We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15806 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28877 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64864 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213928 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122666 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391946 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310811 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213759 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244226 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255106 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1m/s
49%
Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22913 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45477 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45477 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131940 views

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131940 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14964 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14250 views

05:58 PM • 14250 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131960 views

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131960 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213928 views
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213928 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391946 views
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391946 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254381 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254381 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310811 views
News by theme

Defense Forces are adhering to the terms of the "energy truce," while Russia is spreading disinformation about Ukrainian strikes - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that Ukraine adheres to the agreements and does not strike at energy facilities in the Russian Federation and the occupied territories. At the same time, Russia violates these agreements by attacking Ukraine's energy facilities.

War • April 3, 11:50 AM • 8080 views

Two police officers were injured in a Russian attack on the Kherson region; the enemy attacked Kherson in the morning

Russian troops shelled the Kherson region with artillery and UAVs over the past day, injuring two police officers. This morning, the enemy attacked Kherson again, and there are wounded among civilians.

War • April 2, 07:56 AM • 10137 views

Electric transport movement suspended in Kherson due to damage to the contact network

Electric transport movement in Kherson has been temporarily suspended due to damage to the contact network as a result of shelling. Specialists are working to eliminate the consequences, the timing of the resumption of traffic is being clarified.

Society • April 2, 04:04 AM • 15144 views

Southern Defense Forces: The intensity of fighting in March tripled

In March, the number of clashes in the south tripled, and the number of shellings and kamikaze drone attacks also increased. The Russians are accumulating forces for assault operations.

War • April 2, 02:59 AM • 11087 views

Zelenskyy heard Umerov about contacts with the American side: details

The President of Ukraine announced the transfer of data on Russian strikes on the energy infrastructure to the American side. Kyiv insists that every violation be recorded.

War • April 1, 07:56 PM • 7592 views

Russia continues to attack Ukraine's energy facilities despite the ceasefire agreement - Minister of Foreign Affairs

Russia continues to attack energy facilities, despite the ceasefire agreement. This morning, a strike damaged a facility in Kherson, leaving 45,000 residents without electricity.

War • April 1, 09:27 AM • 15791 views

Attacks on Kherson region, six people were injured in a day

During the day of March 31, Russian troops shelled the Kherson region, as a result of which six people were injured. Residential buildings, a gas pipeline and cars were damaged.

War • April 1, 05:08 AM • 23308 views

In Kherson, part of the city was left without electricity

Today in Kherson, residents of the Central and Korabelny districts were left without electricity. Energy workers are working to restore power supply.

Society • April 1, 04:29 AM • 18182 views

The Russian army struck with CABs on one of the communities of the Zaporizhzhia region, preliminarily, without casualties - OVA

On March 31, Russian troops launched five CAB strikes on one of the communities of the Zaporizhzhia region. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties, the consequences are being clarified.

War • March 31, 03:51 PM • 29136 views
Exclusive

"These are my losses that no one has compensated": Small pharmacies are suffering from the revaluation of the TOP 100 drugs

The owner of pharmacies in Kherson and Mykolaiv reports losses due to the revaluation of drugs from the TOP 100. New rules have led to financial problems for small pharmacy businesses.

Economy • March 31, 03:02 PM • 196772 views

Russian forces attacked a civilian car in Kherson: three wounded

On March 31, Russian soldiers attacked a civilian car in Kherson, dropping explosives from a drone. Three people were injured, including one woman, and a criminal investigation has been opened.

War • March 31, 01:05 PM • 24989 views

"You can talk as much as you want in the US that "the ceasefire is working," denying reality": head of CCD indicated the Russian attacks

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council made a statement after the words of the US Vice President regarding the "ceasefire", emphasizing that reality will not be denied.

War • March 29, 02:13 PM • 136145 views

Ukraine is completing the heating season and has already started preparing for the next one - Deputy Prime Minister

The heating season is ending in Ukraine. The government is starting preparations for the next winter, restoring infrastructure and modernizing heating networks.

Economy • March 29, 12:10 PM • 149225 views

Trump said he is receiving reports of "Shahed" strikes on Ukraine

Donald Trump said he is receiving reports of "Shahed" attacks on Ukraine. He added that he did not discuss with Putin the purchase of weapons by Russia from Iran and North Korea.

War • March 28, 07:59 PM • 31771 views

Ukraine will prepare and hand over evidence to the US of the Russian Federation's strike on the energy sector: Zelenskyy on the attack on Kherson

After the shelling of Kherson by the Russians, Ukraine is waiting for a reaction from the US due to violations of agreements regarding the energy sector. Zelenskyy said that the evidence will be handed over to the US.

