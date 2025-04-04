Kyiv Oblast

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

News by theme

A deputy of the village council of Kyiv region may have cars and land plots confiscated for 5 million UAH

A deputy of the village council in Kyiv region, Maksym Tkachenko, may have cars and land confiscated for more than 5 million UAH. The property is registered to relatives, but is actually used by him.

Society • 04:40 PM • 9496 views

Warming in Ukraine: in which regions the heating season has already ended

In Ukraine, some regions have already turned off heating due to warming. Local authorities are ready to restore heat supply to social facilities in case of bad weather.

Society • 03:00 PM • 10695 views

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

In Brovary district of Kyiv region, a man was injured as a result of a UAV attack, he was hospitalized with injuries. Cars also caught fire, a car dealership was damaged.

War • April 3, 11:39 PM • 46364 views

"Time to act, Ukraine!": residents of the community in Kyiv region got the opportunity to watch movies in the open air

A mobile cinema space has appeared in the Zguriv community of Kyiv region thanks to the victory in the "Time to act, Ukraine!" competition. Local residents will be able to watch movies in the open air.

Society • April 3, 07:18 AM • 11307 views

Head of the National Police Vyhivskyi declared more than UAH 1.4 million in income

Ivan Vyhivskyi declared UAH 1,465,392 in income for 2024, his salary amounted to UAH 1,455,920. The couple owns land, a rented house and significant funds in their accounts.

Economy • March 30, 06:08 AM • 37401 views

Enemy drones attacked Kyiv region at night: there are consequences in one district

Kyiv region was attacked by UAVs at night. Air defense forces shot down enemy targets, but debris damaged a private house in Vyshgorod district. There were no casualties, infrastructure facilities were not hit.

War • March 29, 07:57 AM • 110233 views

Enemy drones detected over Kyiv region, air defense is working

Enemy UAVs have been recorded in the airspace of the Kyiv region. Air defense forces are working on targets, residents are urged to stay in shelters.

War • March 24, 08:18 PM • 12425 views

A man was injured in a drone attack in Kyiv region

In the Fastiv district of Kyiv region, a 37-year-old man was injured in a Russian drone attack. Two private houses were also damaged and a fire was extinguished.

War • March 24, 01:03 AM • 121504 views

From Monday, another 40 speed cameras will be launched in various regions of Ukraine: where exactly

From March 24, 40 speed cameras will be launched in Ukraine, 36 of which will be installed in new locations and 4 will resume operation. The cameras will appear in various regions.

Society • March 23, 02:51 PM • 107624 views

The head of the Ministry of Health, Lyashko, declared 1.5 million UAH of salary and 30 thousand UAH of his daughter's scholarship

The Minister of Health, Viktor Lyashko, received 1. 5 million UAH of salary for the year, and his daughter - 30 thousand UAH of scholarship. He also has bank accounts, land in Kyiv region and two Škoda cars.

Politics • March 22, 07:13 PM • 39997 views

100 out of 179 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine

On the night of March 22, Russia launched 179 drones from various directions. Air defense forces shot down 100 Shahed-type ударних UAVs and other drones in the south, north and center of Ukraine.

War • March 22, 07:11 AM • 14356 views

Russia has launched many Shaheds: air raid alert declared in several regions

The head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council reported on the launch of Shaheds. The Air Force has recorded groups of enemy drones, an alert has been declared in Poltava, Kharkiv, Cherkasy and other regions.

War • March 21, 06:32 PM • 104483 views