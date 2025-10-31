FBI prevented a potential Halloween terror attack in Michigan, several people arrested

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
Exclusive
02:27 PM • 6056 views
Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration
Exclusive
12:28 PM • 13837 views
This is North Korea: economist criticized the idea of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine
12:08 PM • 23577 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits
11:42 AM • 14141 views
Head of the SBU Maliuk: one of the three "Oreshnik" was successfully destroyed
Exclusive
10:56 AM • 26986 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
10:52 AM • 15560 views
"Historic event": Kravchenko announced the first case of a Russian serviceman being handed over to a foreign state for trialVideo
Exclusive
October 31, 09:39 AM • 19532 views
Attackers on the TCC in Odesa near 7 km face 5 to 15 years: the case is being investigated by the SBU
October 31, 08:46 AM • 24913 views
Truhanov's pre-trial detention measure will be chosen today in the Pechersk court at 2:00 PM
October 31, 07:56 AM • 14582 views
40-year-old man was detained for the explosion at the post office in Kyiv: he made "souvenirs from ammunition"
October 31, 07:53 AM • 24323 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with a missile that prompted Trump to withdraw from the nuclear treaty - Reuters
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
Battles decreased by almost a quarter in 24 hours: General Staff updated the combat mapPhotoOctober 31, 06:24 AM • 37889 views
Explosions rocked Yaroslavl: the largest oil refinery in northern Russia was hitVideoOctober 31, 06:50 AM • 13145 views
Power outage schedules are in effect around the clock, Russia has again attacked energy infrastructureOctober 31, 08:39 AM • 33099 views
What to plant in November: how to prepare your garden for winter and lay the foundation for a future harvestPhotoOctober 31, 09:35 AM • 30488 views
Cartoons with a spooky charm: what to watch for HalloweenPhoto10:39 AM • 22168 views
Publications
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhoto02:59 PM • 4422 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits12:08 PM • 23582 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
Exclusive
10:56 AM • 26990 views
Cartoons with a spooky charm: what to watch for HalloweenPhoto10:39 AM • 22379 views
What to plant in November: how to prepare your garden for winter and lay the foundation for a future harvestPhotoOctober 31, 09:35 AM • 30709 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vasyl Malyuk
Ruslan Kravchenko
Gennadiy Trukhanov
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Lithuania
United States
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhoto02:59 PM • 4422 views
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideo11:19 AM • 8722 views
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten WindsorOctober 30, 07:41 PM • 28336 views
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California wentOctober 29, 03:50 PM • 60793 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into actingOctober 29, 01:18 PM • 65024 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
R-360 Neptune
Social network
Diia (service)

FBI prevented a potential Halloween terror attack in Michigan, several people arrested

Kyiv • UNN

 • 822 views

The FBI announced that it had prevented a potential terrorist attack that could have targeted Halloween in Michigan. Several individuals were arrested during the operation, and there is no danger to the public.

FBI prevented a potential Halloween terror attack in Michigan, several people arrested

The FBI announced on Friday morning that it had prevented a potential terrorist attack, which, according to preliminary data, could have been aimed at Halloween in Michigan. Several people were arrested during the operation.

This is reported by UNN with reference to CBS NEWS

Details

“Thank you to the men and women of the FBI and law enforcement who stand guard 24/7 and suppress our mission to protect the homeland,”

- wrote FBI Director Kash Patel in a social media post.

A representative of the FBI's Detroit field office confirmed that agents were conducting operations in the cities of Dearborn and Inkster.

Details of the investigation are not disclosed, but the agency stressed that "there is currently no threat to public safety."

Additionally

The city authorities of Dearborn reported that they were informed about the operation several hours before its start. The city's police department noted in its Facebook post that it was aware of the FBI's actions and urged residents to remain calm. Dearborn and Inkster are located west of Detroit. The FBI is currently not disclosing information about the motives or identities of those detained, but assures that the situation is under control and there is no danger to the public.

Recall

Kyiv police detained a group of criminals, including medics, who, for 3,500 dollars, arranged fictitious care for sick relatives to avoid mobilization. The criminals are charged with illegal transportation of persons across the border, document forgery, and abuse of influence.

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World
Social network
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Kash Patel
Michigan
Kyiv