FBI prevented a potential Halloween terror attack in Michigan, several people arrested

The FBI announced on Friday morning that it had prevented a potential terrorist attack, which, according to preliminary data, could have been aimed at Halloween in Michigan. Several people were arrested during the operation.

This is reported by UNN with reference to CBS NEWS

Details

“Thank you to the men and women of the FBI and law enforcement who stand guard 24/7 and suppress our mission to protect the homeland,” - wrote FBI Director Kash Patel in a social media post.

A representative of the FBI's Detroit field office confirmed that agents were conducting operations in the cities of Dearborn and Inkster.

Details of the investigation are not disclosed, but the agency stressed that "there is currently no threat to public safety."

Additionally

The city authorities of Dearborn reported that they were informed about the operation several hours before its start. The city's police department noted in its Facebook post that it was aware of the FBI's actions and urged residents to remain calm. Dearborn and Inkster are located west of Detroit. The FBI is currently not disclosing information about the motives or identities of those detained, but assures that the situation is under control and there is no danger to the public.

Recall

