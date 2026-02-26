$43.260.03
50.970.04
ukenru
February 25, 07:42 PM • 8346 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusive
February 25, 06:38 PM • 15724 views
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killerVideo
February 25, 06:05 PM • 17347 views
There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 16445 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
February 25, 04:34 PM • 15649 views
In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
February 25, 04:25 PM • 14562 views
Anomalous heat or continued frosts - what will the first month of spring be like?
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 27133 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
February 25, 12:46 PM • 18303 views
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
February 25, 12:28 PM • 17629 views
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General KravchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM • 34226 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Kyiv under combined attack: enemy used UAVs and ballistic missiles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38 views

Kyiv was subjected to a combined enemy attack on the night of February 26. The enemy attacked the city with attack UAVs and ballistic missiles; air defense is working.

Kyiv under combined attack: enemy used UAVs and ballistic missiles

Kyiv was subjected to a combined enemy attack on the night of Thursday, February 26. This is reported by UNN.

Details

At 3:54 a.m., the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, reported that the enemy was attacking the city with attack UAVs and ballistic missiles.

Air defense is working. Stay in shelters until the alarm is cleared!

- Tkachenko urged.

In turn, Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed this information.

Explosions in the capital. Air defense forces are working. Stay in shelters!

- Klitschko wrote.

Meanwhile, monitoring channels report a probable launch of Zircon hypersonic missiles. Previously, all Tu-95MS and Tu-160 aircraft performed launch maneuvers. Missiles are expected to be over Ukraine in approximately 90 minutes.

Recall

On the night of February 22, Russian troops attacked Ukraine using strategic bombers and hundreds of drones. The main blow was aimed at Kyiv, with missiles moving through several regions.

Russian missile attack on Kyiv on February 22 - debris recorded in five districts of the capital22.02.26, 12:57 • 5832 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkraineKyiv
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Tu-160
Tu-95
Vitali Klitschko