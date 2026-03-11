Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia and the region on March 11 - the number of casualties and destruction increased

Photo: t.me/ivan_fedorov_zp

As a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on March 11, six people have already been injured in the city, and six apartment buildings and nine private houses have been damaged. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov, as reported by UNN.

Details

The Russians dropped KABs on Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia district. Currently, there are reports of severe damage to private houses in Rozumivka, as well as damage to an apartment building and private houses in Zaporizhzhia - Fedorov noted.

Recall

On Wednesday, March 11, a Russian aerial bomb hit an apartment building in Zaporizhzhia, injuring people.

On the same day, in Kherson, Russian troops hit a minibus with a drone, injuring 10 people, including a minor.