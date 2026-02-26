Kyiv under combined attack: enemy used UAVs and ballistic missiles

Kyiv was subjected to a combined enemy attack on the night of Thursday, February 26. This is reported by UNN.

Details

At 3:54 a.m., the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, reported that the enemy was attacking the city with attack UAVs and ballistic missiles.

Air defense is working. Stay in shelters until the alarm is cleared! - Tkachenko urged.

In turn, Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed this information.

Explosions in the capital. Air defense forces are working. Stay in shelters! - Klitschko wrote.

Meanwhile, monitoring channels report a probable launch of Zircon hypersonic missiles. Previously, all Tu-95MS and Tu-160 aircraft performed launch maneuvers. Missiles are expected to be over Ukraine in approximately 90 minutes.

