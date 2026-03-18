It's a matter of respect and ethics: SOWA on performing without a fee

Ukrainian singer SOWA frankly shared her thoughts on money, performances, and her own principles with UNN. The artist spoke about when she might refuse a fee, why she never charges for concerts for military personnel, and how many charity performances she has already given since the start of the full-scale war.

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According to the artist, the issue of money is not the main criterion in her work. Much more important to her are the values of the project, the audience, and the context of the event.

My refusal to perform can be due to two things: if the event does not align with the values of my project or does not fit the musical context. This is very important to me. Frankly, I will never agree to perform where there is even the slightest connection to the aggressor country. If I received an offer from an organization associated with Russia, such an offer would be immediately rejected. There are things that cannot be measured by fees — says SOWA.

At the same time, the artist is convinced that there are performances for which it is simply impossible to take money. This primarily concerns concerts for Ukrainian military personnel.

For me, it is an absolute taboo to take money for performances for our heroes. I can't even imagine what that would look like. A performance for the military must be on pure terms — as a way to thank the people who protect our country. This is a matter of respect and internal ethics. I have never heard of artists taking money for this, and for me, it is absolutely unacceptable — emphasizes the singer.

SOWA admits that performances for the military often become an emotional challenge, especially when concerts take place in hospitals.

It is morally very difficult. When you look at the heroes and heroines, you see the consequences of the war on them, you understand the difficult path they are going through. But at the same time, you feel that your music can give them some light. For me, such performances have only one currency — their smiles, their faith, and their strength of spirit. If after the concert a person felt relief or hope for at least a few minutes — that already has immense meaning — explains the performer.

During the full-scale war, SOWA participated in dozens of charitable initiatives. According to her, there have been more than seventy such performances.

"During the full-scale invasion, I participated in more than 70 charity events. These were concerts in Ukraine and abroad — in Germany, Poland, where, together with other artists, we raised funds for our military. For example, we managed to raise money for a car for the front. I also performed in IDP centers, hospitals, for border guards. Since 2022, I have founded my own charitable foundation "Guardian Angel," through which we provided aid to the Kherson direction: body armor, uniforms, generators," the singer says.

In addition to concerts, the artist regularly organizes charitable initiatives and fundraisers.

We held charity events for displaced children, particularly for children from Mariupol. I also opened a jar for helping military brigades. It is still open, and everyone can join. I have a special idea: people who donate receive a poem from a Ukrainian poetry collection from me. This is my way of combining creativity and help — says SOWA.

The singer is convinced that music has a special power during wartime. Initially, she doubted whether it was appropriate to perform cheerful or dance music at concerts for military personnel, but one conversation changed her perspective.

There was a period when I worried whether certain songs were appropriate, especially cheerful or dance ones. But one day after a performance in a hospital in Lviv, a soldier wrote to me. He thanked me for the concert and said that after such performances, he had energy for a long time — to defend the country with renewed vigor. He wrote a very important phrase: after such moments, they understand even more what they are fighting for. And he asked artists to visit them more often. After these words, I realized: music can truly support people even in the most difficult moments — the artist concluded.

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