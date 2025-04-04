Sybiha and Szijjártó agreed on a new round of consultations. The parties discussed ways to resolve issues in the relationship, Ukraine is looking for solutions.
Peter Szijjártó announced a planned meeting with Andriy Sybiha on April 4. Sybiga confirmed his readiness for dialogue.
Hungary demands the lifting of sanctions against nine Russian oligarchs, including Alisher Usmanov and Mikhail Fridman. Previously, Hungary threatened to block the extension of sanctions against Russians.
Annalena Baerbock stated that the EU should move to making decisions by a qualified majority of votes on key issues of foreign policy. This is due to Hungary's blocking of Ukraine's accession.
Peter Szijjarto made his 13th visit to Moscow since the beginning of Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine. EU officials are surprised by the frequent contacts between the Hungarian minister's frequent contacts with the Kremlin.
Sweden and the Nordic-Baltic countries are asking the European Commission to provide proposals to speed up Ukraine's accession to the EU. Hungary is threatening to block negotiations until the rights of the Hungarian minority are resolved.
Peter Siyarto accused Ukraine of oppressing the rights of the Hungarian minority in Zakarpattia. Hungary will not allow Ukraine to join the EU until the issue is resolved.
In Strasbourg, the first stage of work on documents for the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the crime of aggression against Ukraine has been completed. Draft documents are ready for political consideration.
The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Georgiy Tikhyi, stated that if Ukraine did not fight, Hungary would become a "buffer" between Europe and Russia. He emphasized that the security of Ukraine and Hungary is indivisible.
Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó approved of the telephone conversation between Trump and Putin, saying it was positive news for the world. He expressed hope that Brussels would not hinder the peace process.
US support is important for EU sanctions against Russia. But Trump can change tactics at any moment, which will affect the European region and further relations with Russia.
Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said that Hungary does not support the €20 billion financing for Ukraine.
A Ukrainian drone likely attacked the measuring station of the "Druzhba" pipeline, leading to a temporary halt in oil supplies to Hungary. Repair work is underway, and the resumption of transit is expected in the evening.
The head of the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs after meeting with the U. S. Secretary of State reported on a conspiracy in Europe against Trump's peace plan. According to Szijjártó, "the rhetoric that the war should last as long as possible is not a strategy."
Peter Szijjarto announced Hungary's support for the American resolution on the war in Ukraine, which does not condemn Russia. The Hungarian minister explained this by Donald Trump's “pro-peace” stance.
Peter Szijjarto said that Hungary would not support the extension of EU sanctions against Russians and Belarusians. Budapest also opposes the €20 billion aid package for Ukraine, considering it an obstacle to peace.
Hungary has blocked the introduction of EU sanctions against the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Kirill. Szijjarto explained this by the need to preserve the ability of churches to mediate peace.
The Hungarian Foreign Minister called the talks between the US and Russia in Riyadh “great news”. He also said that it was good that the EU was not invited because “supporters of war” should not be at peace talks.
The President of the European Commission announced further support for Ukraine and the need to strengthen the EU's defense. At a meeting in Paris, European leaders reaffirmed their commitment to peace based on Ukraine's sovereignty.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said that Europe wants peace based on international order. The summit in Paris will discuss the war in Ukraine and the European security architecture.
Slovakia's prime minister and Hungary's foreign minister criticized the Paris meeting on the deployment of troops in Ukraine. Both politicians support the position against military aid to Kyiv and Ukraine's accession to NATO.
Peter Szijjarto announced that Lebanon would receive €1 million through the European Peace Fund instead of supporting Ukraine. Hungary continues to block the allocation of €6 billion in military aid to Ukraine from this fund.
Representatives of Hungary did not sign the joint appeal of the EU countries to not recognize the presidential election in Belarus. Slovakia also refused at first, but then joined the statement.
Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó criticized Ukraine's decision to stop transiting Russian gas. He said that Ukraine needs the unanimous support of all member states to join the EU.
Poland did not invite the Hungarian ambassador to the EU presidency ceremony because of the granting of asylum to a suspected former deputy minister. Hungarian Minister Szijjarto called the decision “pathetic and childish.
The USA allowed Turkey to make payments for gas through the sanctioned Gazprombank. A similar sanctions exemption was also granted to Hungary.
The Ukrainian president said that Orban's relations with Putin are too “warm” for effective negotiations. Zelenskyy emphasized that the Hungarian prime minister has no mandate for such talks.
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry called on Hungary to stop manipulating the topic of peace and Christmas, and to refrain from contacts with Russia. The ministry emphasizes that Hungary's actions impede Ukraine's defense capabilities.
Peter Szijjarto vetoed the inclusion of Patriarch Kirill in the EU sanctions list. The Hungarian minister also blocked the disbursement of 6.5 billion euros from the European Peace Fund.