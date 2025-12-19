Kyiv and half of Ukraine are out of reach for "Oreshnik" from the territory of Belarus - experts

$42.340.00
03:48 PM • 3136 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 7002 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 8490 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 16305 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 15379 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 13730 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 15585 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 12708 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 20384 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 11035 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Popular news
In Kyiv, monuments to Bulgakov and Akhmatova will be dismantled, and 13 more objects will be decommunizedDecember 19, 07:49 AM • 4116 views
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisionedDecember 19, 09:27 AM • 12612 views
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to knowDecember 19, 10:04 AM • 21046 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideoDecember 19, 10:41 AM • 21243 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 23333 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:21 PM • 16309 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:39 AM • 20385 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 23472 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
December 19, 09:00 AM • 26835 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
December 18, 03:30 PM • 53074 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideo05:00 PM • 42 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 58205 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 40191 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 38498 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 44761 views
Kyiv and half of Ukraine are out of reach for "Oreshnik" from the territory of Belarus - experts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

Military analysts at Defense Express refute panic predictions about a quick strike by "Oreshnik" on Kyiv from the territory of Belarus. The missile has a minimum flight range of 700 km, which makes Kyiv and most of Ukraine unreachable for it from Belarusian training grounds.

Kyiv and half of Ukraine are out of reach for "Oreshnik" from the territory of Belarus - experts

The deployment of Russian Oreshnik medium-range ballistic missiles in Belarus has triggered a wave of panic-stricken predictions about a super-fast strike on Kyiv. Some sources have spread information that the missile could reach the Ukrainian capital in 1 minute and 41 seconds. However, military analysts at Defense Express call such calculations absolute nonsense, based on ignorance of flight physics, UNN writes.

Details

The figures of "111 seconds" appeared as a result of simply dividing the distance by the maximum speed of the missile (12300 km/h). This approach is fundamentally flawed, as a ballistic missile does not move in a straight line, but along a steep arc. It reaches its maximum speed only for a short moment after acceleration, and covers the rest of the path by inertia. Therefore, the actual flight time is significantly longer than primitive mathematical predictions.

The paradox of minimum range

The most important factor ignored by the "scaremongers" is the technical limitation of the missile. Like its Soviet counterpart, the RSD-10 "Pioneer", the two-stage "Oreshnik" has not only a maximum but also a minimum flight range. According to Ukrainian intelligence services, this threshold is 700 km.

The "Oreshnik" cannot hit Kyiv from the territory of Belarus at all, because the distance from the farthest point of this country to the Ukrainian capital is 660 km.

- experts note.

Why the missile cannot shoot "under itself"

The design of solid-propellant medium-range missiles implies that the engines must operate for a certain time. If the target is closer than 700 km, the missile simply will not be able to build a trajectory for impact: it will either overshoot the object or go beyond controlled flight.

Thus, despite the fact that the "Oreshnik" remains a serious threat to distant European capitals in the event of a global conflict, most of Ukraine, including Kyiv, is paradoxically in a "dead zone" for launches from Belarusian training grounds.

Ukraine has provided partners with information on where 'Oreshnik' will be deployed in Belarus - Zelenskyy19.12.25, 15:21 • 2132 views

Stepan Haftko

