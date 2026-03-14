Ballistic missile attack on Kyiv: a series of explosions rocked the capital

In Kyiv, on the night of Saturday, March 14, a series of explosions occurred. This was reported by UNN.

Details

At 3:09 a.m., the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned about high-speed targets heading towards the capital. Soon after, Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported explosions in the capital.

Explosions in Kyiv. Air defense forces are working. Stay in shelters! - Klitschko urged.

In turn, the head of the capital's military administration, Timur Tkachenko, clarified that the enemy was attacking with ballistic missiles.

Be attentive and careful until the alarm is called off! - Tkachenko asked.

Meanwhile, monitoring channels report that the Russians have deployed Kalibr cruise missile carriers to the Black Sea. At the same time, about 60 drones are heading towards the capital.

Recall

In Kyiv, as a result of the Russian military attack on March 7, three people were injured, and critical infrastructure was damaged, leaving 1905 buildings in 4 districts without heat.

Kyiv under combined attack: enemy used UAVs and ballistic missiles