Yulia Tymoshenko

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 11786 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 20555 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 59864 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 205583 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 118228 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 384450 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 305792 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212975 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243819 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254903 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
2m/s
53%
Popular news

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 53625 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 67643 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 18396 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 39407 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 123957 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 124806 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 205547 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 384409 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 250926 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 305771 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 52 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 11707 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 40031 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 68253 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 54213 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Persons

Yulia Tymoshenko

10th and 13th prime minister of Ukraine
News by theme

Ukraine will change its approach to providing social services: Parliament has made a decision

The Rada has adopted draft law No. 12124, which will improve the provision of social services, in particular, will regulate the possibility of their remote provision. Responsibility for violations will also be clarified.

Society • March 26, 12:52 PM • 23047 views

The level of trust of Ukrainians in officials and politicians remains low - Razumkov Center

According to a study by the Razumkov Center, Ukrainians mostly do not trust politicians and officials. Volodymyr Zelenskyy retains the most trust (60%), and Oleksiy Arestovych has the least (88%).

Society • March 25, 01:14 PM • 16580 views

In Poland, a Ukrainian man was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of his wife and two children

Serhiy T. was found guilty of the triple murder in the city of Puszczykowo and sentenced to life imprisonment without the right to parole. He strangled his wife and two daughters.

Crimes and emergencies • March 24, 06:24 PM • 35198 views

Winter returned in March: Kyiv is covered with snow

It snowed in Kyiv on March 17 due to a cold cyclone. Weather forecasters predict a frosty night with temperatures down to -6 °C and warn of ice on the roads in the western regions.

Kyiv • March 17, 03:27 PM • 64592 views

Creation of the Higher Administrative Court: The Council has unblocked the signing of the law

The Verkhovna Rada rejected the resolution that blocked the signing of the law on the creation of the Higher Administrative Court. Now the document can be signed by the speaker and sent to President Zelensky.

Politics • March 11, 02:05 PM • 17299 views

Trump's team is holding secret negotiations with Tymoshenko and members of Poroshenko's party - Politico

Trump's associates are conducting closed meetings with Tymoshenko and members of Poroshenko's party regarding possible elections in Ukraine. According to sources, Trump's entourage believes that Zelensky will lose any elections due to war fatigue.

Politics • March 6, 08:02 AM • 110309 views
Exclusive

Meeting of the pharmaceutical business with Vereshchuk: market participants warn of the consequences of the new regulation

Iryna Vereshchuk met with representatives of the pharmaceutical market to discuss the new regulation that is to come into force in March 2025. The participants discussed the risks of drug shortages and found out that the list of drugs to reduce prices was formed by five domestic manufacturers.

Society • February 25, 03:51 PM • 99543 views
Exclusive

Manual regulation of prices for medicines will lead to delays in the supply of imported drugs, their shortage and rise in price - Patients of Ukraine

“Patients of Ukraine warns about the risks of manual regulation of drug prices, which may cause delays in supplies and shortages. Experts suggest alternative solutions, including parallel imports.

Economy • February 19, 08:16 AM • 288847 views

Overdue for millions: 300 tons of food turned into garbage due to inaction of ARMA

At the Yermolino TM plant in Dnipropetrovs'k region, 300 tons of products were spoiled due to ARMA's inaction. The agency, headed by Olena Duma, could not find a manager or solve the problem with the products for a year and a half.

Economy • January 13, 04:05 PM • 152591 views

Material difficulties, peacekeepers, and elections: the main sentiments of Ukrainians at the beginning of 2025

A large-scale opinion poll showed that Zaluzhnyi has 24. 29% of voter support, ahead of Zelenskyy and Tymoshenko. 73.4% of Ukrainians support peace talks, and 89% believe the country's direction is wrong.

Society • January 4, 08:00 AM • 29135 views

Who should Boyko thank for the failure of the issue of expulsion from the Committee? Arakhamia showed how the factions voted

The Verkhovna Rada did not receive enough votes to expel Yuriy Boyko from the Human Rights Committee. David Arakhamia announced the results of the voting by faction and promised to return to this issue.

Society • December 18, 02:07 PM • 18075 views

Monopolists in the drug trade launched an information campaign against Tymoshenko on the eve of the VSK meeting, - expert

Drug distributors have launched an information campaign against Yulia Tymoshenko over her investigation of corruption schemes. VSK under her leadership is preparing legislative changes to combat inflated prices for medicines.

Politics • November 30, 05:29 PM • 27546 views

“We need to study it in more detail”. Head of ARMA asks anti-corruption experts not to criticize her work

Olena Duma responded to TI Ukraine's criticism of delays in selecting managers for seized assets. The Head of ARMA said that the experts were not studying the situation sufficiently and suggested that they contact the agency directly.

Politics • November 6, 12:41 PM • 124081 views

After criticism, ARMA announces update of seized assets register

ARMA Head Olena Duma promises to launch a modernized register of seized assets in early 2025. The updated database will contain expanded information on property, funds and international cooperation.

