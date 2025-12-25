Shooting on the Tajik-Afghan border: casualties on both sides

$42.150.05
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New Year
09:37 AM • 2644 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hit
Exclusive
09:14 AM • 3420 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
08:33 AM • 4942 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
07:30 AM • 7380 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 37234 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 55920 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 30722 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 45390 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM • 49125 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
Popular news
Port Pivdennyi resumed operations after oil spill
In Russia, the involvement of "SVO veterans" in the militarization of children is expanding - CPD
Humans have significantly more senses than previously thought - scientists
Trump loses influence among Americans and in the Republican Party - The Atlantic
The Kremlin will be forced to compromise on its demands that contradict the peace plan - ISW
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 37235 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting provider
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 45390 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM • 49125 views
UNN Lite
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investor
Taylor Swift donates millions in Christmas charity
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the route
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy cars
Shooting on the Tajik-Afghan border: casualties on both sides

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

An armed clash occurred on the border between the two countries on December 24, resulting in the deaths of two Tajik officers and several armed men from Afghanistan.

Shooting on the Tajik-Afghan border: casualties on both sides
Photo: www.president.tj

On Wednesday, December 24, an armed clash occurred on the Tajik-Afghan border, resulting in the death of two Tajik officers and several armed men from Afghanistan. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Tajik service of "Radio Liberty".

Details

Official bodies of Tajikistan have not commented on this event. At the same time, independent media report that the clash occurred between Tajik border guards and an armed group of smugglers from Afghanistan.

Radio "Liberty", with the help of its sources, established that the deceased officers were 28-year-old Ismatullo Kurbonov and 33-year-old Zirebon Navruzbekov.

The same information was confirmed by Afghan media. Meanwhile, the identities of the deceased from the Afghan side have not been established.

Additionally

The border between Afghanistan and Tajikistan stretches for over 1300 kilometers. It is also the southern border of the post-Soviet space. In the 1990s, it was guarded by Russian border guards, who were previously Soviet.

At that time, a civil war was raging in Tajikistan, which began after the collapse of the Soviet Union and lasted until 1997. Afghan mujahideen also participated in the conflict, crossing the border and fighting with Russian troops.

Currently, the 201st Russian military base is stationed in Tajikistan. It is the successor to the 201st Soviet division that fought in Afghanistan.

Recall

Tajikistan began negotiations with Russia on the possibility of deploying Russian troops for joint patrolling of the border with Afghanistan.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
Skirmishes
Radio Liberty
Tajikistan
Afghanistan