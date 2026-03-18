The world's largest mural-embroidered shirt was created on the reactors of the Khmelnytskyi NPP

On Monday, March 16, a Ukrainian record was set at the Khmelnytskyi NPP - the largest mural in the form of a Ukrainian ornament on reactor units. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Book of World Records.

Details

The mural in the form of a Ukrainian national ornament (vyshyvanka) is applied to the NPP reactor units, which are 45.4 meters high. It covers two power units of the KhNPP: the total area of the painting is over 1.8 thousand square meters, its length exceeds 220 meters, and its maximum height reaches over 9 meters.

As noted in the Book of World Records, this happened on the anniversary of the synchronization of the Ukrainian energy system with the European energy grid. This event became an important step in Ukraine's integration into Europe's energy space, the post says.

For Ukrainians, vyshyvanka is not just an ornament. It is a symbol of our culture, history, and a spiritual amulet. We wanted this amulet to be on our power units as well. Today, these reactor units are the only ones in the world that have such a design. This is a sign that Ukrainian energy has its own soul, strength, and identity. - said Andriy Kozyura, General Director of the Khmelnytskyi NPP.

Recall

Ukraine called on the IAEA for the complete isolation of Russia and the suspension of its membership in the organization.