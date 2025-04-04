Tajikistan

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13068 views

06:32 PM • 22950 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 61567 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 208608 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 119772 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 387522 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307666 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213223 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243961 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254969 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 55622 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 69719 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 20060 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 41584 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 126886 views
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252237 views

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Tajikistan

Landlocked country in Central Asia
Tajikistan proposes to criminalize non-payment and theft of electricity

The President of Tajikistan has proposed introducing criminal liability for non-payment and theft of electricity. He is concerned about the large losses of electricity in winter.

News of the World • March 28, 03:42 PM • 21396 views

Airplane crash in Kazakhstan: preliminary, 25 passengers survived

An Azerbaijan Airlines plane flying from Baku to Grozny crashed at Aktau airport. Of the 67 passengers on board, 25 survived, 19 of them have already been hospitalized.

News of the World • December 25, 08:20 AM • 15460 views

Watermelon prices in Ukraine decreased by a third in a week - monitoring

Watermelon prices in Ukraine have fallen by 30% due to increased supply. The price is 3-8 UAH/kg, which is 60% lower than last year. Experts do not predict a significant improvement in the market.

Economy • August 7, 09:59 AM • 46433 views

Armenia refuses to participate in CSTO exercises for the fourth time-mass media

Armenia will not participate in the CSTO cobalt-2024 exercise in Novosibirsk on August 14-16. This is the fourth refusal of Armenia to participate in the CSTO exercises, which may indicate a cooling of relations with the organization.

News of the World • August 5, 06:10 PM • 26019 views