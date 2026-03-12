$43.980.1150.930.10
Ukraine and Romania will jointly produce drones – Nicușor Dan
Where do dogs most often pick up parasites and how to protect them - a veterinarian's comment
Lawyer called for review of rules for companies' access to Defence City special regime
SBU hit one of the largest oil hubs in southern Russia - the Tikhoretsk oil pumping stationVideo
Ukrainians cancel planned trips - where else can they go on vacation?
Threats of oil at $200 per barrel - what fuel prices should Ukrainians prepare for
Inflation accelerated to 7.6% - how much food and fuel prices increasedPhoto
Naftogaz: Russia is attacking oil infrastructure in the south for the second day, the reason is obvious - blocking supplies of non-Russian oil to Europe
Stories of former patients of the Odrex clinic that most impressed StopOdrex activists
NACP will check the lifestyle of Deputy Head of Customs Suvorov, if a corresponding request is made
Forbes named the world's richest celebrity - Steven Spielberg topped the ranking

The director topped the Forbes ranking thanks to blockbuster films and revenue from Universal parks. In total, there are 22 billionaire celebrities in 2026.

Forbes named the world's richest celebrity - Steven Spielberg topped the ranking

American director and producer Steven Spielberg topped Forbes' ranking of the world's richest celebrities. The legendary Hollywood filmmaker's fortune is estimated at approximately $7.1 billion, UNN reports with reference to Forbes.

Details

It is noted that Spielberg became the leader of the list of billionaire celebrities, surpassing other representatives of the entertainment and sports industry. A significant part of his capital was formed by box office Hollywood hits, including "Jaws", "Indiana Jones", "Jurassic Park" and "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial".

In addition to income from the film industry, the director receives profits from themed attractions at Universal Studios parks, created based on his films. Under the terms of the agreement, he has a share of ticket sales for such entertainment.

According to Forbes, in 2026 there are 22 celebrity billionaires in the world, and their combined fortune is estimated at approximately $48.1 billion, which indicates an increase in the number of super-rich stars in show business and sports.

The list also includes director George Lucas, basketball legend Michael Jordan, TV host Oprah Winfrey, and singer Taylor Swift.

Spielberg remains one of the most successful directors in Hollywood history, and his films have grossed billions of dollars worldwide for decades.

Recall

2025 was a record-breaking year for the world's richest people. According to Forbes, the combined wealth of global billionaires increased by $3.6 trillion, reaching $18.7 trillion.

