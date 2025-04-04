The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that Ukraine adheres to the agreements and does not strike at energy facilities in the Russian Federation and the occupied territories. At the same time, Russia violates these agreements by attacking Ukraine's energy facilities.
Russian troops shelled the Kherson region with artillery and UAVs over the past day, injuring two police officers. This morning, the enemy attacked Kherson again, and there are wounded among civilians.
Electric transport movement in Kherson has been temporarily suspended due to damage to the contact network as a result of shelling. Specialists are working to eliminate the consequences, the timing of the resumption of traffic is being clarified.
In March, the number of clashes in the south tripled, and the number of shellings and kamikaze drone attacks also increased. The Russians are accumulating forces for assault operations.
The President of Ukraine announced the transfer of data on Russian strikes on the energy infrastructure to the American side. Kyiv insists that every violation be recorded.
Russia continues to attack energy facilities, despite the ceasefire agreement. This morning, a strike damaged a facility in Kherson, leaving 45,000 residents without electricity.
During the day of March 31, Russian troops shelled the Kherson region, as a result of which six people were injured. Residential buildings, a gas pipeline and cars were damaged.
Today in Kherson, residents of the Central and Korabelny districts were left without electricity. Energy workers are working to restore power supply.
On March 31, Russian troops launched five CAB strikes on one of the communities of the Zaporizhzhia region. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties, the consequences are being clarified.
The owner of pharmacies in Kherson and Mykolaiv reports losses due to the revaluation of drugs from the TOP 100. New rules have led to financial problems for small pharmacy businesses.
On March 31, Russian soldiers attacked a civilian car in Kherson, dropping explosives from a drone. Three people were injured, including one woman, and a criminal investigation has been opened.
The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council made a statement after the words of the US Vice President regarding the "ceasefire", emphasizing that reality will not be denied.
The heating season is ending in Ukraine. The government is starting preparations for the next winter, restoring infrastructure and modernizing heating networks.
Donald Trump said he is receiving reports of "Shahed" attacks on Ukraine. He added that he did not discuss with Putin the purchase of weapons by Russia from Iran and North Korea.
After the shelling of Kherson by the Russians, Ukraine is waiting for a reaction from the US due to violations of agreements regarding the energy sector. Zelenskyy said that the evidence will be handed over to the US.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that an agreement with the United States on the cessation of attacks on energy facilities has been in effect since March 25. At the same time, Russia violated the agreement by shelling Kherson.
Russian troops shelled the train station in Kherson, damaging a train car. An ambulance crew that was evacuating a wounded man also came under fire, injuring medics.
Russian invaders attacked a civilian car in the Kharkiv region with a drone, dropping explosives. Two men, 58 and 39 years old, were injured and taken to the hospital.
Russian troops shelled the center of Kherson, killing a 55-year-old woman and injuring one person. Due to the shelling, the city partially lost power and trolleybus traffic was stopped.
The SBU thwarted an FSB terrorist attack: an agent was detained who was supposed to detonate explosives near the TCR in Kherson. He received the task via Telegram, and previously set fire to Ukrzaliznytsia facilities.
In the morning, Russian drones attacked Kherson, killing a 68-year-old woman. A 59-year-old man was also injured and hospitalized with a mine-explosive injury.
Propagandist Anna Prokofyeva died while performing a task, having been blown up by a mine in the Belgorod region. Cameraman Dmitry Volkov was seriously injured and hospitalized.
The heating season has officially ended in Mykolaiv, as in Kherson. However, heat will continue to be supplied to hospitals, maternity hospitals, preschool educational institutions and outpatient clinics.
An air defense system has been created around Kherson that shoots down 80% of Russian drones that hunt people. According to the OVA spokesman, the Russians do not distinguish targets, attacking civilians with drones.
The Russian army shelled the Dnipro district of Kherson with artillery. A 62-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man were injured, the latter was hospitalized in serious condition.
Russian troops launched four KAB strikes on the Zaporizhzhia district, causing a fire and leaving several villages without electricity. Emergency services are working at the scene.
An emergency power outage has been recorded in Kherson. Part of the Central district of the city is de-energized, specialists are working to eliminate the problem.
Due to the warming in Lviv and Rivne, heat is supplied only at night. In the frontline regions, the heating season is under threat due to hostilities and shelling.
According to a Razumkov Center poll, 78% of Ukrainians are not ready to withdraw troops from four regions for the sake of peace. The majority are also against enshrining non-nuclear status.
To deter Russian aggression, Ukraine will need a powerful army and assistance from the West, especially along the 2,100 km front line. The current front line does not give Ukraine the strategic depth to defend itself.