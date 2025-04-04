$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15508 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28221 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64579 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213503 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122448 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391696 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310578 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213719 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244203 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255087 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22709 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45198 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131610 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14749 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14020 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131611 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213503 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391696 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254217 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310578 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2956 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14023 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45202 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72062 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57162 views
Pressure on national minorities: the military commissariat of St. Petersburg forces "non-Russian" citizens to sign contracts - ATEŞ

The military commissariat of St. Petersburg forces representatives of "non-Russian" nationalities to sign contracts, blackmailing them. Such actions are aimed at fulfilling the mobilization plan.

News of the World • March 21, 02:42 PM • 12133 views

A mercenary from Uzbekistan was sentenced for participating in the Russian Armed Forces and killing Ukrainian soldiers

An Andijan court sentenced a 39-year-old Uzbek citizen to 4 years and 2 months in prison for participating in the war on the side of Russia. The man confessed to killing more than 10 Ukrainian soldiers during the battles in Shakhtarsk and Bakhmut.

War • January 5, 01:11 PM • 60499 views

China, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan begin construction of a railroad bypassing russia

Kyrgyzstan has begun construction of a new railroad connecting China with Europe through Central Asia. The 450-500 km long project will allow cargo to be transported bypassing russia.

Economy • December 28, 01:58 AM • 70130 views

Russia buys rifles and ammunition from the EU and the US despite sanctions - media

EU and US companies continue to supply weapons to Russia through intermediary countries. Arms exports to Armenia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, and other countries have increased 2.5 times in three years, from where they end up in Russia.

War • December 12, 02:56 AM • 104407 views

Sanctioned billionaire Usmanov suspends his duties as president of the International Fencing Federation

russian-Uzbek billionaire Alisher Usmanov has voluntarily suspended his duties as president of the International Fencing Federation. This happened after his re-election to the post on November 30, where he received 120 votes.

Sports • December 4, 06:58 PM • 28451 views

The International Fencing Federation is headed by Russian-Uzbek billionaire Usmanov

At the Congress in Tashkent, Alisher Usmanov received 120 votes in the election of the president of the International Fencing Federation. The billionaire with a fortune of 1 14.4 billion is a significant donor of international fencing through his charitable foundation.

Sports • November 30, 01:57 PM • 23026 views

Ukrainian trucker killed in Germany over dispute about Putin - report

A 34-year-old trucker from Ukraine is killed at a truck stop in Germany after reportedly arguing about the war and russia's role. Three participants in the conflict are arrested.

Crimes and emergencies • November 11, 10:59 AM • 18068 views

Large-scale reform in Uzbekistan: thousands of officials lose their jobs

About 3,000 civil servants have been laid off in Uzbekistan as part of the reform of the state apparatus. The government has eliminated some state structures and is creating new institutions to improve management efficiency.

News of the World • October 31, 10:19 PM • 18878 views

Which countries have the largest gold reserves: infographic

The United States leads the world in gold reserves with 8133. 5 tons, followed by Germany with 3351.5 tons. Ukraine is ranked 61st with 27.4 tons of reserves, and the total world gold volume is 36118.2 tons.

Economy • October 30, 12:11 PM • 18354 views

China studies military experience through Belarus: what interests China

Representatives of the PRC have been participating in military exercises in Belarus over the past 3-4 months. China is interested in the experience of using drones, demining, and storming buildings in the context of the war in Ukraine.

News of the World • October 29, 08:02 AM • 14078 views

Uzbekistan elects new parliament: what happens in elections without opposition

Parliamentary elections have begun in Uzbekistan, where all parties are loyal to President Mirziyoyev. Electoral reforms have been carried out after constitutional changes, but there are no opposition parties.

News of the World • October 27, 05:07 AM • 19226 views

Ukraine's futsal team reaches the semifinals of the World Cup

The Ukrainian men's futsal team defeated Venezuela 9-4 in the quarterfinals of the World Cup in Uzbekistan. Ukraine will face Brazil in the semifinals on October 2.

Sports • September 29, 05:27 PM • 29634 views

New York Mayor Adams faces criminal charges, vows to fight

Eric Adams is awaiting federal charges and has maintained his innocence. Earlier, it was reported about an investigation into possible illegal donations to his 2021 campaign, including possible donations from the Turkish government.

News of the World • September 26, 08:40 AM • 15292 views

EU may impose sanctions on financial institutions that support military supplies to Russia - Special Representative

The EU is considering sanctions against financial institutions that support military supplies to Russia and supplies from Southeast Asia.

