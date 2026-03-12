Forbes named the world's richest celebrity - Steven Spielberg topped the ranking

American director and producer Steven Spielberg topped Forbes' ranking of the world's richest celebrities. The legendary Hollywood filmmaker's fortune is estimated at approximately $7.1 billion, UNN reports with reference to Forbes.

It is noted that Spielberg became the leader of the list of billionaire celebrities, surpassing other representatives of the entertainment and sports industry. A significant part of his capital was formed by box office Hollywood hits, including "Jaws", "Indiana Jones", "Jurassic Park" and "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial".

In addition to income from the film industry, the director receives profits from themed attractions at Universal Studios parks, created based on his films. Under the terms of the agreement, he has a share of ticket sales for such entertainment.

According to Forbes, in 2026 there are 22 celebrity billionaires in the world, and their combined fortune is estimated at approximately $48.1 billion, which indicates an increase in the number of super-rich stars in show business and sports.

The list also includes director George Lucas, basketball legend Michael Jordan, TV host Oprah Winfrey, and singer Taylor Swift.

Spielberg remains one of the most successful directors in Hollywood history, and his films have grossed billions of dollars worldwide for decades.

2025 was a record-breaking year for the world's richest people. According to Forbes, the combined wealth of global billionaires increased by $3.6 trillion, reaching $18.7 trillion.