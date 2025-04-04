$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15770 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28798 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64834 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213886 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122647 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391924 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310791 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213758 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244226 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255105 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1m/s
49%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22855 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45402 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131865 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14918 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14202 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131924 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213886 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391924 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254367 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310791 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3116 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14237 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45458 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72113 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57202 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

Germany

News by theme

World Cup champion Hummels announces retirement

Mats Hummels, the 2014 World Cup champion and Roma defender, has announced his retirement after this season. The 36-year-old emotionally shared the news on social media.

Sports • 06:39 PM • 5824 views

Rheinmetall, KNDS, and Thales: Several EU defense companies have approved a joint project worth billions of dollars

Rheinmetall, KNDS, and Thales will join forces to develop new weapons, including the MGCS tank. The project, the successor to Leopard and Leclerc, should be ready by the 2030s.

War • April 4, 01:14 PM • 9578 views

Global prices for vegetable oil and butter soared in March - FAO

In March, global prices for oil and butter rose due to reduced production and high demand. The FAO Food Price Index exceeded last year's figure by 6.9%.

Economy • April 4, 12:35 PM • 8364 views

Trump and Putin may have a phone call before or after the weekend - Politico

European capitals are awaiting a phone call between Putin and Trump. At the same time, Trump's entourage advises him not to call Putin until he agrees to a ceasefire.

Politics • April 4, 07:43 AM • 5610 views

Macron calls for suspension of EU investments in the US - Reuters

The French President has called on European companies to suspend investments in the US due to tariffs. He proposed a stronger response to tariffs and the use of a mechanism to counter coercion by the US.

News of the World • April 4, 06:37 AM • 6918 views
Exclusive

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4 marks the anniversary of the founding of NATO. The Alliance provides comprehensive support to Ukraine to strengthen its defense capabilities. The issue of Ukraine's accession to NATO remains complex.

War • April 4, 06:27 AM • 391925 views

70% of EU exports worth €380 billion fall under increased US tariffs - European Commissioner

According to European Commissioner McGrath, almost 70% of goods from the EU to the US fall under increased tariffs. Europe is preparing a balanced response and is ready for negotiations with the US.

Economy • April 3, 04:20 PM • 11377 views

Poland will lose up to 0.4% of GDP due to new US tariffs on European exports - Duda

New US tariffs will lead to a 0. 4% reduction in Poland's GDP, which amounts to more than EUR 236 million. Duda called it a blow from an ally.

News of the World • April 3, 03:44 PM • 12437 views

While Interpol rejected the request to arrest the Bosnian Serb leader, Dodik was banned from entering a number of countries

Austria and Germany have imposed entry restrictions on Milorad Dodik. Interpol rejected the request for his arrest, despite an international warrant for charges of separatism.

News of the World • April 3, 03:31 PM • 11234 views

"Survived, recovering": Trump called the US after the introduction of draconian duties a patient who survived the operation

Donald Trump said that strengthening import duties will strengthen the US economy. He compared it to an operation after which the patient (economy) survived and is recovering.

Economy • April 3, 02:46 PM • 11256 views

Between the EU and the US: Meloni tries to keep the coalition afloat amid questions about Ukraine and the rearmament of Europe - Politico

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has found herself in a difficult situation due to plans to rearm Europe and the EU's role regarding Ukraine, while trying to maintain a coalition government.

Politics • April 3, 02:39 PM • 10447 views

Germany and France are pushing for a more aggressive response to new US tariffs – Bloomberg

France and Germany are pushing for an aggressive EU response to new US tariffs, considering targeting American technology and services to protect the interests of the European Union.

Economy • April 3, 12:25 PM • 8986 views

2035 Women's World Cup: Host Bidder Announced

The UK has every chance of hosting the Women's World Cup in 2035. This would be the first World Cup since 1966 to be held in the British Isles.

Sports • April 3, 12:11 PM • 8454 views

Trump's tariffs hit Europe and China harder than expected - analysts

Barclays analysts warn that new US tariffs, especially for Europe and China, could lead to a recession. High tariffs and uncertainty create risks for corporate profits.

Economy • April 3, 11:33 AM • 9856 views

Trump's tariffs sparked a storm of criticism: Washington's partners are outraged

New US import duties have sparked a wave of criticism from trading partners. Country leaders and businesses have spoken out about the negative consequences for the global economy.

