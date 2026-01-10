Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system

As a result of enemy shelling in Dnipropetrovsk region, more than 130,000 consumers were left without power. Also, due to the consequences of shelling the previous day, about 10,000 consumers in Kyiv region, mainly in Brovary district, are still without electricity. This was reported by Ukrenergo, according to UNN.

At night, the enemy once again attacked the country's energy infrastructure. As a result, more than 130,000 consumers in Dnipropetrovsk region were left without power. In Kyiv and Kyiv region, work continues to restore stable electricity supply after the previous enemy attack. Over the day, electricity was restored to more than 350,000 consumers in Kyiv. Also, due to the consequences of shelling the previous day, about 10,000 consumers in Kyiv region (mainly in Brovary district) are still without electricity. - the report says.

It is reported that due to damage to networks, emergency power outages have been introduced on the left bank of Kyiv and in part of Kyiv region. On the right bank of the capital, hourly power outage schedules are in effect.

Consumers in frontline and border regions remain without power for a long time due to hostilities across the country. The situation here is the most difficult, as the restoration of electricity supply is complicated by constant hostilities. In most regions of Ukraine, forced restriction measures are currently applied - hourly power outage schedules and power limitation schedules (for industry). Current schedules can be found on the official resources of your region's oblenergo. Emergency restoration work continues around the clock, energy workers work continuously to restore electricity supply as soon as possible. - added Ukrenergo.

Today, January 10, power outage schedules will be in effect in all regions of Ukraine.