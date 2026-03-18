Scandalous Odrex clinic advertises doctor Rusakov, who is on trial in a patient's death case

$43.950.1350.640.06
ukenru
Exclusive
11:56 AM • 2076 views
Hryvnia began to strengthen - what will happen next with the national currency
11:12 AM • 6434 views
Russia conducts IPSO against Hungarians in Zakarpattia - SBU exposes threat scheme
09:39 AM • 10213 views
Intercity between Kyiv and Kharkiv to be temporarily restricted, plans to resume by end of March - Ukrzaliznytsia
09:19 AM • 13709 views
Politico: Trump seeks to use peace talks on Russia's war against Ukraine to counter China
07:35 AM • 18194 views
EU made another attempt before the summit to force Orban to unblock €90 billion loan to Ukraine - what is known
Exclusive
March 17, 10:26 PM • 26206 views
It's a matter of respect and ethics: SOWA on performing without a fee
March 17, 08:08 PM • 39897 views
EU unofficially opened all six negotiation clusters for Ukraine - Kos
March 17, 04:45 PM • 38286 views
Ukraine and Spain to create joint investigative group to probe Portnov's murder - Prosecutor General KravchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
March 17, 03:05 PM • 44242 views
Filaret in hospital due to exacerbation of chronic ailments – what is currently known about the Patriarch's condition
Exclusive
March 17, 03:05 PM • 37996 views
Ukrainian ATACMS analogue - what is the new FP-7 ballistic missile?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+5°
3.5m/s
77%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Gold holds near $5,000 – markets await signals from the FedPhotoMarch 18, 03:13 AM • 6928 views
Oil prices rise – death of Iranian official Larijani escalates marketPhotoMarch 18, 04:00 AM • 10524 views
First aid for burns: what really works and what is forbidden to doPhotoMarch 18, 06:05 AM • 30532 views
I have a very bad feeling about the impact of the war in Iran on Ukraine - Zelenskyy06:46 AM • 14197 views
The world's largest mural-embroidered shirt was created on the reactors of the Khmelnytskyi NPPPhoto07:06 AM • 13570 views
Publications
Scandalous Odrex clinic advertises doctor Rusakov, who is on trial in a patient's death casePhoto11:47 AM • 3386 views
First aid for burns: what really works and what is forbidden to doPhotoMarch 18, 06:05 AM • 30626 views
Why the medical system does not protect the Ukrainian patient and how to change it - explains an expert
Exclusive
March 17, 11:42 AM • 48057 views
Jewish 'kuchky' before Passover - what it is and when it will occur in 2026March 17, 11:32 AM • 66433 views
Diesel and gas sharply increased in price: how fuel station prices changed over the weekMarch 16, 04:16 PM • 62578 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kaya Kallas
Rafael Grossi
Ali Khamenei
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Kharkiv
Spain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The first trailer for "Dune: Part Three" has been releasedVideoMarch 17, 07:22 PM • 22323 views
Eurovision 2026 forecast updated - what place did Ukraine takePhotoMarch 17, 03:31 PM • 27515 views
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spent Oscar night without publicity - detailsPhotoMarch 17, 12:55 PM • 32701 views
Jewish 'kuchky' before Passover - what it is and when it will occur in 2026March 17, 11:32 AM • 66433 views
Resident Evil Requiem game sets historic sales record for the seriesMarch 17, 06:57 AM • 37767 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Dassault Rafale
Eurofighter Typhoon
Saab JAS 39 Gripen

Scandalous Odrex clinic advertises doctor Rusakov, who is on trial in a patient's death case

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3410 views

Odrex clinic is trying to create an image of a “savior doctor” for surgeon Vitaliy Rusakov, who is on trial in the case of the death of patient Adnan Kivan. Instead of clear explanations on the merits of the case and responsibility for medical decisions, the clinic advertises the scandalous doctor with emotional videos about “saving lives.”

Scandalous Odrex clinic advertises doctor Rusakov, who is on trial in a patient's death case

The private Odesa clinic Odrex has published a new video featuring surgeon Vitaliy Rusakov, in which the doctor is portrayed as a specialist who "saves patients' lives." This surreal PR campaign is taking place despite Rusakov being accused in a criminal proceeding under Part 1 of Article 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – improper performance of professional duties by a medical worker. According to the investigation, these actions could have led to the patient's death, UNN reports.

In the new PR video, the Odrex clinic tells the story of a patient with a severe illness who was "brought back to life a second time." At the center of this story is a team of doctors, among whom the brightest "star" is surgeon Vitaliy Rusakov. By the way, in the video, he, not the saved patient, is given the most "airtime."