War • March 27, 05:37 PM • 37950 views

"The date of March 18 is purely invented by the Russian Federation": the Ministry of Foreign Affairs named the official date of the ceasefire on energy infrastructure

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that an agreement with the United States on the cessation of attacks on energy facilities has been in effect since March 25. At the same time, Russia violated the agreement by shelling Kherson.

War • March 27, 04:43 PM • 30252 views

In Kherson, Russian troops shelled the train station, surrounding areas and an ambulance crew

Russian troops shelled the train station in Kherson, damaging a train car. An ambulance crew that was evacuating a wounded man also came under fire, injuring medics.

War • March 27, 02:07 PM • 22328 views

In Kharkiv region, Russians dropped explosives on a civilian car, there are victims

Russian invaders attacked a civilian car in the Kharkiv region with a drone, dropping explosives. Two men, 58 and 39 years old, were injured and taken to the hospital.

War • March 27, 01:57 PM • 23316 views

Сenter of Kherson came under massive shelling by the Russian Federation: electricity partially disappeared, there is a victim

Russian troops shelled the center of Kherson, killing a 55-year-old woman and injuring one person. Due to the shelling, the city partially lost power and trolleybus traffic was stopped.

War • March 27, 12:23 PM • 19975 views

SBU detained an FSB agent who was preparing explosion near TCR in Kherson

The SBU thwarted an FSB terrorist attack: an agent was detained who was supposed to detonate explosives near the TCR in Kherson. He received the task via Telegram, and previously set fire to Ukrzaliznytsia facilities.

War • March 27, 09:09 AM • 31477 views

Kherson was attacked by enemy drones in the morning: there is a dead and wounded

In the morning, Russian drones attacked Kherson, killing a 68-year-old woman. A 59-year-old man was also injured and hospitalized with a mine-explosive injury.

War • March 27, 07:14 AM • 36930 views

In the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, propagandist Anna Prokofyeva of "Pervyi Kanal" was eliminated: what is known

Propagandist Anna Prokofyeva died while performing a task, having been blown up by a mine in the Belgorod region. Cameraman Dmitry Volkov was seriously injured and hospitalized.

War • March 26, 12:10 PM • 31639 views

Mykolaiv, following Kherson, is ending the heating season

The heating season has officially ended in Mykolaiv, as in Kherson. However, heat will continue to be supplied to hospitals, maternity hospitals, preschool educational institutions and outpatient clinics.

Society • March 24, 10:48 AM • 39453 views

A system has been built around Kherson that protects local residents from drones by 80% - OVA

An air defense system has been created around Kherson that shoots down 80% of Russian drones that hunt people. According to the OVA spokesman, the Russians do not distinguish targets, attacking civilians with drones.

Society • March 23, 10:42 AM • 68525 views

On Sunday morning, invaders struck Kherson: a woman and a man were injured, one in serious condition

The Russian army shelled the Dnipro district of Kherson with artillery. A 62-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man were injured, the latter was hospitalized in serious condition.

Society • March 23, 09:22 AM • 49083 views

KAB strikes on Zaporizhzhia region: fire broke out, villages without electricity

Russian troops launched four KAB strikes on the Zaporizhzhia district, causing a fire and leaving several villages without electricity. Emergency services are working at the scene.

War • March 22, 08:50 PM • 21629 views

Emergency shutdown: part of Kherson remains without electricity

An emergency power outage has been recorded in Kherson. Part of the Central district of the city is de-energized, specialists are working to eliminate the problem.

War • March 22, 06:05 PM • 33294 views

The heating season is ending in Ukraine: what is the situation in different regions

Due to the warming in Lviv and Rivne, heat is supplied only at night. In the frontline regions, the heating season is under threat due to hostilities and shelling.

Society • March 21, 02:50 PM • 28429 views

Most Ukrainians oppose concessions to Russia, even for the sake of peace – poll

According to a Razumkov Center poll, 78% of Ukrainians are not ready to withdraw troops from four regions for the sake of peace. The majority are also against enshrining non-nuclear status.

Society • March 20, 01:14 PM • 22249 views

In the event of a ceasefire, Ukraine will need an even larger army and assistance from the US and Europe - ISW

To deter Russian aggression, Ukraine will need a powerful army and assistance from the West, especially along the 2,100 km front line. The current front line does not give Ukraine the strategic depth to defend itself.

War • March 17, 07:40 AM • 45671 views