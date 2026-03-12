$43.860.0351.040.33
ukenru
Exclusive
March 11, 07:47 PM
Threats of oil at $200 per barrel - what fuel prices should Ukrainians prepare for
March 11, 03:03 PM
Inflation accelerated to 7.6% - how much food and fuel prices increasedPhoto
March 11, 02:45 PM
Naftogaz: Russia is attacking oil infrastructure in the south for the second day, the reason is obvious - blocking supplies of non-Russian oil to Europe
Exclusive
March 11, 01:06 PM
Stories of former patients of the Odrex clinic that most impressed StopOdrex activists
Exclusive
March 11, 12:47 PM
NACP will check the lifestyle of Deputy Head of Customs Suvorov, if a corresponding request is made
March 11, 09:10 AM
Murder of Andriy Parubiy - case sent to court, detainee faces life imprisonmentPhotoVideo
March 11, 08:06 AM
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
March 11, 07:44 AM
EU has a plan to support Ukraine even if Hungary continues to block a €90 billion loan - Politico
Exclusive
March 10, 05:36 PM
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Publications
Exclusives
Child killed in Russian drone attack in Chernihiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1954 views

In the Koriukivka district, an enemy UAV destroyed a house, killing a child and injuring their parents. SES psychologists provided assistance to six residents of the district.

Child killed in Russian drone attack in Chernihiv region

A tragic incident occurred in the Koriukivka district of Chernihiv Oblast, where a private residential building and an outbuilding caught fire due to a fallen enemy UAV. Rescuers, who promptly arrived at the scene, extinguished the large-scale blaze, but were unable to save a child who was caught in the shelling. The parents of the deceased girl sustained injuries of varying severity and were urgently hospitalized in a local hospital. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, writes UNN.

Details

At night in the Koriukivka district, a residential building and an outbuilding caught fire due to a fallen enemy UAV. Unfortunately, a girl born in 2010 died. Her parents were injured and hospitalized.

– reported the press service of the State Emergency Service.

The explosion and subsequent fire completely destroyed the home of a civilian family, turning a peaceful area into the scene of another war crime. In addition to medics and firefighters, State Emergency Service psychologists worked at the scene of the tragedy, providing urgent assistance to six residents who were in a state of acute stress.

Law enforcement agencies documented the consequences of the attack for further investigation of the aggressor country's actions against the civilian population of Ukraine.

Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia and the region on March 11 - the number of casualties and destruction increased11.03.26, 17:49 • 4116 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Real estate
War in Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukraine