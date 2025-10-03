Over 225,000 new individual entrepreneurs registered in Ukraine in nine months of 2025 – infographic

According to the Unified State Register, since the beginning of the year, more than 225,000 new individual entrepreneurs have appeared in Ukraine. This is almost the same as last year, but the number of closed businesses increased by 11%. This was reported by Opendatabot, writes UNN.

Details

In the nine months of 2025, 225,046 new individual entrepreneurs were registered, which practically corresponds to last year's figures. After a relative decline at the beginning of the year, the pace of entrepreneurial activity gradually recovered: 21.4 thousand businesses were opened in January, and a record 29.6 thousand in September.

However, at the same time, 213,293 entrepreneurs ceased their activities, which is 11% more than in 2024. More than 45,000 of them were registered only last year, which indicates the vulnerability of new businesses. Despite this, the balance remains positive: this year, 15,000 more entrepreneurs appeared than ceased operations.

The largest number of new individual entrepreneurs appeared in Kyiv (30.5 thousand), Dnipropetrovsk region (22.2 thousand), and Lviv region (17.2 thousand). They are followed by Kyiv region (16.7 thousand) and Odesa region (16.4 thousand). The largest number of closures were also recorded in the capital (27.5 thousand), Dnipropetrovsk (19.1 thousand), and Kharkiv regions (17.7 thousand).

Traditionally, the most popular area for new entrepreneurs remains retail trade (29% of the total), as well as wholesale trade, IT, restaurant business, and information services. It was in these sectors that the largest number of closures also occurred.

It is interesting that six out of ten new individual entrepreneurs are opened by women. In Sumy region, their share exceeded 63%. Women mainly go into the service sector, education, medicine, and clothing production, while men go into logistics, construction, and repairs.

The activity of foreigners continues to grow: in 2025, non-residents registered 1,648 new individual entrepreneurs, among them the largest number of citizens of Azerbaijan, Russia, Uzbekistan, Moldova, and Armenia.

Individual entrepreneurs and self-employed persons will receive an expanded right not to pay a single social contribution for themselves from October 1 - SFS