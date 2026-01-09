$42.990.27
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaper
Profiting from death: could data of deceased Odrex patients become a commodity?
Next 'Ramstein' meeting to be held in February - Shmyhal
Draining water from heating systems of residential buildings in Kyiv: expert explains why it is necessary
If there is a corresponding signal: Sybiha stated that the Ukrainian delegation is ready to arrive in the US for negotiations
SBU shows fragments of "Oreshnik" missile used by Russia to attack Lviv region
The Ministry of Health inspected two more firms to which the scandalous Odrex clinic is registered
Kallas: Russia's use of 'Oreshnik' is an escalation against Ukraine and a warning to Europe and the US, support must be strengthened
"The most painful" Russian attack with half of high-rise buildings without heating, power and water outages: Klitschko advised Kyiv residents to leave the city if possible
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

Ukraine has granted lithium mining rights in the Kirovohrad region to billionaire Ronald Lauder, a friend of US President Donald Trump. The "Dobra" deposit contains significant reserves of lithium ore.

Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
Photo: freepik

Ukraine has granted the right to extract lithium in the Kirovohrad region to billionaire and friend of US President Donald Trump, Ronald Lauder. This is reported by UNN with reference to The New York Times.

Details

According to the publication, the consortium that will develop the lithium has close ties to the Donald Trump administration. Ronald Lauder himself is the heir to a cosmetics empire.

It is also noted that Lauder and Trump have known each other since their college days. It was Lauder who allegedly gave Trump the idea to buy resource-rich Greenland.

Another investor, according to NYT, is the energy company TechMet, which is partly owned by the US government's investment agency, established during Trump's first term.

In addition, The New York Times reports that the decision to develop lithium has already been made by the relevant commission and will be approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine in the near future.

Additionally

The "Dobra" lithium deposit, which, according to NYT, the Americans were interested in, is located in the Novoukrainsky district of the Kirovohrad region. It contains significant reserves of lithium ore, approximately 80-105 million tons of ore.

In addition to Kirovohrad region, there are lithium deposits in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, where battles are currently taking place between Ukrainian and Russian troops.

Recall

In September 2025, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine updated the classifications of reserves and resources of mineral resources of the state subsoil fund. This is a key element of subsoil use reform and the fulfillment of international obligations, in particular the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on subsoil.

Yevhen Ustimenko

