Ukrainian delegation has arrived in Paris for negotiations with the US

The Ukrainian delegation arrived in Paris, where negotiations with US representatives are planned, said the head of the Office of the President, Andriy Yermak, against the background of reports that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Steve Witkoff, Special Representative of US President Donald Trump, who is participating in peace negotiations on the war between Russia and Ukraine, were to go to the French capital on Thursday, UNN writes.

Just landed in Paris. We arrived together with the Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha and the Minister of Defense Rustem Umyerov. As part of the visit, a series of bilateral and multilateral meetings are planned with representatives of the coalition of states willing and able to guarantee security, including from France, Germany and Great Britain. Meetings are also planned with US representatives who are currently in France. We are working on important issues for the security of Ukraine and the whole of Europe. - wrote the head of the Office of the President in Telegram.

Addendum

Earlier it became known that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Steve Witkoff, Special Envoy of US President Donald Trump, who is tasked with ending wars in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip, are expected to travel to Paris later this week.

As Reuters reported, two top national security aides to President Donald Trump plan to hold talks in Paris with French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday.

The two advisers, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, are expected to hear European concerns about Russia amid US efforts to broker an "elusive ceasefire in Ukraine three years after Russia invaded its neighbor," the report said.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said on Monday he hoped Trump and his administration would see that Putin was "abusing their goodwill" after Moscow's deadly missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Sumy.

In addition to Macron, Rubio will also meet with his French counterpart Jean-Noël Barrot to discuss Ukraine, prospects for a new nuclear deal with Iran and the Middle East, the French Foreign Ministry said.

Witkoff plans to fly to Rome for a second round of discussions on Saturday with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Iran's nuclear program. Last Saturday, they met in Oman for 45 minutes.

Both sides described last weekend's talks as positive, acknowledging that any potential deal remains distant.