sybiga met with Ararat Mirzoyan in Warsaw. They discussed bilateral relations, thanked him for his support of the Peace Formula, and invited the Armenian minister to visit Ukraine.
The Prime Minister of Azerbaijan has signed an order to extend the closure of land borders until January 1, 2025. President Aliyev said that this decision saved the country from “very big disasters”.
The EU is considering sanctions against financial institutions that support military supplies to Russia and supplies from Southeast Asia.
The Armenian prime minister said that the country had frozen its participation in the CSTO because of threats to its security and sovereignty. Pashinyan emphasized that the resumption of participation is possible only after receiving concrete answers to the issues raised.