Screenshot from the video

This is not the first such PR case for the Odrex clinic. Back in late 2025, the controversial medical facility published another video with a similar message – in it, the positive outcome of a patient's treatment is presented as almost divine salvation of his life by Dr. Rusakov.

Screenshot from the video

Odrex Clinic's PR on a Suspect Doctor

Against the backdrop of these videos, a perfectly logical question arises: is it appropriate to advertise the medical facility and Dr. Rusakov as "life-savers" when this very doctor is currently in the dock in a case concerning a patient's death?

After all, Vitaliy Rusakov is one of two defendants in the criminal proceedings regarding the death of Odesa businessman Adnan Kivan within the walls of "Odrex." According to the investigation, during the patient's treatment, Dr. Rusakov may have committed serious violations of medical care standards. Specifically, after the operation, Adnan Kivan was not prescribed mandatory antibacterial therapy (antibiotics), and the doctor also failed to react to signs of postoperative complications. As a result, the patient developed sepsis, which, according to the conclusions of the collegial forensic medical examination, could have caused death.

It is absurd that a doctor accused in a medical negligence case is now becoming the "main character" of touching videos about saving patients at the Odrex clinic. Such a PR move looks, at the very least, inept. Instead of publicly explaining the situation surrounding the criminal proceedings and the death of businessman Adnan Kivan, the clinic chooses a different strategy – whitewashing the image of the controversial doctor.

Moreover, the medical facility essentially gives no clear signals to its patients: is this doctor allowed to practice, does the clinic consider his actions impeccable, or does it acknowledge at least some of the problems that became the subject of criminal proceedings?

Instead, it seems that the emphasis is deliberately being shifted: from difficult questions about the quality of medical care and Rusakov's professionalism – to stories with happy endings about saving lives.

And here arises the key question: is it appropriate to advertise a doctor, whose actions are being judged, as the face of the Odrex clinic? After all, this is not about an abstract conflict or a complex clinical case, but about a specific criminal proceeding where, according to the investigation, there is a question of possible non-compliance with basic treatment standards.

In such a situation, it would be logical to expect restraint, transparency, and responsibility in the clinic's public communications. However, Odrex, it seems, is doing the opposite – and thereby only intensifying public resonance around the case.

Currently, the court has already moved to consider the case on its merits. The preparatory proceedings have been completed, and the first court hearing is scheduled for March 23, 2026. Vitaliy Rusakov is under a preventive measure in the form of night-time house arrest and is obliged to wear an electronic monitoring device.

Personal relationship between Dr. Rusakov and the patient

The personal relationship between surgeon Vitaliy Rusakov and Adnan Kivan deserves special attention in this case. As Odesa journalist Zoya Kazanzhi said in an interview, Rusakov had been Adnan Kivan's personal doctor for many years, and there were close, trusting relationships between the families.

According to Kazanzhi, Adnan Kivan and his family fully trusted Vitaliy Rusakov as a doctor. This trust is illustrated, in particular, by gifts: during his lifetime, the businessman gave the surgeon an apartment with renovations in a new building, and also, in honor of the doctor's wedding, a brand new Lexus car.

At the same time, as the journalist notes, after the patient's death, Rusakov did not even apologize to the family and did not admit any responsibility. On the contrary, he began to deny his involvement in Adnan Kivan's treatment.

And this is despite the fact that Rusakov had been the businessman's personal doctor for a long time, regularly visited the patient at home, and performed medical manipulations outside the clinic.

The position of the controversial doctor Rusakov

The public position of Vitaliy Rusakov himself only reinforces the surreal nature of the situation. The suspect doctor published a post on Facebook in which he tries to cast doubt on the validity of the accusation. In particular, he states that the indictment allegedly "does not comply with the law" and also claims that "as a doctor, he still does not know what exactly he is accused of."

In addition, he seems to be trying to manipulate the situation and presents it as a potential precedent for the entire medical community. He writes that he is allegedly a symbol of the system's "unfair reprisal" against doctors in cases where the patient "simply could not recover."

However, such rhetoric looks rather ambiguous against the background of the essence of the accusation, which concerns not the course of a severe illness, but the possible non-compliance by Dr. Rusakov with basic standards of medical care during postoperative treatment.

Recall

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, law enforcement agencies are investigating at least 10 criminal proceedings involving the Odesa private clinic Odrex. Investigations have been initiated, in particular, under articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine concerning possible fraud, improper performance of professional duties by medical workers, and intentional homicide.

Against the backdrop of public outcry, the families of deceased patients and people who consider themselves victims of treatment at the clinic have created the public initiative StopOdrex. Activists of the movement have launched a website and a Telegram channel where they collect stories about negative experiences of treatment at the Odrex clinic, and also inform about the progress of criminal proceedings.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyCrimes and emergenciesPublications