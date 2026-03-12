Gunman who opened fire near Michigan synagogue killed - media
Kyiv • UNN
The attacker crashed a car into a synagogue and opened fire with a rifle. Police shot the suspect, with no other casualties reported.
The attacker who carried out the shooting at a Michigan synagogue is likely dead, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.
Details
The suspect involved in an "apparent car-ramming into a synagogue" and shooting is dead, two senior law enforcement officials told NBC News.
The suspect was shot dead, a law enforcement official also told Reuters news agency.
Addendum
According to the Associated Press, a man armed with a rifle crashed his car into a synagogue.
Earlier, police reported no casualties during the shooting near a synagogue in Michigan.