"Oreshnik" in Belarus and the state of Russian military production: Zelenskyy heard the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Oleh Ivashchenko. It concerned Russia's attempts to withdraw its energy companies from sanctions, the deployment of Oreshnik complexes on the territory of Belarus, and the state of Russian military production, reports UNN.

As the President noted, Ivashchenko's report had several fundamental directions.

The first is Russia's attempts to withdraw its energy companies from global sanctions. Other temporary owners are involved, many fictitious legal schemes. We are tracking all this and will communicate with partners so that the pressure works and so that Russia does not manage to earn money for the war through such manipulations. - Zelenskyy said.

The second, according to the Head of State, is the deployment of Oreshnik complexes on the territory of Belarus. Intelligence has obtained more details on this, and it is important that partners also know this and take it into account in their protective steps.

We believe that the aggressive spread of such weapons poses a global threat and creates a dangerous precedent. I instructed to prepare response options together with partners. - Zelenskyy emphasized.

The third direction, as the President reported, is the state of Russian military production, cooperation with companies and entities from other countries.