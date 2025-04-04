The Rada has adopted draft law No. 12124, which will improve the provision of social services, in particular, will regulate the possibility of their remote provision. Responsibility for violations will also be clarified.
According to a study by the Razumkov Center, Ukrainians mostly do not trust politicians and officials. Volodymyr Zelenskyy retains the most trust (60%), and Oleksiy Arestovych has the least (88%).
Serhiy T. was found guilty of the triple murder in the city of Puszczykowo and sentenced to life imprisonment without the right to parole. He strangled his wife and two daughters.
It snowed in Kyiv on March 17 due to a cold cyclone. Weather forecasters predict a frosty night with temperatures down to -6 °C and warn of ice on the roads in the western regions.
The Verkhovna Rada rejected the resolution that blocked the signing of the law on the creation of the Higher Administrative Court. Now the document can be signed by the speaker and sent to President Zelensky.
Trump's associates are conducting closed meetings with Tymoshenko and members of Poroshenko's party regarding possible elections in Ukraine. According to sources, Trump's entourage believes that Zelensky will lose any elections due to war fatigue.
Iryna Vereshchuk met with representatives of the pharmaceutical market to discuss the new regulation that is to come into force in March 2025. The participants discussed the risks of drug shortages and found out that the list of drugs to reduce prices was formed by five domestic manufacturers.
“Patients of Ukraine warns about the risks of manual regulation of drug prices, which may cause delays in supplies and shortages. Experts suggest alternative solutions, including parallel imports.
At the Yermolino TM plant in Dnipropetrovs'k region, 300 tons of products were spoiled due to ARMA's inaction. The agency, headed by Olena Duma, could not find a manager or solve the problem with the products for a year and a half.
A large-scale opinion poll showed that Zaluzhnyi has 24. 29% of voter support, ahead of Zelenskyy and Tymoshenko. 73.4% of Ukrainians support peace talks, and 89% believe the country's direction is wrong.
The Verkhovna Rada did not receive enough votes to expel Yuriy Boyko from the Human Rights Committee. David Arakhamia announced the results of the voting by faction and promised to return to this issue.
Drug distributors have launched an information campaign against Yulia Tymoshenko over her investigation of corruption schemes. VSK under her leadership is preparing legislative changes to combat inflated prices for medicines.
Olena Duma responded to TI Ukraine's criticism of delays in selecting managers for seized assets. The Head of ARMA said that the experts were not studying the situation sufficiently and suggested that they contact the agency directly.
ARMA Head Olena Duma promises to launch a modernized register of seized assets in early 2025. The updated database will contain expanded information on property, funds and international cooperation.
Former and current ARMA employees spoke about the problems in the personnel policy under Olena Duma's leadership. Employees complain about duplication of functions, inefficient spending of funds and non-transparent recruitment.
Ukrainians view tax hikes and government actions critically, yet remain hopeful for victory, according to a poll.
Lawyer Oleh Shram criticizes the head of the ARMA Olena Duma for inefficient distribution of powers. Deputy for European Integration Grigol Katamadze performs functions that are not typical for his position, such as inspecting assets in the regions.
Olena Duma, the head of ARMA, instructed the deputy for European integration to inspect Medvedchuk's assets in Lviv. This raises doubts about the effectiveness of management and Duma's competence as head of the agency.
Olena Duma, the head of ARMA, claimed to have contributed to the exposure of corruption in the MSEC in 2020. Experts have expressed doubts about the political independence of ARMA under her leadership.
Olena Duma responded to accusations of political bias and ties to traitors. She believes that the criticism of her work as head of the ARMA is caused only by the fear of her opponents.
Following the self-dissolution of the public council, ARMA has been operating without external control for three weeks. Experts are calling for an independent audit to increase transparency and efficiency in the management of seized assets.
ARMA claims that access to their office is possible only through the central entrance with registration. The agency denies the visits of former MP Pysarenko, but experts question the political independence of ARMA.
Lawyer Oleh Shram expressed doubts about the political independence of the ARMA under the leadership of Olena Duma. He pointed to strange personnel decisions and possible backroom influences on the agency's work.
The Asset Recovery Agency is working in favor of those who control its management, says expert Serhiy Shabovta. This leads to a mess with seized assets and inefficiency of ARMA's work.
Olena Duma does not comment on the petition for her dismissal and criticism of the ARMA. The deputy provided a formal response, avoiding specifics regarding accusations of non-transparency and possible ties to pro-Russian politicians.
The political analyst suggests that former MP Pysarenko is negotiating with ARMA head Duma on the transfer of seized assets. The ARMA denies these meetings, but has “back doors” without logs.
According to insider information, Valeriy Pysarenko regularly meets with Olena Duma at the Asset Recovery and Management Agency.
The Economist reports that Zelenskiy is considering calling presidential elections in 2025 due to his falling ratings. Confidence in the president has dropped from 80% to 45%, according to the American National Democratic Institute.
The Deputy Energy Minister said that there are no plans to raise the electricity tariff to UAH 7. The current tariff of 4.32 UAH/kWh covers the cost of production and remains one of the lowest in Europe.