Russian strike on Vilniansk: woman killed, injured, and destruction, investigation launched

$42.990.00
50.180.00
ukenru
01:53 PM • 5026 views
Damage to a drilling rig in the Caspian Sea: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details
11:39 AM • 9644 views
Ukrainian bus involved in accident in Finland: details
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 19868 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
January 11, 06:05 AM • 21950 views
1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany
January 11, 04:31 AM • 29388 views
The UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting on Monday due to the 'Oreshnik' missile strikes on UkraineVideo
January 10, 11:45 AM • 40261 views
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
January 10, 08:55 AM • 61821 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
January 10, 08:27 AM • 42680 views
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
January 9, 11:09 PM • 33932 views
Oil prices rose by 2% due to unrest in Iran and escalation in Ukraine
January 9, 08:32 PM • 37478 views
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
2m/s
91%
742mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Drones attacked Russian Voronezh overnight, local authorities report damageVideoJanuary 11, 06:39 AM • 11776 views
Israel put its army on high alert due to possible US intervention in IranJanuary 11, 07:03 AM • 19046 views
Trump declares national emergency to protect Venezuelan oil revenuesJanuary 11, 07:11 AM • 7616 views
Night attack by Russia temporarily blacked out Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, emergency power outages in Kyiv and three regions - Ministry of EnergyJanuary 11, 08:18 AM • 15135 views
Survival without support and without prospects: intelligence stated that Russian regions are gripped by a financial crisis12:15 PM • 11383 views
Publications
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 19870 views
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 99873 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 126440 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 95998 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 112659 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Keir Starmer
Marco Rubio
Vitali Klitschko
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Kherson Oblast
Venezuela
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 18621 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 21275 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 76960 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 77789 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 98096 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Shahed-136
Series

Russian strike on Vilniansk: woman killed, injured, and destruction, investigation launched

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38 views

On January 11, 2026, Russians shelled Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia region, killing one woman and injuring two. Houses, a road, a garage, and vehicles were damaged.

Russian strike on Vilniansk: woman killed, injured, and destruction, investigation launched
Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor's Office

Law enforcement officers have launched a pre-trial investigation into the enemy shelling of the city of Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia region, which occurred on January 11. This was reported by the Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, on January 11, 2026, between 08:05 and 09:10, Russians launched UAV attacks on the civilian infrastructure of Vilniansk.

- the post states.

According to preliminary information, as a result of the enemy shelling, one woman was killed and two others were injured. Information regarding the casualties is being clarified. Residential buildings, road surfaces, a garage, and vehicles were damaged.

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor's Office, an investigation has been launched into criminal proceedings regarding the commission of a war crime (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

 - the prosecutor's office emphasizes.

It is also noted that the pre-trial investigation in the criminal proceedings is being carried out by investigators from the SBU Directorate in Zaporizhzhia region.

Recall

In Ukraine, over 197,000 war crimes have been documented, said Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko during a meeting with German Ambassador to Ukraine Heiko Thoms, during which the focus was on holding Russia accountable for international crimes, the Prosecutor General's Office reported.

Alla Kiosak

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Real estate
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Ruslan Kravchenko
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Security Service of Ukraine
Germany
Ukraine