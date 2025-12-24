"Oreshnik" in Belarus and the state of Russian military production: Zelenskyy heard the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy received a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Oleh Ivashchenko, on Russian attempts to circumvent sanctions and the deployment of "Oreshnik" complexes in Belarus. The report also covered the state of Russian military production and cooperation with Chinese companies that provide space intelligence data.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Oleh Ivashchenko. It concerned Russia's attempts to withdraw its energy companies from sanctions, the deployment of Oreshnik complexes on the territory of Belarus, and the state of Russian military production, reports UNN.
As the President noted, Ivashchenko's report had several fundamental directions.
The first is Russia's attempts to withdraw its energy companies from global sanctions. Other temporary owners are involved, many fictitious legal schemes. We are tracking all this and will communicate with partners so that the pressure works and so that Russia does not manage to earn money for the war through such manipulations.
The second, according to the Head of State, is the deployment of Oreshnik complexes on the territory of Belarus. Intelligence has obtained more details on this, and it is important that partners also know this and take it into account in their protective steps.
We believe that the aggressive spread of such weapons poses a global threat and creates a dangerous precedent. I instructed to prepare response options together with partners.
The third direction, as the President reported, is the state of Russian military production, cooperation with companies and entities from other countries.
In particular, we are recording an increase in Russia's ties with those entities in China that can provide space intelligence data. Unfortunately, there were correlations between the images of the territory of Ukraine by Chinese satellites and Russian hits on relevant energy facilities. We consider such cases as activities that allow Russia to prolong the war and make approaches to diplomacy less serious. We will also discuss this with our partners. Thank you to everyone who helps Ukraine!