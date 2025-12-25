Shooting on the Tajik-Afghan border: casualties on both sides

Photo: www.president.tj

On Wednesday, December 24, an armed clash occurred on the Tajik-Afghan border, resulting in the death of two Tajik officers and several armed men from Afghanistan. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Tajik service of "Radio Liberty".

Official bodies of Tajikistan have not commented on this event. At the same time, independent media report that the clash occurred between Tajik border guards and an armed group of smugglers from Afghanistan.

Radio "Liberty", with the help of its sources, established that the deceased officers were 28-year-old Ismatullo Kurbonov and 33-year-old Zirebon Navruzbekov.

The same information was confirmed by Afghan media. Meanwhile, the identities of the deceased from the Afghan side have not been established.

The border between Afghanistan and Tajikistan stretches for over 1300 kilometers. It is also the southern border of the post-Soviet space. In the 1990s, it was guarded by Russian border guards, who were previously Soviet.

At that time, a civil war was raging in Tajikistan, which began after the collapse of the Soviet Union and lasted until 1997. Afghan mujahideen also participated in the conflict, crossing the border and fighting with Russian troops.

Currently, the 201st Russian military base is stationed in Tajikistan. It is the successor to the 201st Soviet division that fought in Afghanistan.

Tajikistan began negotiations with Russia on the possibility of deploying Russian troops for joint patrolling of the border with Afghanistan.