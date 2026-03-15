Russian airstrike on Zaporizhzhia - police show video

Ukrainian police showed the first minutes after the Russian Armed Forces' air strike on a residential area of Zaporizhzhia, when two people died and more than two dozen were injured. The footage was published on the Telegram channel of the National Police of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The video shows that the residential courtyard near the high-rise building, which was hit by the enemy, is littered with broken trees, shattered glass, and pieces of iron.

People encountered by the police are in a state of shock.

A law enforcement officer bandages an injured limb of one of the victims right on a bench near the entrance.

In the apartments themselves, people suffered from sharp glass fragments. One woman complains that glass apparently got into her eye and now she cannot see.

Some residents of the high-rise building have to be carried down to the ambulance cars on soft stretchers, as people suffered fractures and lacerations to their legs.

Context

On March 14, 2026, Russia struck residential areas of Zaporizhzhia. More than 20 people received various injuries. Two people died. One victim died instantly, and a 17-year-old boy died in the hospital where he was admitted.