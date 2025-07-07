Russian army occupied two more settlements, advancing further - DeepState

Russian troops captured Lobkove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and Piddubne in Donetsk Oblast, and also achieved partial success, advancing in other settlements. This is evidenced by updated data from analysts of the DeepState project, reports UNN.

Details

On the night of Monday, July 7, the DeepState analytical project reported the occupation by the enemy of two settlements in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk Oblasts.

The map has been updated. The enemy occupied Lobkove and Piddubne, and also advanced near Stepove and Rivnopil - the message says.

It will be recalled that Russian troops are trying to break through in the Pokrovsk direction to Kostiantynivka and west to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Pressure has increased in the Lyman, Kupiansk directions, Vovchansk and Chasiv Yar.

