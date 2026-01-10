$42.990.00
50.180.00
ukenru
08:27 AM • 60 views
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
January 9, 08:32 PM • 16854 views
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
January 9, 03:56 PM • 35301 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM • 33543 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
January 9, 02:44 PM • 33450 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
January 9, 01:30 PM • 27729 views
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
Exclusive
January 9, 01:30 PM • 22113 views
Profiting from death: could data of deceased Odrex patients become a commodity?
January 9, 01:24 PM • 16088 views
Next 'Ramstein' meeting to be held in February - Shmyhal
Exclusive
January 9, 12:35 PM • 14003 views
Draining water from heating systems of residential buildings in Kyiv: expert explains why it is necessary
January 9, 12:10 PM • 10150 views
If there is a corresponding signal: Sybiha stated that the Ukrainian delegation is ready to arrive in the US for negotiations
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
3.7m/s
75%
738mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Oil prices rose by 2% due to unrest in Iran and escalation in UkraineJanuary 9, 11:09 PM • 8334 views
Latvia convenes UN Security Council over Russian ballistic missile strike near NATO bordersJanuary 9, 11:56 PM • 5976 views
Alfa Romeo unveiled the Giulia Luna Rossa: only 10 units and five times the downforcePhotoJanuary 10, 01:01 AM • 6510 views
Superman comic stolen from Nicolas Cage sells for record $15 million04:40 AM • 8676 views
Mexican oil arrived in Cuba despite Washington's pressure05:29 AM • 18146 views
Publications
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 68709 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 96453 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 69360 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 91160 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 107845 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Musician
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Anthony Albanese
Ali Khamenei
Actual places
United States
Venezuela
Ukraine
White House
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 62944 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 65216 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 86323 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 104582 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 145037 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Film
Shahed-136

Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

In Dnipropetrovsk region, over 130,000 consumers are without power due to enemy shelling. In Kyiv region, about 10,000 consumers are still without electricity after the previous attack.

Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system

As a result of enemy shelling in Dnipropetrovsk region, more than 130,000 consumers were left without power. Also, due to the consequences of shelling the previous day, about 10,000 consumers in Kyiv region, mainly in Brovary district, are still without electricity. This was reported by Ukrenergo, according to UNN

At night, the enemy once again attacked the country's energy infrastructure. As a result, more than 130,000 consumers in Dnipropetrovsk region were left without power. In Kyiv and Kyiv region, work continues to restore stable electricity supply after the previous enemy attack. Over the day, electricity was restored to more than 350,000 consumers in Kyiv. Also, due to the consequences of shelling the previous day, about 10,000 consumers in Kyiv region (mainly in Brovary district) are still without electricity. 

- the report says. 

It is reported that due to damage to networks, emergency power outages have been introduced on the left bank of Kyiv and in part of Kyiv region. On the right bank of the capital, hourly power outage schedules are in effect.

Consumers in frontline and border regions remain without power for a long time due to hostilities across the country. The situation here is the most difficult, as the restoration of electricity supply is complicated by constant hostilities. In most regions of Ukraine, forced restriction measures are currently applied - hourly power outage schedules and power limitation schedules (for industry). Current schedules can be found on the official resources of your region's oblenergo. Emergency restoration work continues around the clock, energy workers work continuously to restore electricity supply as soon as possible. 

- added Ukrenergo. 

Recall 

Today, January 10, power outage schedules will be in effect in all regions of Ukraine. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Kyiv Oblast
Ukrenergo
Ukraine
Kyiv