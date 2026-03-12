77 out of 94 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine

Russia launched 94 drones at Ukraine overnight, 77 of which were neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, writes UNN.

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of March 12 (from 18:00 on March 11), the enemy attacked with 94 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmash-type attack UAVs and other types of drones from the directions: Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Gvardeyskoye - temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, more than 60 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 77 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmash-type UAVs and other types of drones in the north, south and east of the country. 16 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 11 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) at one location. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

