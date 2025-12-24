Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy reported a correlation between Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy facilities. Ukraine views this as a factor prolonging the war.
There were correlations between the imaging of Ukrainian territory by Chinese satellites and Russian strikes on relevant energy facilities. This was reported by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a report by the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Oleh Ivashchenko, UNN reports.
We are recording an increase in Russia's ties with those entities in China that can provide space intelligence data. Unfortunately, there were correlations between the imaging of Ukrainian territory by Chinese satellites and Russian strikes on relevant energy facilities.
According to the President, such cases in Ukraine are considered as activities that allow Russia to prolong the war and make approaches to diplomacy less serious.
We will also discuss this with our partners. Thank you to everyone who helps Ukraine!
"Oreshnik" in Belarus and the state of Russian military production: Zelenskyy heard the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service24.12.25, 16:06 • 342 views