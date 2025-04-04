Mats Hummels, the 2014 World Cup champion and Roma defender, has announced his retirement after this season. The 36-year-old emotionally shared the news on social media.
Rheinmetall, KNDS, and Thales will join forces to develop new weapons, including the MGCS tank. The project, the successor to Leopard and Leclerc, should be ready by the 2030s.
In March, global prices for oil and butter rose due to reduced production and high demand. The FAO Food Price Index exceeded last year's figure by 6.9%.
European capitals are awaiting a phone call between Putin and Trump. At the same time, Trump's entourage advises him not to call Putin until he agrees to a ceasefire.
The French President has called on European companies to suspend investments in the US due to tariffs. He proposed a stronger response to tariffs and the use of a mechanism to counter coercion by the US.
April 4 marks the anniversary of the founding of NATO. The Alliance provides comprehensive support to Ukraine to strengthen its defense capabilities. The issue of Ukraine's accession to NATO remains complex.
According to European Commissioner McGrath, almost 70% of goods from the EU to the US fall under increased tariffs. Europe is preparing a balanced response and is ready for negotiations with the US.
New US tariffs will lead to a 0. 4% reduction in Poland's GDP, which amounts to more than EUR 236 million. Duda called it a blow from an ally.
Austria and Germany have imposed entry restrictions on Milorad Dodik. Interpol rejected the request for his arrest, despite an international warrant for charges of separatism.
Donald Trump said that strengthening import duties will strengthen the US economy. He compared it to an operation after which the patient (economy) survived and is recovering.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has found herself in a difficult situation due to plans to rearm Europe and the EU's role regarding Ukraine, while trying to maintain a coalition government.
France and Germany are pushing for an aggressive EU response to new US tariffs, considering targeting American technology and services to protect the interests of the European Union.
The UK has every chance of hosting the Women's World Cup in 2035. This would be the first World Cup since 1966 to be held in the British Isles.
Barclays analysts warn that new US tariffs, especially for Europe and China, could lead to a recession. High tariffs and uncertainty create risks for corporate profits.
New US import duties have sparked a wave of criticism from trading partners. Country leaders and businesses have spoken out about the negative consequences for the global economy.
The US will not participate in the meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine. This raises concerns about a change in the US approach to military support for Kyiv.
A young graduate of the Kovel football club "Time", Oleksandr Shvorak, tragically died in Germany. According to unofficial data, the boy was killed in Berlin.
Exports of goods from Ukraine in March 2025 increased by 18%. The total volume of exports amounted to almost $9.9 billion, and the EU remains the largest partner.
NATO Secretary General Rutte stated that the Alliance will provide consultations and recommendations to the "coalition of the willing" on defense, as well as explain the decisions made.
EU Commissioner Andrius Kubilius has stated that Russia may be ready to attack EU countries in as little as five years. He called on the EU to prepare for possible aggression.
The defense ministers of Britain and France will meet at NATO headquarters on April 10. Britain and Germany are convening Ramstein there on April 11.
The President of Ukraine visited a medical facility in Dnipro, where wounded soldiers are being treated. He awarded them state awards for courage and thanked them for their service.
European gas prices are stable, around €42 per megawatt-hour, as traders assess supply changes and the impact of a cool spring. Europe is replenishing storage after winter, requiring more fuel.
In the first quarter, American investors invested a record $10. 6 billion in European ETFs, which is 7 times more than a year ago. European stocks have become attractive due to uncertainty in the US.
The President of Ukraine expressed hope that Friedrich Merz will approve the supply of Taurus missiles. Merz previously stated that Ukraine should receive the necessary defense systems.
President Zelenskyy met with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, discussing aid and European integration. Germany will continue to support Ukraine.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that a meeting of countries ready to deploy a peacekeeping contingent in Ukraine will take place on April 4. They will discuss the land, air and sea parts of the mission.
The President of Ukraine emphasized that the issue of joining NATO does not appear in the agreement on minerals with the United States. Ukraine is working with the United States on a mutually beneficial text of the agreement.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stated that in 2025, Germany will provide Ukraine with 7 billion euros in military aid. 8.25 billion euros are also planned until 2029.
The European Parliament has stripped Peter Bystron of the AfD of his immunity after the publication of a photomontage with a Hitler salute. The incident with the publication of the provocative collage took place after the removal of the Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, Andriy Melnyk.