News of the World • April 3, 02:56 AM • 69200 views

The US will not participate in "Ramstein": what is known

The US will not participate in the meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine. This raises concerns about a change in the US approach to military support for Kyiv.

War • April 2, 08:19 PM • 10366 views

In Germany, 18-year-old Ukrainian football player Oleksandr Shvorak tragically died

A young graduate of the Kovel football club "Time", Oleksandr Shvorak, tragically died in Germany. According to unofficial data, the boy was killed in Berlin.

Crimes and emergencies • April 2, 06:00 PM • 21772 views

The export market in Ukraine continues to grow despite the war with Russia - Svyrydenko

Exports of goods from Ukraine in March 2025 increased by 18%. The total volume of exports amounted to almost $9.9 billion, and the EU remains the largest partner.

War • April 2, 03:37 PM • 23975 views

"For consultations": Rutte explained the role of NATO at the "coalition of the willing" meeting

NATO Secretary General Rutte stated that the Alliance will provide consultations and recommendations to the "coalition of the willing" on defense, as well as explain the decisions made.

War • April 2, 03:19 PM • 21057 views

Is Russia ready to attack one or more countries in five years? The EU has announced a new alarming forecast

EU Commissioner Andrius Kubilius has stated that Russia may be ready to attack EU countries in as little as five years. He called on the EU to prepare for possible aggression.

Politics • April 2, 01:54 PM • 18633 views

A "Coalition of the Willing" is being gathered at NATO headquarters on April 10, "Ramstein" - April 11

The defense ministers of Britain and France will meet at NATO headquarters on April 10. Britain and Germany are convening Ramstein there on April 11.

War • April 2, 11:50 AM • 20704 views

Zelenskyy paid a visit to Dnipro

The President of Ukraine visited a medical facility in Dnipro, where wounded soldiers are being treated. He awarded them state awards for courage and thanked them for their service.

War • April 2, 10:58 AM • 23824 views

Gas prices in Europe fluctuate amid market assessment of supply changes and weather

European gas prices are stable, around €42 per megawatt-hour, as traders assess supply changes and the impact of a cool spring. Europe is replenishing storage after winter, requiring more fuel.

Economy • April 2, 09:00 AM • 13393 views

US investors poured a record $11 billion into European ETFs to "make Europe great again"

In the first quarter, American investors invested a record $10. 6 billion in European ETFs, which is 7 times more than a year ago. European stocks have become attractive due to uncertainty in the US.

Economy • April 2, 06:00 AM • 17291 views

Zelenskyy hopes for Taurus delivery from Germany under Merz's leadership

The President of Ukraine expressed hope that Friedrich Merz will approve the supply of Taurus missiles. Merz previously stated that Ukraine should receive the necessary defense systems.

War • April 2, 05:49 AM • 9614 views

Zelenskyy met with Baerbock: Germany will continue to support Ukraine

President Zelenskyy met with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, discussing aid and European integration. Germany will continue to support Ukraine.

Politics • April 1, 08:06 PM • 8966 views

Meeting with representatives of the "coalition of the willing" is to be held on April 4 - Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that a meeting of countries ready to deploy a peacekeeping contingent in Ukraine will take place on April 4. They will discuss the land, air and sea parts of the mission.

War • April 1, 06:40 PM • 158889 views

There is no NATO issue in the agreement on minerals, and there never was - Zelenskyy

The President of Ukraine emphasized that the issue of joining NATO does not appear in the agreement on minerals with the United States. Ukraine is working with the United States on a mutually beneficial text of the agreement.

Politics • April 1, 06:33 PM • 13506 views

Germany will allocate €7 billion in military aid to Ukraine in 2025 - Baerbock

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stated that in 2025, Germany will provide Ukraine with 7 billion euros in military aid. 8.25 billion euros are also planned until 2029.

War • April 1, 01:43 PM • 25802 views

The European Parliament has lifted the immunity of an AfD politician over a collage with a "Hitler salute"

The European Parliament has stripped Peter Bystron of the AfD of his immunity after the publication of a photomontage with a Hitler salute. The incident with the publication of the provocative collage took place after the removal of the Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, Andriy Melnyk.

Politics • April 1, 01:32 PM • 22266 views