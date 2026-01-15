$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 5904 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
08:08 AM • 8980 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
07:52 AM • 6240 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
06:16 AM • 10490 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM • 32401 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 31844 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 33691 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
January 14, 05:29 PM • 32752 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 14, 04:42 PM • 26918 views
Frozen homes leave people homeless: what happens to utility networks and structures
January 14, 02:56 PM • 22701 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: 14-year-old boy to be sent to pre-trial detention center after treatment
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"Time to start drinking": Kaja Kallas congratulated MEPs on the holidays in an unusual wayJanuary 14, 11:41 PM • 13348 views
Border guards in southern Ukraine destroyed occupiers' quad bikes, communication antenna, and robotJanuary 15, 01:23 AM • 3818 views
Russian offensive in Ukraine slowed down: ISW named the reasonsPhotoJanuary 15, 03:07 AM • 12270 views
"Damage from the Armed Forces of Ukraine": Russia tries to evade responsibility for the destroyed Donbas - CPD04:04 AM • 9648 views
In Kyiv, drone debris hit a 15-story building due to a Russian attack: consequences shownPhoto06:59 AM • 6846 views
Publications
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 5910 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope08:08 AM • 8986 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 37406 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideoJanuary 14, 11:32 AM • 49268 views
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?January 14, 07:00 AM • 55638 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Oleksandr Bilchuk
Yulia Tymoshenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Greenland
Denmark
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinis07:20 AM • 2098 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 33320 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 67659 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 59424 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 63682 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Gold
Bild

Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9054 views

Astrologer Ksenia Bazylenko stated that the events surrounding Yulia Tymoshenko coincided with the peak of the planetary alignment on January 13-14. This configuration affects political leaders, intensifying political processes and public scandals.

Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope

The events recently unfolding around Yulia Tymoshenko coincided with the peak of the planetary alignment on January 13-14. According to astrological analysis, this configuration particularly affects prominent political leaders and is associated with the exacerbation of political processes and public scandals. This was reported by astrologer Ksenia Bazylenko, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

Ksenia Bazylenko claims that the planetary alignment, which has been ongoing recently, primarily affects strong and iconic leaders - those who have or had real power and influence.

On January 13-14, this planetary alignment reached its peak, and it was during these days that: political processes intensified; loud statements emerged; serious scandals arose; and themes of responsibility, power, and control became active. These are not random dates - this is a moment when celestial rhythms literally highlight the strengths and vulnerabilities in the horoscopes of public figures

- emphasizes the astrologer.

Also, according to Ksenia Bazylenko's astrological analysis, the events surrounding Yulia Tymoshenko clearly coincided with the activation of a rare aspect in her personal horoscope - the opposition of Mercury to transiting Uranus.

This is a period of: sharp informational blows; unexpected turns; and major scandals that become public and have long-term consequences. Such aspects never pass quietly. They change the course of events and bring a person into the spotlight - regardless of their desire

- emphasizes the astrologer.

In addition, Bazylenko emphasizes that the current situation for Yulia Tymoshenko is fateful, not accidental, and may have serious consequences for her future role - regardless of how events unfold.

At the same time, her chart also indicates something else: despite a long and complex political career, her potential is not yet exhausted. She remains a figure capable of influencing, evoking emotions, and changing the agenda

- states the astrologer.

Moreover, according to her, the main lesson of this period is that what we are observing now is an important signal for all leaders.

The planetary alignment does not punish - it tests: how a person uses power; what decisions they make; whether they act maturely and responsibly. During such periods, loud statements about leaders are inevitable. And the only difference is what kind of fame it will be: bright or destructive. The events around Yulia Tymoshenko are only part of a much larger process that is now affecting many influential figures. And this process is far from over

- summarized Ksenia Bazylenko.

Recall

Astrologer Ksenia Bazylenko predicts that the week of January 12-18 will bring cardinal changes to the world order. She notes that this is a period of struggle for power and resources, which will culminate on January 18 with the New Moon.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyPublications
Yulia Tymoshenko