Politics • November 1, 06:14 PM • 189811 views
Exclusive

Swearing and fear: current and former employees talk about the management style of “ARMA mom” Duma

Former and current ARMA employees spoke about the problems in the personnel policy under Olena Duma's leadership. Employees complain about duplication of functions, inefficient spending of funds and non-transparent recruitment.

Politics • October 31, 01:31 PM • 167007 views

Poll: Ukrainians view tax hikes and government actions critically, yet remain hopeful for victory

Ukrainians view tax hikes and government actions critically, yet remain hopeful for victory, according to a poll.

Society • October 29, 09:46 AM • 12374 views
Exclusive

Lawyer: Ineffective distribution of powers in ARMA shows managerial failures of the Duma

Lawyer Oleh Shram criticizes the head of the ARMA Olena Duma for inefficient distribution of powers. Deputy for European Integration Grigol Katamadze performs functions that are not typical for his position, such as inspecting assets in the regions.

Society • October 25, 11:44 AM • 153911 views

Management failure: Head of ARMA Duma sends his deputy for European integration to inspect assets in the regions

Olena Duma, the head of ARMA, instructed the deputy for European integration to inspect Medvedchuk's assets in Lviv. This raises doubts about the effectiveness of management and Duma's competence as head of the agency.

Politics • October 24, 09:40 AM • 180199 views

Head of the ARMA Duma “accidentally” hinted that the liquidation of the MSEC was her merit

Olena Duma, the head of ARMA, claimed to have contributed to the exposure of corruption in the MSEC in 2020. Experts have expressed doubts about the political independence of ARMA under her leadership.

Politics • October 23, 12:13 PM • 178059 views

"It means they are afraid of me": Head of the ARMA Duma believes that criticism of her work is caused by fear of opponents

Olena Duma responded to accusations of political bias and ties to traitors. She believes that the criticism of her work as head of the ARMA is caused only by the fear of her opponents.

Politics • October 21, 09:59 AM • 14648 views

Three weeks without public control: why ARMA's activities raise more and more questions

Following the self-dissolution of the public council, ARMA has been operating without external control for three weeks. Experts are calling for an independent audit to increase transparency and efficiency in the management of seized assets.

Politics • October 14, 01:48 PM • 140126 views
Exclusive

Secret meetings between Duma and Pysarenko: ARMA insists that their office can only be accessed through the main entrance

ARMA claims that access to their office is possible only through the central entrance with registration. The agency denies the visits of former MP Pysarenko, but experts question the political independence of ARMA.

Politics • October 8, 01:10 PM • 130102 views
Exclusive

The lawyer questioned the political independence of the ARMA and pointed to strange personnel decisions

Lawyer Oleh Shram expressed doubts about the political independence of the ARMA under the leadership of Olena Duma. He pointed to strange personnel decisions and possible backroom influences on the agency's work.

Crimes and emergencies • October 8, 08:58 AM • 105568 views
Exclusive

ARMA under the leadership of Duma acts in the interests of certain political forces - expert on its meetings with former MP Pysarenko

The Asset Recovery Agency is working in favor of those who control its management, says expert Serhiy Shabovta. This leads to a mess with seized assets and inefficiency of ARMA's work.

Politics • October 7, 11:23 AM • 107658 views
Exclusive

Head of ARMA Duma does not comment on criticism and chooses formal responses over transparency

Olena Duma does not comment on the petition for her dismissal and criticism of the ARMA. The deputy provided a formal response, avoiding specifics regarding accusations of non-transparency and possible ties to pro-Russian politicians.

Society • October 4, 10:05 AM • 188381 views
Exclusive

Political expert names possible purpose of ex-MP Pysarenko's meetings with ARMA head Duma

The political analyst suggests that former MP Pysarenko is negotiating with ARMA head Duma on the transfer of seized assets. The ARMA denies these meetings, but has “back doors” without logs.

Politics • October 3, 12:37 PM • 125049 views
Exclusive

Suspicious ties and corruption schemes: Are ARMA Head Duma and former MP Pysarenko playing for the most expensive assets?

According to insider information, Valeriy Pysarenko regularly meets with Olena Duma at the Asset Recovery and Management Agency.

Politics • October 1, 10:46 AM • 194841 views

Zelenskyy considers holding presidential elections in 2025 - The Economist

The Economist reports that Zelenskiy is considering calling presidential elections in 2025 due to his falling ratings. Confidence in the president has dropped from 80% to 45%, according to the American National Democratic Institute.

Politics • September 26, 02:26 PM • 14955 views

The Ministry of Energy has no plans to raise electricity tariffs again

The Deputy Energy Minister said that there are no plans to raise the electricity tariff to UAH 7. The current tariff of 4.32 UAH/kWh covers the cost of production and remains one of the lowest in Europe.

Economy • July 23, 10:49 AM • 121990 views