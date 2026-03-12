Child killed in Russian drone attack in Chernihiv region

A tragic incident occurred in the Koriukivka district of Chernihiv Oblast, where a private residential building and an outbuilding caught fire due to a fallen enemy UAV. Rescuers, who promptly arrived at the scene, extinguished the large-scale blaze, but were unable to save a child who was caught in the shelling. The parents of the deceased girl sustained injuries of varying severity and were urgently hospitalized in a local hospital. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, writes UNN.

Details

At night in the Koriukivka district, a residential building and an outbuilding caught fire due to a fallen enemy UAV. Unfortunately, a girl born in 2010 died. Her parents were injured and hospitalized. – reported the press service of the State Emergency Service.

The explosion and subsequent fire completely destroyed the home of a civilian family, turning a peaceful area into the scene of another war crime. In addition to medics and firefighters, State Emergency Service psychologists worked at the scene of the tragedy, providing urgent assistance to six residents who were in a state of acute stress.

Law enforcement agencies documented the consequences of the attack for further investigation of the aggressor country's actions against the civilian population of Ukraine.

