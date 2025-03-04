Szijjártó after meeting with Rubio announced a European conspiracy against Trump's peace plan for Ukraine
The head of the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs after meeting with the U.S. Secretary of State reported on a conspiracy in Europe against Trump's peace plan. According to Szijjártó, "the rhetoric that the war should last as long as possible is not a strategy."
In Europe, there is a conspiracy against the President of the United States Donald Trump and his peace plan regarding Russia's war against Ukraine. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, Peter Szijjarto, after a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington, reports UNN citing the Hungarian publication Telex.
The diplomat welcomed the fact that the U.S. government, despite all conflicts and difficulties, maintains its position that the Russo-Ukrainian war cannot continue.
We also agreed that the rhetoric that the war should last as long as possible is not a strategy on one hand, and is also a dangerous position because the longer this war lasts next to us, the greater the risk of escalation
He also believes that there is a certain agreement in the countries of the European Union aimed against Trump's policy regarding the war in Ukraine.
"The Secretary of State (U.S. - ed.) also informed me that the United States has temporarily suspended military aid to Ukraine. And I informed him that in Europe, especially in its western half, there is a conspiracy against Donald Trump and his peace plan," noted the head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry.
He added that Budapest will not agree to any decision that "carries the risk of prolonging the war," and reminded that Hungary was the only EU member state that supported the American "peace resolution" in the UN General Assembly.
Peter Szijjarto stated about Hungary's support for the American resolution regarding the war in Ukraine, which does not contain condemnation of the Russian Federation. The Hungarian minister explained this as a "peaceful" position of Donald Trump.
