Russian strike on Vilniansk: woman killed, injured, and destruction, investigation launched

Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor's Office

Law enforcement officers have launched a pre-trial investigation into the enemy shelling of the city of Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia region, which occurred on January 11. This was reported by the Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, on January 11, 2026, between 08:05 and 09:10, Russians launched UAV attacks on the civilian infrastructure of Vilniansk. - the post states.

According to preliminary information, as a result of the enemy shelling, one woman was killed and two others were injured. Information regarding the casualties is being clarified. Residential buildings, road surfaces, a garage, and vehicles were damaged.

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor's Office, an investigation has been launched into criminal proceedings regarding the commission of a war crime (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). - the prosecutor's office emphasizes.

It is also noted that the pre-trial investigation in the criminal proceedings is being carried out by investigators from the SBU Directorate in Zaporizhzhia region.

Recall

In Ukraine, over 197,000 war crimes have been documented, said Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko during a meeting with German Ambassador to Ukraine Heiko Thoms, during which the focus was on holding Russia accountable for international crimes, the Prosecutor General's Office reported.