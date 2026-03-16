Three injured and a fire: Zaporizhzhia OVA showed the consequences of the enemy attack
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the strike on the private sector, an 18-year-old boy and two women were injured. Rescuers extinguished the fire and provided assistance to the victims.
As a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia, at least three people were injured. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov, informs UNN.
Details
According to him, an 18-year-old boy and women aged 48 and 81 were injured. Everyone is being provided with the necessary medical care.
The Russians attacked the private sector with UAVs. The fire that broke out at the site of the attack has already been extinguished by rescuers.
Recall
Late on Sunday evening, March 15, the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia and the region. Houses were damaged, and a fire broke out.
Russian airstrike on Zaporizhzhia - police show video15.03.26, 17:49 • 6418 views