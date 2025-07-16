$41.820.01
The ARMA reform, which provides for changes in the selection of the agency's head, must finally be launched - Transparency International

Kyiv • UNN

 • 860 views

The Parliament unblocked the signing of bill No. 12374-d on ARMA reform, rejecting the blocking resolution. This opens the way for qualitative changes in the procedures for selecting the head of the agency, external audit, and transparent selection of asset managers.

The ARMA reform, which provides for changes in the selection of the agency's head, must finally be launched - Transparency International

The launch of the reform of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) is entering a new stage. After the parliament adopted the law on strengthening ARMA's institutional capacity and rejected the blocking resolution, attention should be focused on its implementation. This is stated in the message of Transparency International Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

On June 18, the Parliament, with 253 votes, supported in general draft law No. 12374-d on amendments to some legislative acts of Ukraine regarding the strengthening of ARMA's institutional capacity. However, a few days later, a draft resolution from the Batkivshchyna party deputies, led by Yulia Tymoshenko, appeared on the Verkhovna Rada website to cancel the Rada's decision to adopt this draft law. This blocked the President from signing the document. The day before, on July 15, the parliament did not support the blocking resolution and unblocked the launch of the reform.

Anti-corruption experts emphasized that the law on ARMA reform opens the door, in particular, for:

- qualitative changes in the procedure for competitive selection of the agency's head;

- truly independent external audit of ARMA;

- transparent procedure for selecting managers of seized assets. 

Transparency International emphasized that despite the active resistance of ARMA's leadership, the support of international partners and public attention still prompted the authorities to undertake this crucial reform.

The next steps require amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine, the development of a high-quality subordinate legal framework, the start of an external independent audit of ARMA, as well as procedures for identifying those assets that were previously transferred to the agency's management 

- experts emphasize.

Recall

Draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA reform was supported by the relevant anti-corruption committee, public activists, and international partners

The main public opponent of the relevant document was only the current head of ARMA, Olena Duma. For several months in a row, she sabotaged the draft law, probably due to fears of losing her position.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

