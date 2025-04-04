The military commissariat of St. Petersburg forces representatives of "non-Russian" nationalities to sign contracts, blackmailing them. Such actions are aimed at fulfilling the mobilization plan.
An Andijan court sentenced a 39-year-old Uzbek citizen to 4 years and 2 months in prison for participating in the war on the side of Russia. The man confessed to killing more than 10 Ukrainian soldiers during the battles in Shakhtarsk and Bakhmut.
Kyrgyzstan has begun construction of a new railroad connecting China with Europe through Central Asia. The 450-500 km long project will allow cargo to be transported bypassing russia.
EU and US companies continue to supply weapons to Russia through intermediary countries. Arms exports to Armenia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, and other countries have increased 2.5 times in three years, from where they end up in Russia.
At the Congress in Tashkent, Alisher Usmanov received 120 votes in the election of the president of the International Fencing Federation. The billionaire with a fortune of 1 14.4 billion is a significant donor of international fencing through his charitable foundation.
A 34-year-old trucker from Ukraine is killed at a truck stop in Germany after reportedly arguing about the war and russia's role. Three participants in the conflict are arrested.
About 3,000 civil servants have been laid off in Uzbekistan as part of the reform of the state apparatus. The government has eliminated some state structures and is creating new institutions to improve management efficiency.
The United States leads the world in gold reserves with 8133. 5 tons, followed by Germany with 3351.5 tons. Ukraine is ranked 61st with 27.4 tons of reserves, and the total world gold volume is 36118.2 tons.
Representatives of the PRC have been participating in military exercises in Belarus over the past 3-4 months. China is interested in the experience of using drones, demining, and storming buildings in the context of the war in Ukraine.
Parliamentary elections have begun in Uzbekistan, where all parties are loyal to President Mirziyoyev. Electoral reforms have been carried out after constitutional changes, but there are no opposition parties.
The Ukrainian men's futsal team defeated Venezuela 9-4 in the quarterfinals of the World Cup in Uzbekistan. Ukraine will face Brazil in the semifinals on October 2.
Eric Adams is awaiting federal charges and has maintained his innocence. Earlier, it was reported about an investigation into possible illegal donations to his 2021 campaign, including possible donations from the Turkish government.
The EU is considering sanctions against financial institutions that support military supplies to Russia and supplies from Southeast Asia.
The Ukrainian futsal team has won its first victory at the 2024 FIFA World Cup, beating Angola 7-2. The match took place in Tashkent as part of the second round of the group stage of the tournament.
The Ukrainian gymnasts finished their performances at the Olympic Games, taking 7th place in the group all-around. The team scored 68.950 points, losing its medal chances due to errors in the three-ribbon and two-ball routine.
Brovapharma in Brovary has adapted to the war and resumed uninterrupted production of veterinary drugs. The company has maintained its export capacity and continues to pay taxes to the local budget.
Watermelon prices in Ukraine have fallen by 30% due to increased supply. The price is 3-8 UAH/kg, which is 60% lower than last year. Experts do not predict a significant improvement in the market.
Ukraine ranks 18th in the medal standings of the 2024 Olympics with 7 awards: 2 gold, 2 silver and 3 bronze. Ukrainian athletes competed in 4 sports, showing different results.
Belarus officially joined the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), expanding the organization to 10 member states.
On the eve of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, the presidents of Russia and Turkey held a bilateral meeting in Astana. The parties agreed to strengthen cooperation between the countries.
The head coach of the Ukrainian Olympic team Ruslan Rotan has released a list of players who will be preparing for the 2024 Olympic Games football tournament, including goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders and strikers from various Ukrainian clubs.
Putin attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Astana, Kazakhstan, where he met with leaders such as Xi Jinping and Erdogan.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has arrived in Kazakhstan to attend the 24th summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, where Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is also expected to attend.
In May 2024, Ukraine exported 1. 61 thousand tons of frozen beef worth $6.34 million, up 22% in volume and 16% in value compared to April 2024.
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan have agreed with China to build a 450-500 km long railway to Europe bypassing Russia as part of the China One Belt, One Road Initiative.
Finland becomes the first EU country to start uranium mining, with a planned annual production of 200 tons by 2026.
Putin arrives in Uzbekistan for talks with President Mirziyoyev, his third foreign visit since his inauguration for a fifth term, aimed at deepening relations between the two countries.
Before Russia's invasion, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy asked the US and EU to impose preventive sanctions on Russia, Putin, and the energy sector, but they refused, resulting in heavy human costs for Ukraine.
President Zelenskyy criticized China for trying to balance between Ukraine and Russia instead of protecting Ukraine's territorial integrity as one of the guarantors of the Budapest Memorandum.