Gunman who opened fire near Michigan synagogue killed - media

The attacker who carried out the shooting at a Michigan synagogue is likely dead, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Details

The suspect involved in an "apparent car-ramming into a synagogue" and shooting is dead, two senior law enforcement officials told NBC News.

The suspect was shot dead, a law enforcement official also told Reuters news agency.

Addendum

According to the Associated Press, a man armed with a rifle crashed his car into a synagogue.

Earlier, police reported no casualties during the shooting near a synagogue in Michigan.