War • September 18, 02:35 PM • 47835 views

Futsal World Cup 2024: Ukraine has won its first victory

The Ukrainian futsal team has won its first victory at the 2024 FIFA World Cup, beating Angola 7-2. The match took place in Tashkent as part of the second round of the group stage of the tournament.

Sports • September 18, 02:25 PM • 15961 views

Ukraine's rhythmic gymnastics team took 7th place at the Olympics in Paris

The Ukrainian gymnasts finished their performances at the Olympic Games, taking 7th place in the group all-around. The team scored 68.950 points, losing its medal chances due to errors in the three-ribbon and two-ball routine.

Sports • August 10, 02:32 PM • 34319 views

Adapted to new realities, resumed uninterrupted production: how a company that was one of the first established since independence works in Brovary (video)

Brovapharma in Brovary has adapted to the war and resumed uninterrupted production of veterinary drugs. The company has maintained its export capacity and continues to pay taxes to the local budget.

Economy • August 9, 10:46 AM • 43827 views

Watermelon prices in Ukraine decreased by a third in a week - monitoring

Watermelon prices in Ukraine have fallen by 30% due to increased supply. The price is 3-8 UAH/kg, which is 60% lower than last year. Experts do not predict a significant improvement in the market.

Economy • August 7, 09:59 AM • 46433 views

With seven medals, Ukraine ranks 18th in the medal standings of the 2024 Olympics

Ukraine ranks 18th in the medal standings of the 2024 Olympics with 7 awards: 2 gold, 2 silver and 3 bronze. Ukrainian athletes competed in 4 sports, showing different results.

Sports • August 6, 11:54 PM • 19451 views

Belarus officially joined the SCO

Belarus officially joined the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), expanding the organization to 10 member states.

News of the World • July 4, 11:16 AM • 16669 views

Putin meets with Erdogan in Kazakhstan to discuss trade between Russia and Turkey

On the eve of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, the presidents of Russia and Turkey held a bilateral meeting in Astana. The parties agreed to strengthen cooperation between the countries.

Economy • July 3, 12:46 PM • 34258 views

Ukraine named the national football team for the 2024 Olympics: who is in the application

The head coach of the Ukrainian Olympic team Ruslan Rotan has released a list of players who will be preparing for the 2024 Olympic Games football tournament, including goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders and strikers from various Ukrainian clubs.

Sports • July 3, 10:34 AM • 17910 views

Putin arrives in Kazakhstan for the SCO summit

Putin attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Astana, Kazakhstan, where he met with leaders such as Xi Jinping and Erdogan.

Politics • July 3, 04:48 AM • 37791 views

Xi Jinping arrives in Kazakhstan to attend the SCO summit: Putin will also be there

Chinese President Xi Jinping has arrived in Kazakhstan to attend the 24th summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, where Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is also expected to attend.

News of the World • July 2, 08:01 AM • 18995 views

Ukraine increased exports of frozen beef

In May 2024, Ukraine exported 1. 61 thousand tons of frozen beef worth $6.34 million, up 22% in volume and 16% in value compared to April 2024.

Economy • June 29, 10:24 PM • 46047 views

Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan agree with China to build railway to Europe bypassing Russia

Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan have agreed with China to build a 450-500 km long railway to Europe bypassing Russia as part of the China One Belt, One Road Initiative.

Economy • June 20, 10:42 PM • 18059 views

First EU country to start uranium mining

Finland becomes the first EU country to start uranium mining, with a planned annual production of 200 tons by 2026.

Economy • June 18, 11:36 PM • 32807 views

Putin arrives in Uzbekistan - his third foreign visit since the beginning of the new term

Putin arrives in Uzbekistan for talks with President Mirziyoyev, his third foreign visit since his inauguration for a fifth term, aimed at deepening relations between the two countries.

Politics • May 27, 04:04 AM • 114442 views

Everyone said no: Zelensky on asking Biden and the EU to impose sanctions on Russia before the invasion

Before Russia's invasion, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy asked the US and EU to impose preventive sanctions on Russia, Putin, and the energy sector, but they refused, resulting in heavy human costs for Ukraine.

War • May 25, 04:37 PM • 59226 views

Zelenskyy: China must protect Ukraine

President Zelenskyy criticized China for trying to balance between Ukraine and Russia instead of protecting Ukraine's territorial integrity as one of the guarantors of the Budapest Memorandum.

War • May 25, 01:55 PM • 27060 views