Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia and the region on March 11 - the number of casualties and destruction increased

03:03 PM • 5218 views
Inflation accelerated to 7.6% - how much food and fuel prices increasedPhoto
02:45 PM • 11859 views
Naftogaz: Russia is attacking oil infrastructure in the south for the second day, the reason is obvious - blocking supplies of non-Russian oil to Europe
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 12239 views
Stories of former patients of the Odrex clinic that most impressed StopOdrex activists
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 16506 views
NACP will check the lifestyle of Deputy Head of Customs Suvorov, if a corresponding request is made
March 11, 09:10 AM • 24332 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy - case sent to court, detainee faces life imprisonmentPhotoVideo
March 11, 08:06 AM • 33680 views
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
March 11, 07:44 AM • 32681 views
EU has a plan to support Ukraine even if Hungary continues to block a €90 billion loan - Politico
Exclusive
March 10, 05:36 PM • 44294 views
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 120437 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
March 10, 03:25 PM • 87679 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
NABU and SAP want more powers and less control, despite obvious risks and increased costsMarch 11, 09:01 AM • 48497 views
Participated in the war against Ukraine - HUR released data on 6 Russian ParalympiansMarch 11, 10:48 AM • 14481 views
Hungarian delegation to inspect "Druzhba" departed for UkraineMarch 11, 10:51 AM • 21615 views
"After this interview, I stopped respecting her": Ivo Bobul sharply responded to Sandulesa's scandalous statements11:55 AM • 17029 views
Fuel prices are soaring in Europe, while in Ukraine, the increase is still more moderate01:14 PM • 14257 views
Where to go for the weekend: top 10 interesting locations in Zhytomyr region for a short tripPhoto04:24 PM • 1900 views
Conflict in the Middle East could create a grain surplus in Ukraine - expert01:32 PM • 11759 views
Fuel prices are soaring in Europe, while in Ukraine, the increase is still more moderate01:14 PM • 14384 views
NABU and SAP want more powers and less control, despite obvious risks and increased costsMarch 11, 09:01 AM • 48615 views
Cadastral number - how to register and how much it costsMarch 10, 03:46 PM • 58347 views
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Nestor Shufrych
Andriy Kudryashov
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Iran
Chernihiv Oblast
Qatar
Vitaliy Kozlovsky temporarily halted concerts due to illness: what happened to the artist03:51 PM • 2544 views
Mickey Rourke evicted from rented house in Los Angeles after court decision02:04 PM • 7002 views
"After this interview, I stopped respecting her": Ivo Bobul sharply responded to Sandulesa's scandalous statements11:55 AM • 17132 views
"We are home": MamaRika returned to Ukraine after a three-day journey through several countriesMarch 10, 05:17 PM • 32603 views
US to launch 'Fast & Furious' themed roller coaster - what it looks likePhotoVideoMarch 10, 04:04 PM • 32951 views
Social network
Financial Times
Film
Technology
Shahed-136

Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia and the region on March 11 - the number of casualties and destruction increased

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1788 views

Six people were injured and 15 houses were damaged in Zaporizhzhia due to the Russian attack. The occupiers dropped guided aerial bombs on the city and Zaporizhzhia district.

Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia and the region on March 11 - the number of casualties and destruction increased
Photo: t.me/ivan_fedorov_zp

As a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on March 11, six people have already been injured in the city, and six apartment buildings and nine private houses have been damaged. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov, as reported by UNN.

Details

The Russians dropped KABs on Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia district. Currently, there are reports of severe damage to private houses in Rozumivka, as well as damage to an apartment building and private houses in Zaporizhzhia

- Fedorov noted.

Recall

On Wednesday, March 11, a Russian aerial bomb hit an apartment building in Zaporizhzhia, injuring people.

On the same day, in Kherson, Russian troops hit a minibus with a drone, injuring 10 people, including a minor.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Kherson