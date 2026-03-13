Bonnie Bennett from "The Vampire Diaries" gave birth to her first child

American actress Kat Graham, known for her role as Bonnie Bennett in the series "The Vampire Diaries," has become a mother for the first time. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Instagram of the actress and her husband Bryant Wood.

Details

On March 12, the couple published a joint post on Instagram, announcing the birth of their first child. The couple had a son.

Along with the news, the parents also shared the first photos of the newborn. In one of the photos, the actress is holding the baby in her arms, while her husband gently embraces his wife. Another shot shows the infant sleeping peacefully. The couple decided not to hide the child's face.

In the caption to the publication, they welcomed their son into the world: "Welcome to the world, Prospero "Spero" Naim Wood."

It is worth noting that Kat Graham's marriage to her business partner Bryant Wood became known in the autumn of 2023. The couple got married in Los Angeles. Later, on December 2, 2025, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child.

Now, the actress has experienced the joy of motherhood for the first time.

Recall

French DJ David Guetta and actress Jessica Ledon became parents of their second son, named Skyler.