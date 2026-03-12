Kharkiv and the region suffered a night drone attack from Russia, the enemy repeatedly struck rescuers

$43.980.1150.930.10
ukenru
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 732 views
SBU hit one of the largest oil hubs in southern Russia - the Tikhoretsk oil pumping stationVideo
Exclusive
07:14 AM • 11250 views
Ukrainians cancel planned trips - where else can they go on vacation?
Exclusive
March 11, 07:47 PM • 26008 views
Threats of oil at $200 per barrel - what fuel prices should Ukrainians prepare for
March 11, 03:03 PM • 43384 views
Inflation accelerated to 7.6% - how much food and fuel prices increasedPhoto
March 11, 02:45 PM • 44550 views
Naftogaz: Russia is attacking oil infrastructure in the south for the second day, the reason is obvious - blocking supplies of non-Russian oil to Europe
Exclusive
March 11, 01:06 PM • 38070 views
Stories of former patients of the Odrex clinic that most impressed StopOdrex activists
Exclusive
March 11, 12:47 PM • 41521 views
NACP will check the lifestyle of Deputy Head of Customs Suvorov, if a corresponding request is made
March 11, 09:10 AM • 36580 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy - case sent to court, detainee faces life imprisonmentPhotoVideo
March 11, 08:06 AM • 39512 views
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
March 11, 07:44 AM • 35156 views
EU has a plan to support Ukraine even if Hungary continues to block a €90 billion loan - Politico
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+12°
2.4m/s
42%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The defeat of Russian diplomacy and the reliance on terror became the main outcome of the year after the peace initiatives in Jeddah – SybihaMarch 11, 11:20 PM • 21364 views
War in Iran threatens European economy with inflation rising above 3%March 11, 11:42 PM • 6568 views
Iranian hackers claimed to have carried out a large-scale cyberattack on the American medical company StrykerMarch 12, 12:00 AM • 11541 views
UN Security Council approves resolution condemning massive Iranian attacks on Persian Gulf countriesMarch 12, 12:18 AM • 5218 views
Six ships attacked in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz, one sailor killed05:41 AM • 22280 views
Publications
Where to go for the weekend: top 10 interesting locations in Zhytomyr region for a short tripPhotoMarch 11, 04:24 PM • 33553 views
Conflict in the Middle East could create a grain surplus in Ukraine - expertMarch 11, 01:32 PM • 38493 views
Fuel prices are soaring in Europe, while in Ukraine, the increase is still more moderateMarch 11, 01:14 PM • 42347 views
NABU and SAP want more powers and less control, despite obvious risks and increased costsMarch 11, 09:01 AM • 73563 views
Cadastral number - how to register and how much it costsMarch 10, 03:46 PM • 78959 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Oksen Lisovyi
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
White House
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Jackson's legendary mother seen in public for the first time in a long whileMarch 11, 11:05 PM • 30559 views
Chuck Norris's Birthday: Top Films of the Cult Action StarVideoMarch 11, 05:32 PM • 20325 views
Vitaliy Kozlovsky temporarily halted concerts due to illness: what happened to the artistMarch 11, 03:51 PM • 20041 views
Mickey Rourke evicted from rented house in Los Angeles after court decisionMarch 11, 02:04 PM • 22077 views
"After this interview, I stopped respecting her": Ivo Bobul sharply responded to Sandulesa's scandalous statementsMarch 11, 11:55 AM • 34272 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Shahed-136
The Diplomat
BFM TV

Kharkiv and the region suffered a night drone attack from Russia, the enemy repeatedly struck rescuers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4690 views

As a result of massive UAV attacks on Kharkiv and the region, three people died and 16 were injured. The enemy struck rescuers twice while they were extinguishing fires.

Kharkiv and the region suffered a night drone attack from Russia, the enemy repeatedly struck rescuers

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and the region with drones at night; during the aftermath, rescuers were hit twice by repeated strikes. Over the past day, three people died in the region due to enemy attacks; 16 people were injured, including a 6-year-old child, emergency services and regional authorities reported, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, on March 12, between 04:10 and 05:00, the Russian military launched at least eight drone strikes on the village of Zolochiv, Bohodukhiv district. It was previously established that the enemy used "Geran-2", "Molniya" and FPV drones. The cultural center, administrative buildings, shops, warehouses, and agricultural enterprise equipment were damaged.

As reported by the State Emergency Service, the enemy attacked other settlements in the Kharkiv region with UAVs at night.

Hits were recorded in Zolochiv, Malynivka and Velykyi Burluk communities, as well as in Kharkiv

- noted the State Emergency Service.

"Several fires broke out. A 39-year-old woman was injured, infrastructure facilities and private houses were damaged," the State Emergency Service said.

"During the extinguishing of fires, the Russians launched repeated strikes twice. A fire truck was damaged, rescuers were not injured. Units of the State Emergency Service are involved in the work," the State Emergency Service reported.

According to the prosecutor's office, on March 11, around 7:20 p.m., a drone, presumably a "Geran-2" type, hit a private residential building in Chuhuiv. As a result of the strike, part of the house was destroyed, and a fire broke out. The owner of the household died. Two women were injured.

In addition, on March 11, around 2:00 p.m., a drone, also presumably a "Geran-2" type, attacked a private sector in Merefa. Residential buildings and cars were damaged. A 74-year-old woman was injured. Another woman and a 6-year-old girl suffered an acute stress reaction. As the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov clarified, another man was also injured here.

Also, on March 11, Russian drones of the specified type attacked Derhachi: households were damaged.

According to the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, over the past day, Kharkiv and 14 settlements of the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy attacks.

As a result of the shelling, three people died; 16 people were injured, including a child

- reported the head of the Regional Military Administration.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, in Kharkiv, 45-year-old and 50-year-old men died, three women and 4 men were injured. The enemy attacked Shevchenkivskyi and Kyivskyi districts of Kharkiv with UAVs.

The Main Directorate of the National Police in the region clarified that a civilian enterprise was destroyed in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv as a result of the shelling. And that at night, Russian servicemen continued to shell Kharkiv.

77 out of 94 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine12.03.26, 09:09 • 2132 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Olha Freimut
War in Ukraine
Oleh Syniehubov
Kharkiv Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Shahed-136
Chuhuiv
Kharkiv