77 out of 94 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine

$43.980.1150.930.10
ukenru
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 714 views
SBU hit one of the largest oil hubs in southern Russia - the Tikhoretsk oil pumping stationVideo
Exclusive
07:14 AM • 11228 views
Ukrainians cancel planned trips - where else can they go on vacation?
Exclusive
March 11, 07:47 PM • 25996 views
Threats of oil at $200 per barrel - what fuel prices should Ukrainians prepare for
March 11, 03:03 PM • 43372 views
Inflation accelerated to 7.6% - how much food and fuel prices increasedPhoto
March 11, 02:45 PM • 44535 views
Naftogaz: Russia is attacking oil infrastructure in the south for the second day, the reason is obvious - blocking supplies of non-Russian oil to Europe
Exclusive
March 11, 01:06 PM • 38063 views
Stories of former patients of the Odrex clinic that most impressed StopOdrex activists
Exclusive
March 11, 12:47 PM • 41513 views
NACP will check the lifestyle of Deputy Head of Customs Suvorov, if a corresponding request is made
March 11, 09:10 AM • 36580 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy - case sent to court, detainee faces life imprisonmentPhotoVideo
March 11, 08:06 AM • 39512 views
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
March 11, 07:44 AM • 35156 views
EU has a plan to support Ukraine even if Hungary continues to block a €90 billion loan - Politico
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+12°
2.4m/s
42%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The defeat of Russian diplomacy and the reliance on terror became the main outcome of the year after the peace initiatives in Jeddah – SybihaMarch 11, 11:20 PM • 21127 views
War in Iran threatens European economy with inflation rising above 3%March 11, 11:42 PM • 6066 views
Iranian hackers claimed to have carried out a large-scale cyberattack on the American medical company StrykerMarch 12, 12:00 AM • 11274 views
UN Security Council approves resolution condemning massive Iranian attacks on Persian Gulf countriesMarch 12, 12:18 AM • 4708 views
Six ships attacked in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz, one sailor killed05:41 AM • 21989 views
Publications
Where to go for the weekend: top 10 interesting locations in Zhytomyr region for a short tripPhotoMarch 11, 04:24 PM • 33538 views
Conflict in the Middle East could create a grain surplus in Ukraine - expertMarch 11, 01:32 PM • 38479 views
Fuel prices are soaring in Europe, while in Ukraine, the increase is still more moderateMarch 11, 01:14 PM • 42332 views
NABU and SAP want more powers and less control, despite obvious risks and increased costsMarch 11, 09:01 AM • 73549 views
Cadastral number - how to register and how much it costsMarch 10, 03:46 PM • 78943 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Oksen Lisovyi
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
White House
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Jackson's legendary mother seen in public for the first time in a long whileMarch 11, 11:05 PM • 30542 views
Chuck Norris's Birthday: Top Films of the Cult Action StarVideoMarch 11, 05:32 PM • 20311 views
Vitaliy Kozlovsky temporarily halted concerts due to illness: what happened to the artistMarch 11, 03:51 PM • 20030 views
Mickey Rourke evicted from rented house in Los Angeles after court decisionMarch 11, 02:04 PM • 22062 views
"After this interview, I stopped respecting her": Ivo Bobul sharply responded to Sandulesa's scandalous statementsMarch 11, 11:55 AM • 34256 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Shahed-136
The Diplomat
BFM TV

77 out of 94 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2132 views

Air defense forces neutralized 77 drones of various types in the north, south, and east. 16 attack UAVs were hit, and the enemy's air attack continues.

77 out of 94 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine

Russia launched 94 drones at Ukraine overnight, 77 of which were neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of March 12 (from 18:00 on March 11), the enemy attacked with 94 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmash-type attack UAVs and other types of drones from the directions: Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Gvardeyskoye - temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, more than 60 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 77 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmash-type UAVs and other types of drones in the north, south and east of the country. 16 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 11 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) at one location.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Child killed in Russian drone attack in Chernihiv region3/12/26, 7:51 AM • 3156 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Kursk
Ukrainian Air Force
Shahed-136
Crimea
Ukraine