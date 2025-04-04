$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 10836 views

06:32 PM • 18906 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 58708 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 203540 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 117171 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 382362 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 304572 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212833 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243744 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254858 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

+14°
1m/s
44%
Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 52931 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 66948 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 17883 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 38700 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 123045 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 123069 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 250039 views

Ukraine and Hungary will hold a new round of negotiations next week - Sybiha

Sybiha and Szijjártó agreed on a new round of consultations. The parties discussed ways to resolve issues in the relationship, Ukraine is looking for solutions.

Politics • April 4, 12:01 PM • 4468 views

Sybiga and Sybiha plan to meet today: the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry wants a thorough discussion

Peter Szijjártó announced a planned meeting with Andriy Sybiha on April 4. Sybiga confirmed his readiness for dialogue.

Politics • April 4, 06:24 AM • 5348 views

Hungary demands that the EU lift sanctions against nine Russian oligarchs: who exactly are we talking about

Hungary demands the lifting of sanctions against nine Russian oligarchs, including Alisher Usmanov and Mikhail Fridman. Previously, Hungary threatened to block the extension of sanctions against Russians.

News of the World • March 31, 08:47 AM • 22141 views

Baerbock proposed changing the voting principle in the EU against the background of Hungary's veto: what is it about

Annalena Baerbock stated that the EU should move to making decisions by a qualified majority of votes on key issues of foreign policy. This is due to Hungary's blocking of Ukraine's accession.

Politics • March 28, 08:21 AM • 36678 views

Sijarto in Moscow for the 13th time in 3 years: Orbán's chief diplomat seeks a record in contacts with the Kremlin

Peter Szijjarto made his 13th visit to Moscow since the beginning of Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine. EU officials are surprised by the frequent contacts between the Hungarian minister's frequent contacts with the Kremlin.

Politics • March 26, 02:03 PM • 21222 views

Sweden and the Baltic countries have asked the European Commission to provide concrete proposals for promoting Ukraine's accession to the EU

Sweden and the Nordic-Baltic countries are asking the European Commission to provide proposals to speed up Ukraine's accession to the EU. Hungary is threatening to block negotiations until the rights of the Hungarian minority are resolved.

News of the World • March 23, 04:17 PM • 108895 views

Hungary will block Ukraine's accession to the EU until the rights of the Hungarian community in Zakarpattia are restored - Siyarto

Peter Siyarto accused Ukraine of oppressing the rights of the Hungarian minority in Zakarpattia. Hungary will not allow Ukraine to join the EU until the issue is resolved.

Politics • March 23, 03:29 AM • 102649 views

In Strasbourg, the preparation of documents for the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation has been completed - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

In Strasbourg, the first stage of work on documents for the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the crime of aggression against Ukraine has been completed. Draft documents are ready for political consideration.

War • March 21, 04:46 PM • 335140 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted to the Hungarian minister's statement about a "buffer zone" between Europe and Russia

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Georgiy Tikhyi, stated that if Ukraine did not fight, Hungary would become a "buffer" between Europe and Russia. He emphasized that the security of Ukraine and Hungary is indivisible.

Politics • March 21, 02:00 PM • 19568 views

Szijjártó delighted with Trump and Putin's conversation: the world has become safer

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó approved of the telephone conversation between Trump and Putin, saying it was positive news for the world. He expressed hope that Brussels would not hinder the peace process.

War • March 19, 12:24 AM • 19100 views

The foreign ministers of Ukraine and Hungary will hold a bilateral meeting in the near future: what they will talk about

Andriy Sybiha and Peter Szijjarto agreed to meet to discuss agenda issues. This happened against the background of criticism of Hungary's position on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

Politics • March 18, 02:22 PM • 15149 views

Critical U.S. role in countering Russia: Rubio's call forced Hungary to stop sabotaging sanctions

US support is important for EU sanctions against Russia. But Trump can change tactics at any moment, which will affect the European region and further relations with Russia.

Politics • March 17, 10:45 AM • 77389 views

EU is preparing an aid package for Ukraine of at least €20 billion, Budapest will not allow itself to be drawn into this - Szijjártó

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said that Hungary does not support the €20 billion financing for Ukraine.

Politics • March 17, 10:17 AM • 53625 views

Oil transportation through the "Druzhba" pipeline had to be suspended due to a drone attack - Szijjártó

A Ukrainian drone likely attacked the measuring station of the "Druzhba" pipeline, leading to a temporary halt in oil supplies to Hungary. Repair work is underway, and the resumption of transit is expected in the evening.

War • March 11, 01:58 PM • 21463 views

Szijjártó after meeting with Rubio announced a European conspiracy against Trump's peace plan for Ukraine

The head of the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs after meeting with the U. S. Secretary of State reported on a conspiracy in Europe against Trump's peace plan. According to Szijjártó, "the rhetoric that the war should last as long as possible is not a strategy."

