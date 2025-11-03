6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes northern Afghanistan: experts predict significant casualties

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck northern Afghanistan. Tremors were also felt in Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. Experts estimate that the earthquake could cause hundreds of casualties. This is reported by CNN, citing the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), according to UNN.

Details

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported a powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake near one of the largest cities in northern Afghanistan.

According to preliminary data, the tremors originated at a depth of 28 kilometers near the cities of Mazar-i-Sharif and Khulm on Monday morning local time. Mazar-i-Sharif, the capital of the northern Balkh province, is one of the most densely populated cities in the north of the country.

The USGS estimates that the earthquake could result in hundreds of casualties.

Several provinces of the country were again affected by a strong earthquake around 1 AM (3:30 PM ET on Sunday) - stated the Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake was also felt in parts of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan – three countries bordering northern Afghanistan.

The extent of the damage is not yet known.

The USGS PAGER system issued an orange alert, predicting significant economic and human losses from the earthquake.

"Significant casualties are likely, and the disaster could be widespread. Previous events of this hazard level have required a regional or national response," the Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority reported.

Recall

In Turkey, in the Sındırgı district of Balıkesir, an earthquake of magnitude 6.1 occurred on the evening of October 27.

Pakistan and Afghanistan agree to ceasefire after Istanbul talks - Media