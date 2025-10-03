$41.220.08
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in several regions overnight: gas transmission infrastructure also came under fire
06:22 AM • 2690 views
US shutdown threatens delays in arms supplies to Ukraine - The Telegraph
06:14 AM • 6674 views
Czech elections: Babiš's populist party leads in polls, but smaller parties hold the keys to government
October 2, 11:18 PM • 13957 views
US Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine unlikely - Reuters
October 2, 06:06 PM • 28525 views
Ukraine severs diplomatic ties with Nicaragua - MFA
Exclusive
October 2, 01:54 PM • 51479 views
Online Gambling Monitoring: PlayCity Explains How It Will Work and When It Will Launch
Exclusive
October 2, 01:45 PM • 42582 views
"Not holy angels": Expert explained why control over NABU needs to be strengthened
October 2, 01:08 PM • 31598 views
Ukraine returned 185 defenders from Russian captivity, among them defenders of Mariupol and Chornobyl NPP - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 2, 12:31 PM • 30160 views
How Ukrainians abroad can provide DNA samples to search for missing persons: the Ministry of Internal Affairs provided an answer
October 2, 09:13 AM • 28698 views
Zelenskyy in Denmark: Ukraine proposes a European "Drone Wall" that should exist throughout Europe, not just in one country
Tags
Authors
Over 225,000 new individual entrepreneurs registered in Ukraine in nine months of 2025 – infographic

Kyiv • UNN

 • 412 views

In the first nine months of 2025, 225,046 new individual entrepreneurs were registered in Ukraine, which is almost on par with last year's figures. However, the number of closed businesses increased by 11%, reaching 213,293.

Over 225,000 new individual entrepreneurs registered in Ukraine in nine months of 2025 – infographic

According to the Unified State Register, since the beginning of the year, more than 225,000 new individual entrepreneurs have appeared in Ukraine. This is almost the same as last year, but the number of closed businesses increased by 11%. This was reported by Opendatabot, writes UNN.

Details

In the nine months of 2025, 225,046 new individual entrepreneurs were registered, which practically corresponds to last year's figures. After a relative decline at the beginning of the year, the pace of entrepreneurial activity gradually recovered: 21.4 thousand businesses were opened in January, and a record 29.6 thousand in September.

However, at the same time, 213,293 entrepreneurs ceased their activities, which is 11% more than in 2024. More than 45,000 of them were registered only last year, which indicates the vulnerability of new businesses. Despite this, the balance remains positive: this year, 15,000 more entrepreneurs appeared than ceased operations.

The largest number of new individual entrepreneurs appeared in Kyiv (30.5 thousand), Dnipropetrovsk region (22.2 thousand), and Lviv region (17.2 thousand). They are followed by Kyiv region (16.7 thousand) and Odesa region (16.4 thousand). The largest number of closures were also recorded in the capital (27.5 thousand), Dnipropetrovsk (19.1 thousand), and Kharkiv regions (17.7 thousand).

Traditionally, the most popular area for new entrepreneurs remains retail trade (29% of the total), as well as wholesale trade, IT, restaurant business, and information services. It was in these sectors that the largest number of closures also occurred.

It is interesting that six out of ten new individual entrepreneurs are opened by women. In Sumy region, their share exceeded 63%. Women mainly go into the service sector, education, medicine, and clothing production, while men go into logistics, construction, and repairs.

The activity of foreigners continues to grow: in 2025, non-residents registered 1,648 new individual entrepreneurs, among them the largest number of citizens of Azerbaijan, Russia, Uzbekistan, Moldova, and Armenia.

Individual entrepreneurs and self-employed persons will receive an expanded right not to pay a single social contribution for themselves from October 1 - SFS26.09.25, 15:03 • 2663 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyEconomy
Lviv Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Uzbekistan
Armenia
Azerbaijan
Ukraine
Moldova
Kyiv