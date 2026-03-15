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Horoscope for March 16 - 22 - when the new astrological year begins

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3174 views

Astrologer Ksenia Bazylenko predicts a major energy transition due to the new moon in Pisces and the end of retrograde Mercury. Expect important changes.

Horoscope for March 16 - 22 - when the new astrological year begins

The week of the great transition: the end of the old cycle and the birth of a new astrological year. Ksenia Bazylenko, a professional astrologer, told UNN readers what the stars have prepared for us in the period from March 16 to 22.

Details

According to the astrologer, this week will be one of the most important periods of the year.

We are on the verge of completing the old astrological cycle and starting a new one. It is during these days that events and energies are formed that can influence the further development of many processes, Ksenia Bazylenko explained.

This week, several powerful astrological events will take place at once:

  • the end of the old astrological year;
    • New Moon in Pisces;
      • spring equinox;
        • the beginning of a new astrological year;
          • the end of Mercury's retrograde motion.

            All these events form a very strong energy transition.

            The beginning of the week will bring tension

            The first days of the week can be quite difficult. At this time, as the astrologer explained, a tense configuration of planets is formed - a combination of Mars, retrograde Mercury, and the karmic node Rahu.

            Such aspects often manifest through loud political statements, sharp decisions, and events that can have long-term consequences. In world politics, this can manifest through tough negotiations, ultimatums, or important strategic decisions.

            - says Bazylenko.

            Another important factor of this period is stationary Mercury. It is during these days that Mercury transitions from retrograde to direct motion. At the moment of such a transition, says the astrologer, the planet seems to stop, and for several days its energy conditionally "freezes."

            Possible delays in information, misunderstandings, confusion in news, or difficulties in negotiations. Sometimes such periods can even manifest through technical difficulties - communication interruptions, internet problems, or travel problems. That is why it is important not to rush to conclusions during this period. Some information may be incomplete or change after Mercury finally moves into direct motion after March 20.

            - Ksenia Bazylenko explained.

            Mid-week: financial issues 

            In the middle of the week, Venus forms a tense aspect to Jupiter. Such a configuration is often associated with economic issues, according to the astrologer.

            News about financial difficulties, tension in the economy, or difficult decisions regarding resources and finances are possible. On a personal level, it is better to avoid hasty financial decisions at this time.

            - Bazylenko explains.

            New Moon - the end of the old cycle

            On March 19 at 03:23 Kyiv time, a New Moon will occur in Pisces.

            This is a special new moon, as it occurs in the last sign of the zodiacal circle. Such a moment symbolizes the completion of the old cycle, purification, and summing up the past year.

            - says the astrologer.

            The energy of the sign of Pisces is associated with internal rethinking, spiritual conclusions, and the completion of old stories.

            Spring equinox and the beginning of a new year

            March 20 will be the spring equinox - one of the most important moments of the year.

            It is at this moment that the Sun enters the zero degree of Aries, and a new astrological year begins.

            - notes the astrologer.

            In ancient traditions, this day was considered a great holiday - a symbol of the rebirth of life, the victory of light, and the beginning of a new stage.

            This year, the energy of this moment is especially strong, as the New Moon and the beginning of a new astrological cycle occur almost simultaneously.

            That is why March 19, 20, and 21 can be considered days of great power.

            At this time, the astrologer advises making wishes, forming new goals, starting important affairs, and planning the future.

            March 20, the day of the beginning of the new astrological year, will be an especially strong day for new beginnings.

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            Horoscope for the week of March 16–22

            Aries

            The beginning of the week can be a bit emotional and require more silence and inner work. This is a time of completing old stories and summing up. But after March 20, when the Sun enters your sign, energy will quickly recover. There will be a desire to act and start new things.

            Advice: don't rush at the beginning of the week - your strength will come a little later.

            Taurus

            This week can bring many thoughts about the future, plans, and people around you. Important conversations with friends or colleagues are possible. The end of the week is suitable for internal reboot and calm planning.

            Advice: don't try to solve everything at once, because important answers will come gradually.

            Gemini

            At the beginning of the week, news or events related to work or professional sphere are possible. New ideas or proposals may appear. After March 20, the topic of new acquaintances and joint projects will become active.

            Advice: listen carefully to the information - there may be important clues in it.

            Cancer

            This week may make you look at life a little wider. Thoughts about the future, learning, or travel are possible. At the end of the week, attention may shift to professional issues.

            Advice: don't be afraid of new ideas, because they can lead to changes.

            Leo

            At the beginning of the week, deep emotional topics or issues related to finances and shared resources may arise. But closer to the end of the week, more optimism and a desire to move forward will appear.

            Advice: don't keep your worries to yourself - an honest conversation can change a lot.

            Virgo

            The week can bring important events in the sphere of partnership and relationships. Serious conversations or rethinking of relationships are possible. After March 20, attention may shift to financial or practical issues.

            Advice: listen not only to words, but also to intuition.

            Libra

            At the beginning of the week, matters related to work, health, or daily duties may arise. After March 20, the topic of partnership will become active - people around you can play an important role.

            Advice: don't overload yourself - balance is especially important now.

            Scorpio

            The week can bring creative ideas, new emotions, or important events in your personal life. But don't rush to decisions - some situations require time. After March 20, more work will appear.

            Advice: allow yourself a little joy and creativity.

            Sagittarius

            At the beginning of the week, it is important to pay attention to family matters or household issues. Important conversations with loved ones are possible. The end of the week can bring more lightness, romance, and creative energy.

            Advice: family support is very important now.

            Capricorn

            This week can be full of communication, news, or short trips. Important messages or information are possible. After March 20, the topic of home and family may require more attention.

            Advice: check the information - not everything may be as it seems.

            Aquarius

            The week can raise questions of finances and resources. You may have to make practical decisions or plan expenses. After March 20, more communication and new contacts will appear.

            Advice: don't make hasty financial decisions.

            Pisces

            For you, this week is special, because the Sun is still in your sign. This is a time of summing up and completing a personal cycle. After March 20, the energy will begin to change and attention will shift to material issues.

            Advice: use this period for inner cleansing and forming new intentions.

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            Alla Kiosak

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