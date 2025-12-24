$42.100.05
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
01:26 PM • 2204 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 13630 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
11:12 AM • 12308 views
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
December 24, 08:22 AM • 15363 views
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 32584 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 48322 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 65622 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
December 23, 12:03 PM • 72283 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation prices
December 23, 11:41 AM • 42228 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
Publications
Exclusives
Drones attacked a synthetic rubber plant in Russia's Tula region December 24, 04:30 AM
Bypassing Korosten: 15 trains change routes on Christmas Eve December 24, 06:43 AM
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy cars December 24, 06:59 AM
The number of Russians supporting the war has fallen to a historic low - CPD Head Kovalenko December 24, 07:35 AM
Schedules are not in effect: Ukrenergo confirmed emergency power outages in several regions 09:23 AM
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?
Exclusive
01:26 PM • 2240 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 13646 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 65629 views
A frightening pattern: what unites the stories of Odrex patients and why the clinic tries to "silence them" December 23, 02:58 PM
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation prices December 23, 12:03 PM
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the route 02:00 PM
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy cars December 24, 06:59 AM
Long-awaited return: Marvel unveiled the first trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday" December 23, 08:27 PM
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final season December 23, 09:59 AM
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia" December 23, 08:10 AM
The New York Times

Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 400 views

President Zelenskyy reported a correlation between Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy facilities. Ukraine views this as a factor prolonging the war.

Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation

There were correlations between the imaging of Ukrainian territory by Chinese satellites and Russian strikes on relevant energy facilities. This was reported by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a report by the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Oleh Ivashchenko, UNN reports.

We are recording an increase in Russia's ties with those entities in China that can provide space intelligence data. Unfortunately, there were correlations between the imaging of Ukrainian territory by Chinese satellites and Russian strikes on relevant energy facilities.

- Zelenskyy said.

According to the President, such cases in Ukraine are considered as activities that allow Russia to prolong the war and make approaches to diplomacy less serious.

We will also discuss this with our partners. Thank you to everyone who helps Ukraine!

- the Head of State summarized.

"Oreshnik" in Belarus and the state of Russian military production: Zelenskyy heard the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service24.12.25, 16:06 • 342 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Energy
War in Ukraine
China
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine