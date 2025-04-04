The province of Ontario has increased electricity rates by 25% for three U. S. states in response to Trump's trade restrictions. The surcharge will be 10 Canadian dollars per megawatt-hour for Minnesota, Michigan, and New York.
Donald Trump won the last “swing” state of Arizona, receiving a total of 312 electoral votes. The Republican won 74.6 million votes (50.5%), defeating Kamala Harris with 70.9 million votes (48%).
According to the first exit polls, Kamala Harris is ahead of Donald Trump in Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia, and is tied in Arizona. Trump is leading in Pennsylvania and Nevada.
Polls have closed in Kentucky and Indiana and the first results have been released. According to preliminary data, Donald Trump is leading in both states with a significant advantage over Kamala Harris.
Arizona and Michigan have announced their vote counting schedules for the US presidential election. Maricopa County will release the first results at 22:00, and the city of Warren plans to complete the count by 2:00 am.
In the US, voting begins at polling stations across the country with different opening times by time zone. Weather conditions may affect voter turnout in some “contested” states due to heavy rains and storms.
The US presidential election has begun, with Kamala Harris and Donald Trump running for president. The candidates received three votes each in the Dixville Caucuses, and are competing for 270 electoral votes.
UK-based Focaldata conducted a massive MRP poll of 31,000 American voters. The results show a likely victory of Kamala Harris over Donald Trump in key states.
At a rally in Atlanta, Donald Trump rejected critics' accusations of authoritarianism and Nazism. Tensions in the election race between Trump and Harris are growing amid incidents with ballot boxes.
Scout Motors has announced two electric vehicles - the Traveler SUV and the Terra truck with prices starting at $60,000. The vehicles will have a range of up to 563 kilometers, and the versions with a gas generator will have a range of more than 800 kilometers.
The US Department of Justice has warned Elon Musk that his $1 million lottery for registered voters may be illegal. The contest offers money to signers of a petition in support of constitutional amendments.
Barack Obama demonstrated his rap skills at Kamala Harris' campaign rally in Detroit. Eminem introduced the former president, urging people to vote and emphasizing the importance of freedom of speech.
US Vice President Kamala Harris has warned that the election of Donald Trump as president could lead to Ukraine's surrender in the fight against Russia. She criticizes Trump's promises to end the war quickly, considering it a capitulation to the aggressor.
Donald Trump has overtaken Kamala Harris in the Decision Desk HQ/The Hill poll, with a 52% chance of winning against 42% for Harris. The change in the forecast is due to Trump's improved performance in key states.
The Harvard CAPS/Harris poll showed a slight advantage for Trump over Harris among early voters in swing states. Nationally, Harris retains his lead, but the gap is closing.
Five Chinese citizens have been charged with lying about visiting a military facility in Michigan. The incident occurred in the summer of 2023, when they were found near a lake after midnight.
US Vice President Kamala Harris indirectly criticized Donald Trump, hinting that her opponent is a “coward. ” She stated that a leader's true strength lies in who they support, not who they humiliate.
A new Rasmussen poll shows Kamala Harris leading Donald Trump in the key state of Michigan. In the race, Harris is supported by 48% of voters, Trump by 47%, and when third parties are taken into account, Harris' advantage increases to 3%.
US Vice President Kamala Harris leads in approval ratings in five of the seven swing states. According to the poll, Harris has 48% support to Trump's 47% in these key states.
Joe Biden explained his decision to withdraw from the election by his desire to see Trump defeated. He called Trump a danger to democracy and promised to support Kamala Harris' candidacy.
Vice President Kamala Harris leads Donald Trump by 4% in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Michigan, according to a new NYT poll. This is the first poll since Biden dropped out of the race.
A new Ipsos poll shows Kamala Harris with 42% of voter support to Donald Trump's 37%. In seven key states, Harris leads Trump by 42% to 40%.
Kamala Harris's campaign raised $36 million in the day after Tim Walz was announced as the vice presidential candidate. This is one of the best fundraising days ever, showing the enthusiasm of Democrats for the choice.
According to a Morning Consult poll, US Vice President Kamala Harris has 48% of voter support, compared to Donald Trump's 44%. Harris is also ahead of Trump among independents and young voters.
Donald Trump held his first public meeting since the recent assassination attempt. He expressed optimism about the future, criticized the Democrats and called on Joe Biden to resign.
Biden is trailing Trump by only 2% in key states after a poor debate, according to a Bloomberg poll.
Severe storms with damaging winds and baseball-sized hail hit Texas, leaving more than a million homes and businesses without power, as the United States recovered from the weather that killed at least 24 people in 7 states over the Memorial Day weekend.
The United States has reported a second human case of avian influenza in a dairy farm worker in Michigan, indicating an expanding outbreak of the virus circulating among poultry.
At least three people have died as a result of severe storms that swept through the central and southeastern United States, causing devastating tornadoes, large hail and flooding.
Two tornadoes hit Michigan, destroying buildings, including the FedEx office, where about 50 employees were temporarily trapped but not injured.