War • March 4, 09:08 PM • 80685 views

Hungary co-sponsored a US resolution at the UN that does not condemn Russian aggression

Peter Szijjarto announced Hungary's support for the American resolution on the war in Ukraine, which does not condemn Russia. The Hungarian minister explained this by Donald Trump's “pro-peace” stance.

War • February 23, 08:20 PM • 72366 views

Hungary opposes the extension of sanctions against Russia and the allocation of 20 billion euros in aid to Ukraine

Peter Szijjarto said that Hungary would not support the extension of EU sanctions against Russians and Belarusians. Budapest also opposes the €20 billion aid package for Ukraine, considering it an obstacle to peace.

Politics • February 20, 05:48 PM • 24931 views

Hungary blocks EU sanctions against Russian Orthodox Church head Kirill - Siyarto

Hungary has blocked the introduction of EU sanctions against the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Kirill. Szijjarto explained this by the need to preserve the ability of churches to mediate peace.

News of the World • February 19, 11:21 AM • 108234 views

Sijjarto: US-Russia talks are the best news, while the EU is “supporters of war”

The Hungarian Foreign Minister called the talks between the US and Russia in Riyadh “great news”. He also said that it was good that the EU was not invited because “supporters of war” should not be at peace talks.

War • February 18, 03:44 PM • 28446 views

Ukraine deserves peace through strength - von der Leyen

The President of the European Commission announced further support for Ukraine and the need to strengthen the EU's defense. At a meeting in Paris, European leaders reaffirmed their commitment to peace based on Ukraine's sovereignty.

War • February 17, 09:38 PM • 49669 views

Summit in Paris: Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez emphasizes the importance of peace for Ukraine

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said that Europe wants peace based on international order. The summit in Paris will discuss the war in Ukraine and the European security architecture.

Politics • February 17, 05:41 PM • 27745 views

Against the EU and Ukraine: Fico and Siyarto again promote Kremlin narratives

Slovakia's prime minister and Hungary's foreign minister criticized the Paris meeting on the deployment of troops in Ukraine. Both politicians support the position against military aid to Kyiv and Ukraine's accession to NATO.

War • February 17, 03:49 PM • 30427 views

Hungary to give one million euros to Lebanese army instead of supplying weapons to Ukraine - Szijjarto

Peter Szijjarto announced that Lebanon would receive €1 million through the European Peace Fund instead of supporting Ukraine. Hungary continues to block the allocation of €6 billion in military aid to Ukraine from this fund.

War • February 11, 11:27 PM • 30305 views

Hungary is the only country to block the EU's joint statement on the elections in Belarus

Representatives of Hungary did not sign the joint appeal of the EU countries to not recognize the presidential election in Belarus. Slovakia also refused at first, but then joined the statement.

News of the World • January 27, 02:25 AM • 31709 views

Hungary hints at blocking Ukraine's accession to the EU: the reason

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó criticized Ukraine's decision to stop transiting Russian gas. He said that Ukraine needs the unanimous support of all member states to join the EU.

War • January 8, 10:58 PM • 91389 views

Poland did not invite Hungary's ambassador to the EU: Szijjarto reacts sharply

Poland did not invite the Hungarian ambassador to the EU presidency ceremony because of the granting of asylum to a suspected former deputy minister. Hungarian Minister Szijjarto called the decision “pathetic and childish.

Politics • January 4, 01:58 PM • 42251 views

The United States has allowed Turkey to pay for gas through Gazprombank, following Hungary, despite sanctions

The USA allowed Turkey to make payments for gas through the sanctioned Gazprombank. A similar sanctions exemption was also granted to Hungary.

News of the World • December 20, 08:17 AM • 16906 views

Zelenskyy: Orban's relations with Putin are too “warm” to put the latter in his place

The Ukrainian president said that Orban's relations with Putin are too “warm” for effective negotiations. Zelenskyy emphasized that the Hungarian prime minister has no mandate for such talks.

War • December 19, 02:19 PM • 18220 views

Stop immoral manipulations on peace and Christmas: Kyiv reacts sharply to statements of Hungarian officials

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry called on Hungary to stop manipulating the topic of peace and Christmas, and to refrain from contacts with Russia. The ministry emphasizes that Hungary's actions impede Ukraine's defense capabilities.

War • December 16, 07:36 PM • 26914 views

Siyarto again "saves" Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill from EU sanctions

Peter Szijjarto vetoed the inclusion of Patriarch Kirill in the EU sanctions list. The Hungarian minister also blocked the disbursement of 6.5 billion euros from the European Peace Fund.

War • December 16, 02:49 PM • 49979 views