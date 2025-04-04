Kyiv Oblast

A deputy of the village council in Kyiv region, Maksym Tkachenko, may have cars and land confiscated for more than 5 million UAH. The property is registered to relatives, but is actually used by him.
In Ukraine, some regions have already turned off heating due to warming. Local authorities are ready to restore heat supply to social facilities in case of bad weather.
In Brovary district of Kyiv region, a man was injured as a result of a UAV attack, he was hospitalized with injuries. Cars also caught fire, a car dealership was damaged.
A mobile cinema space has appeared in the Zguriv community of Kyiv region thanks to the victory in the "Time to act, Ukraine!" competition. Local residents will be able to watch movies in the open air.
Ivan Vyhivskyi declared UAH 1,465,392 in income for 2024, his salary amounted to UAH 1,455,920. The couple owns land, a rented house and significant funds in their accounts.
Kyiv region was attacked by UAVs at night. Air defense forces shot down enemy targets, but debris damaged a private house in Vyshgorod district. There were no casualties, infrastructure facilities were not hit.
Enemy UAVs have been recorded in the airspace of the Kyiv region. Air defense forces are working on targets, residents are urged to stay in shelters.
In the Fastiv district of Kyiv region, a 37-year-old man was injured in a Russian drone attack. Two private houses were also damaged and a fire was extinguished.
From March 24, 40 speed cameras will be launched in Ukraine, 36 of which will be installed in new locations and 4 will resume operation. The cameras will appear in various regions.
The Minister of Health, Viktor Lyashko, received 1. 5 million UAH of salary for the year, and his daughter - 30 thousand UAH of scholarship. He also has bank accounts, land in Kyiv region and two Škoda cars.
On the night of March 22, Russia launched 179 drones from various directions. Air defense forces shot down 100 Shahed-type ударних UAVs and other drones in the south, north and center of Ukraine.
The head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council reported on the launch of Shaheds. The Air Force has recorded groups of enemy drones, an alert has been declared in Poltava, Kharkiv, Cherkasy and other regions.