Kharkiv and the region suffered a night drone attack from Russia, the enemy repeatedly struck rescuers

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and the region with drones at night; during the aftermath, rescuers were hit twice by repeated strikes. Over the past day, three people died in the region due to enemy attacks; 16 people were injured, including a 6-year-old child, emergency services and regional authorities reported, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, on March 12, between 04:10 and 05:00, the Russian military launched at least eight drone strikes on the village of Zolochiv, Bohodukhiv district. It was previously established that the enemy used "Geran-2", "Molniya" and FPV drones. The cultural center, administrative buildings, shops, warehouses, and agricultural enterprise equipment were damaged.

As reported by the State Emergency Service, the enemy attacked other settlements in the Kharkiv region with UAVs at night.

Hits were recorded in Zolochiv, Malynivka and Velykyi Burluk communities, as well as in Kharkiv - noted the State Emergency Service.

"Several fires broke out. A 39-year-old woman was injured, infrastructure facilities and private houses were damaged," the State Emergency Service said.

"During the extinguishing of fires, the Russians launched repeated strikes twice. A fire truck was damaged, rescuers were not injured. Units of the State Emergency Service are involved in the work," the State Emergency Service reported.

According to the prosecutor's office, on March 11, around 7:20 p.m., a drone, presumably a "Geran-2" type, hit a private residential building in Chuhuiv. As a result of the strike, part of the house was destroyed, and a fire broke out. The owner of the household died. Two women were injured.

In addition, on March 11, around 2:00 p.m., a drone, also presumably a "Geran-2" type, attacked a private sector in Merefa. Residential buildings and cars were damaged. A 74-year-old woman was injured. Another woman and a 6-year-old girl suffered an acute stress reaction. As the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov clarified, another man was also injured here.

Also, on March 11, Russian drones of the specified type attacked Derhachi: households were damaged.

According to the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, over the past day, Kharkiv and 14 settlements of the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy attacks.

As a result of the shelling, three people died; 16 people were injured, including a child - reported the head of the Regional Military Administration.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, in Kharkiv, 45-year-old and 50-year-old men died, three women and 4 men were injured. The enemy attacked Shevchenkivskyi and Kyivskyi districts of Kharkiv with UAVs.

The Main Directorate of the National Police in the region clarified that a civilian enterprise was destroyed in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv as a result of the shelling. And that at night, Russian servicemen continued to shell Kharkiv.

77 out of 94 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine