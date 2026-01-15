The events recently unfolding around Yulia Tymoshenko coincided with the peak of the planetary alignment on January 13-14. According to astrological analysis, this configuration particularly affects prominent political leaders and is associated with the exacerbation of political processes and public scandals. This was reported by astrologer Ksenia Bazylenko, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

Ksenia Bazylenko claims that the planetary alignment, which has been ongoing recently, primarily affects strong and iconic leaders - those who have or had real power and influence.

On January 13-14, this planetary alignment reached its peak, and it was during these days that: political processes intensified; loud statements emerged; serious scandals arose; and themes of responsibility, power, and control became active. These are not random dates - this is a moment when celestial rhythms literally highlight the strengths and vulnerabilities in the horoscopes of public figures - emphasizes the astrologer.

Also, according to Ksenia Bazylenko's astrological analysis, the events surrounding Yulia Tymoshenko clearly coincided with the activation of a rare aspect in her personal horoscope - the opposition of Mercury to transiting Uranus.

This is a period of: sharp informational blows; unexpected turns; and major scandals that become public and have long-term consequences. Such aspects never pass quietly. They change the course of events and bring a person into the spotlight - regardless of their desire - emphasizes the astrologer.

In addition, Bazylenko emphasizes that the current situation for Yulia Tymoshenko is fateful, not accidental, and may have serious consequences for her future role - regardless of how events unfold.

At the same time, her chart also indicates something else: despite a long and complex political career, her potential is not yet exhausted. She remains a figure capable of influencing, evoking emotions, and changing the agenda - states the astrologer.

Moreover, according to her, the main lesson of this period is that what we are observing now is an important signal for all leaders.

The planetary alignment does not punish - it tests: how a person uses power; what decisions they make; whether they act maturely and responsibly. During such periods, loud statements about leaders are inevitable. And the only difference is what kind of fame it will be: bright or destructive. The events around Yulia Tymoshenko are only part of a much larger process that is now affecting many influential figures. And this process is far from over - summarized Ksenia Bazylenko.

Recall

Astrologer Ksenia Bazylenko predicts that the week of January 12-18 will bring cardinal changes to the world order. She notes that this is a period of struggle for power and resources, which will culminate on January 18 with the New Moon.