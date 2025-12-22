$42.250.09
Security guarantees for Ukraine depend on Putin - Politico
December 22, 01:25 AM • 20935 views
Pillars of fire over Taman: drones paralyzed the work of a strategic port in the Russian Federation
December 21, 08:13 PM • 34541 views
Negotiations in Florida: parties focused on four main documents - Umerov
Exclusive
December 21, 12:47 PM • 38585 views
Wet snow, fogs, and frosty nights: meteorologists revealed what the beginning of the new week will be like in Ukraine
December 21, 09:49 AM • 45645 views
Russian military forcibly removed 50 Ukrainians from Sumy region: Lubinets demands Moskalkova to immediately return them
December 21, 09:21 AM • 41048 views
Restrictions lifted: traffic restored on the Odesa — Reni highway within the village of Mayaky
December 20, 05:28 PM • 50478 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
December 20, 05:18 PM • 73088 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
December 20, 05:00 PM • 91064 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 04:36 PM • 46049 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
SBU sends case of FSB agent who prepared terrorist attack in Lviv center to court

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

The SBU has completed its investigation into a 41-year-old resident of Pustomyty who was preparing a terrorist attack in Lviv on the orders of the FSB. The indictment has been sent to court, and the perpetrator faces life imprisonment.

SBU sends case of FSB agent who prepared terrorist attack in Lviv center to court
Photo: Security Service of Ukraine

The SBU has completed its investigation into an FSB agent who was preparing a terrorist attack in Lviv in July of this year. The indictment has already been sent to court. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Security Service of Ukraine.

Details

According to preliminary data, the perpetrator was transporting explosives for a terrorist attack planned by Russian special services against Ukrainian law enforcement officers. SBU officers uncovered this plan in advance and detained the agent as he was heading to Lviv with an explosive device.

The investigation established that the task of the Russian special service was carried out by a 41-year-old resident of Pustomyty, Lviv region. He had previously served time for murder, drug crimes, and fraud. After imprisonment, the man sought "easy money" in Telegram channels and agreed to cooperate with the FSB for the promise of quick money.

In addition, after the man's detention, the Security Service carried out additional measures to identify the curator from Russia and document his crimes.

It was established that the agent first arrived in Khmelnytskyi, where, according to the coordinates from the Russian special service, he found a cache and retrieved a homemade explosive device from it. After that, the suspect with the bomb took a taxi to the local bus station, from where he planned to depart for Lviv, where he was to receive further instructions from the curator from the Russian Federation.

- the post says.

The SBU detained the perpetrator while he was boarding a regular bus. At the scene, an improvised explosive device and a smartphone, from which he contacted the curator, were seized from the detainee.

According to SBU materials, the agent is accused under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law). The suspect is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

- reported the Security Service.

Additionally

Law enforcement officers detained a 28-year-old man who fired shots during a fight near Bessarabska Square. He faces up to seven years in prison for hooliganism with the use of firearms.

Alla Kiosak

