The President of Tajikistan has proposed introducing criminal liability for non-payment and theft of electricity. He is concerned
about the large losses of electricity in winter.
An Azerbaijan Airlines plane flying from Baku to Grozny crashed at Aktau airport. Of the 67 passengers on board, 25 survived, 19
of them have already been hospitalized.
Watermelon prices in Ukraine have fallen by 30% due to increased supply. The price is 3-8 UAH/kg, which is 60% lower than last
year. Experts do not predict a significant improvement in the market.
Armenia will not participate in the CSTO cobalt-2024 exercise in Novosibirsk on August 14-16. This is the fourth refusal of
Armenia to participate in the CSTO exercises, which may indicate a cooling of relations with the organization.