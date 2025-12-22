SBU sends case of FSB agent who prepared terrorist attack in Lviv center to court

Photo: Security Service of Ukraine

The SBU has completed its investigation into an FSB agent who was preparing a terrorist attack in Lviv in July of this year. The indictment has already been sent to court. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Security Service of Ukraine.

Details

According to preliminary data, the perpetrator was transporting explosives for a terrorist attack planned by Russian special services against Ukrainian law enforcement officers. SBU officers uncovered this plan in advance and detained the agent as he was heading to Lviv with an explosive device.

The investigation established that the task of the Russian special service was carried out by a 41-year-old resident of Pustomyty, Lviv region. He had previously served time for murder, drug crimes, and fraud. After imprisonment, the man sought "easy money" in Telegram channels and agreed to cooperate with the FSB for the promise of quick money.

In addition, after the man's detention, the Security Service carried out additional measures to identify the curator from Russia and document his crimes.

It was established that the agent first arrived in Khmelnytskyi, where, according to the coordinates from the Russian special service, he found a cache and retrieved a homemade explosive device from it. After that, the suspect with the bomb took a taxi to the local bus station, from where he planned to depart for Lviv, where he was to receive further instructions from the curator from the Russian Federation. - the post says.

The SBU detained the perpetrator while he was boarding a regular bus. At the scene, an improvised explosive device and a smartphone, from which he contacted the curator, were seized from the detainee.

According to SBU materials, the agent is accused under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law). The suspect is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property. - reported the Security Service.

Additionally

