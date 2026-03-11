Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia and the region on March 11 - the number of casualties and destruction increased
Kyiv • UNN
Six people were injured and 15 houses were damaged in Zaporizhzhia due to the Russian attack. The occupiers dropped guided aerial bombs on the city and Zaporizhzhia district.
As a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on March 11, six people have already been injured in the city, and six apartment buildings and nine private houses have been damaged. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov, as reported by UNN.
Details
The Russians dropped KABs on Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia district. Currently, there are reports of severe damage to private houses in Rozumivka, as well as damage to an apartment building and private houses in Zaporizhzhia
Recall
On Wednesday, March 11, a Russian aerial bomb hit an apartment building in Zaporizhzhia, injuring people.
On the same day, in Kherson, Russian troops hit a minibus with a drone, injuring 10 people, including a minor.