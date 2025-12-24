"Oreshnik" in Belarus and the state of Russian military production: Zelenskyy heard the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service

$42.100.05
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 12917 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
11:12 AM • 11901 views
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
08:22 AM • 15017 views
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 32292 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 48140 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 65261 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
December 23, 12:03 PM • 71978 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
December 23, 11:41 AM • 42148 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
December 23, 11:27 AM • 54640 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Popular news
Drones attacked a synthetic rubber plant in Russia's Tula regionVideoDecember 24, 04:30 AM • 22178 views
Bypassing Korosten: 15 trains change routes on Christmas EveDecember 24, 06:43 AM • 5160 views
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideoDecember 24, 06:59 AM • 15232 views
The number of Russians supporting the war has fallen to a historic low - CPD Head KovalenkoDecember 24, 07:35 AM • 16164 views
Schedules are not in effect: Ukrenergo confirmed emergency power outages in several regions09:23 AM • 4090 views
The New York Times

"Oreshnik" in Belarus and the state of Russian military production: Zelenskyy heard the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

President Zelenskyy received a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Oleh Ivashchenko, on Russian attempts to circumvent sanctions and the deployment of "Oreshnik" complexes in Belarus. The report also covered the state of Russian military production and cooperation with Chinese companies that provide space intelligence data.

"Oreshnik" in Belarus and the state of Russian military production: Zelenskyy heard the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Oleh Ivashchenko. It concerned Russia's attempts to withdraw its energy companies from sanctions, the deployment of Oreshnik complexes on the territory of Belarus, and the state of Russian military production, reports UNN.

As the President noted, Ivashchenko's report had several fundamental directions.

The first is Russia's attempts to withdraw its energy companies from global sanctions. Other temporary owners are involved, many fictitious legal schemes. We are tracking all this and will communicate with partners so that the pressure works and so that Russia does not manage to earn money for the war through such manipulations.

- Zelenskyy said.

The second, according to the Head of State, is the deployment of Oreshnik complexes on the territory of Belarus. Intelligence has obtained more details on this, and it is important that partners also know this and take it into account in their protective steps.

Kyiv and half of Ukraine are out of reach for "Oreshnik" from the territory of Belarus - experts19.12.25, 18:56 • 4327 views

We believe that the aggressive spread of such weapons poses a global threat and creates a dangerous precedent. I instructed to prepare response options together with partners.

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

Ukraine has provided partners with information on where 'Oreshnik' will be deployed in Belarus - Zelenskyy19.12.25, 15:21 • 3450 views

The third direction, as the President reported, is the state of Russian military production, cooperation with companies and entities from other countries.

In particular, we are recording an increase in Russia's ties with those entities in China that can provide space intelligence data. Unfortunately, there were correlations between the images of the territory of Ukraine by Chinese satellites and Russian hits on relevant energy facilities. We consider such cases as activities that allow Russia to prolong the war and make approaches to diplomacy less serious. We will also discuss this with our partners. Thank you to everyone who helps Ukraine!

- Zelenskyy summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

