Three injured and a fire: Zaporizhzhia OVA showed the consequences of the enemy attack

As a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia, at least three people were injured. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, an 18-year-old boy and women aged 48 and 81 were injured. Everyone is being provided with the necessary medical care.

The Russians attacked the private sector with UAVs. The fire that broke out at the site of the attack has already been extinguished by rescuers. - Fedorov said.

Recall

Late on Sunday evening, March 15, the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia and the region. Houses were damaged, and a fire broke out.

Russian airstrike on Zaporizhzhia - police show video